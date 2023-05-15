Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; US, Asian markets fall

May 15, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Realty major DLF Ltd on Friday reported a 40 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 569.60 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 and clocked a record sales bookings of Rs 15,058 crore for the entire last fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 405.54 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 fiscal.

Total income fell to Rs 1,575.70 crore in the March quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,652.13 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the January-March quarter fell to Rs 1,178.31 crore from Rs 1,344.83 crore, leading to a rise in the net profit number.