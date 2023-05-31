Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicate a negative start; Asian markets trade lower, oil gains

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,085.62 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 438.93 crore on May 30, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|62,969.13
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|18,633.85
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|44,436.35
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Bajaj Finserv
|1,465.85
|16.30
|+1.12%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|413.10
|-6.80
|-1.62%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|50927.20
|300.80
|+0.59%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5936.55
|-54.65
|-0.91%
The Nifty witnessed a day of consolidation on May 30 and managed to close the day on a positive note, up around 35 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that after a sharp upmove, the Nifty is witnessing consolidation which is a bullish sign. During this range-bound price action, it will prepare a base for itself and set the stage for the next leg of the upmove.
The hourly momentum indicator still has a negative crossover which points out that the consolidation is still not over, and it could lead to a rangebound price action over the next few trading sessions. In case of a huge gap-up, it is unlikely to sustain at higher levels without support from the momentum indicator.
Overall, the uptrend is intact, and this consolidation shall provide an opportunity for initiating fresh long positions. In terms of levels, 18705 – 18735 shall act as the immediate hurdle zone, while 18570 – 18500 is the crucial support zone from a short-term perspective.
French railway major Alstom has emerged as the lowest bidder for the Rs 30,000-crore tender for manufacturing and maintenance of 100 aluminium body Vande Bharat trains, documents reviewed by Moneycontrol on May 30 show.
The company had a bid of Rs 151 crore per trainset and is looking to manufacture all 100 alluminium Vande Bharat rakes, the documents revealed. Read More
USDINR closed higher, around 82.71 on spot due to weakness in the Chinese currency and demand for dollars from oil marketing companies. However, suspected central bank intervention and rally in equities capped the upside. Over this week, US jobs report will be in focus, we expect a range of 82.40 and 82.85 on spot.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approvedstake divestment in material subsidiary, Poonawalla Housing Finance to Perseus SG Pte. Ltd., an entity affiliated to TPG Global LLC.
In the previous trading session, Poonawalla Fincorp ended at Rs 340.00, down Rs 0.65, or 0.19 percent.
The dollar languished below the psychological 140 yen level on Wednesday after getting knocked back from a six-month high after Japanese officials met on Tuesday to discuss their currency.
The Australian dollar rode a rollercoaster after it jumped on heated local inflation data only to be dragged lower moments later by more signs of a slowdown in China, a major trading partner. The Chinese yuan slumped to a six-month low in offshore trading.
The Aussie was last down 0.15percentat $0.6507, heading back toward last week's 6 1/2-month low of $0.6490. It sank as much as 0.38percentat its lowest point, immediately after climbing as much as 0.33 percent.
The New Zealand dollar sank as much as 0.5percentto a 6 1/2-month trough at $0.60125.
Against the Chinese yuan, the U.S. dollar climbed as much as 0.38percentto 7.1171 for the first time since Nov. 30.
Due to the absence of cues from the US markets which were shut on May 30, local stocks witnessed cautious optimism with selective buying in banking and IT stocks. However, weakness in metals and oil & gas stocks limited the uptick. Investors are also awaiting the US debt agreement deal on Wednesday, as its outcome would determine the market direction in the near to medium term.
Technically, on the daily chart, the Nifty has formed a small body candle which clearly suggests the indecisiveness between bulls and bears. The intraday formation is also suggesting the continuation of a range-bound activity in the near future.
For bulls, 18,665 would be the immediate breakout level, above which the market could rally till 18,725-18,750. On the flip side, below 18,550, selling pressure is likely to accelerate till 18,500-18,475.
Sanjiv Bhasin sees Nifty at 21,000 despite likely sharp corrections late in June
Bhasin said that he does see a sharper-than-expected correction in the second half of June, which will be a good time to exit some positions. However, he reiterated his belief of hitting 21,000 on the index anytime between July and September.
Coal India Limited (CIL) has increased the prices of its high-grade coal by 8 percent, the company has said in a regulatory filing. This is the first time since 2018 that the country’s largest coal miner has revised its coal prices, which will be applicable for all its subsidiaries as well.
CIL is expecting to earn a revenue of Rs 2703 crore for the balance period of financial year 2023-24 and all add-ons would be as per the extant practice, it further stated.