Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicate a negative start; Asian markets trade lower, oil gains

May 31, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

The Nifty witnessed a day of consolidation on May 30 and managed to close the day on a positive note, up around 35 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that after a sharp upmove, the Nifty is witnessing consolidation which is a bullish sign. During this range-bound price action, it will prepare a base for itself and set the stage for the next leg of the upmove.

The hourly momentum indicator still has a negative crossover which points out that the consolidation is still not over, and it could lead to a rangebound price action over the next few trading sessions. In case of a huge gap-up, it is unlikely to sustain at higher levels without support from the momentum indicator.

Overall, the uptrend is intact, and this consolidation shall provide an opportunity for initiating fresh long positions. In terms of levels, 18705 – 18735 shall act as the immediate hurdle zone, while 18570 – 18500 is the crucial support zone from a short-term perspective.