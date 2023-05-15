Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; US, Asian markets fall

DLF Q4 profit up 40% to Rs 569.6 crore; net profit in FY23 rises 36% to Rs 2,034 crore
Dollar hits 5-week high on inflation worries; lira drops, baht soars
Oil falls as economic concerns offset prospect of tighter supplies
Manappuram Finance promoter gets 2 weeks interim stay order from the Kerala HC
IIP growth falls to 5-month low of 1.1% in March on poor manufacturing performance
April CPI inflation crashes to 18-month low of 4.7% due to favourable base
Asian markets trade vmostly lower with Shanghai down 0.4%
US indexes slip with tech-related shares; consumer sentiment drops
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|62,027.90
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|18,314.80
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|43,793.55
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Eicher Motors
|3,626.35
|221.05
|+6.49%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|404.75
|-16.10
|-3.83%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|13910.50
|106.70
|+0.77%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5690.90
|-106.40
|-1.84%
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,014.06 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 922.19 crore on May 12, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.
Realty major DLF Ltd on Friday reported a 40 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 569.60 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 and clocked a record sales bookings of Rs 15,058 crore for the entire last fiscal.
Its net profit stood at Rs 405.54 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 fiscal.
Total income fell to Rs 1,575.70 crore in the March quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,652.13 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
Total expenses in the January-March quarter fell to Rs 1,178.31 crore from Rs 1,344.83 crore, leading to a rise in the net profit number. Read More
Vedanta Limited on May 12 reported a 56.3 percent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 2,634 crore in the March quarter against Rs 6,027 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
Net profit attributable to owners of the company fell over 67 percent YoY to Rs 1,881 crore.
Revenue, too, dropped 5.4 percent to Rs 37,225 crore from Rs 39,342 crore in Q4 FY22. On the operating front, the company's EBITDA decreased 33.4 percent to Rs 8,754 crore. Read More
The U.S. dollar rose to a five-week high against major peers on Monday as the safe-haven currency benefited from inflation worries at home and growth concerns globally, extending gains after its biggest weekly increase since September.
The Turkish lira sank to a two-month low after weekend elections looked headed for a runoff, while the Thai baht rallied almost 1% after Thailand's opposition routed military-allied parties also in weekend polls.
The greenback was buoyed by a rise in Treasury yields after a survey of U.S. consumers' long-term inflation expectations jumped to the highest since 2011, putting a possible Federal Reserve rate hike next month back in play.
Oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns about fuel demand at top global oil consumers U.S. and China offset optimism about tightening supplies from any OPEC+ cuts and a resumption in U.S. buying for reserves.
Brent crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $73.74 a barrel by 0130 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.67 a barrel, down 37 cents, or 0.5%.
V P Nandakumar has a two-week interim stay order from High Court (HC). The HC order directs him to take prior approval of ED before dealing in movable properties. V P Nandakumar will be approaching Court for modifications of conditions in the stay order
Pharmaceutical company Cipla recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 525.65 crore for the January-March period, 45.3 percent higher than Rs 362.07 crore in the year-ago period.
With this, the drugmaker's net profit for the period lagged estimate of Rs 723.4 crore, as per a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol.
The bottomline missed estimates due to an one-time loss of Rs 182.2 crore on account of goodwill impairment for Cipla's Yemen operations.
Revenue also grew 9.1 percent on year to Rs 5,739.30 crore, from Rs 5,260.33 crore seen in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, Cipla said in an exchange filing. Notably, revenue was also largely in-line with the Street's verdict of Rs 5,744.42 crore. Read More
Tata Motors on May 12 swung to a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March at Rs 5,407.79 crore, against a net loss of Rs 1,032.84 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,05,932.35 crore, up 35.05 percent from Rs 78,439.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The Board of Directors at the Tata Group automaker recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per ordinary share and Rs 2.1 per share for DVR shareholders, subject to approval by the shareholders at the AGM. Click To Read More