    March 24, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening amid weak global cues

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,210 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST. Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets.

    • March 24, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      ICICI Direct

      Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note tracking weak global cues. Investors, however, tracked updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, crude oil rates and Covid cases in China.

      US markets ended lower amid rising crude oil prices on fears of more sanctions on Russia by the US.

    • March 24, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.

      At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 324.80 points or 0.56% at 57360.02, and the Nifty was down 160.20 points or 0.93% at 17085.50.

    • March 24, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

      The market is likely to see a gap down opening as weakness in SGX Nifty and overnight fall in US indices will give bears an early edge. The street is expecting that the US Fed will go for aggressive rate hikes in May, June to contain inflation. 

      The biggest headwinds for stock markets across the globe are surging inflation. Well, central bankers across the world ramp up the fight against rapidly surging inflation while acknowledging that inflationary pressures could persist for years, driven in part by the crisis in Ukraine. 

      Technically speaking, the make-or-break support for Nifty is seen at psychological 17000 mark. Below Nifty's 17000 zone, expect a waterfall of selling which could take the index down to 16691 mark with inter-week perspective.

    • March 24, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

      Hero MotoCorp clarifies on I-T search operation:

      Officials from the Income Tax department visited two of our offices in Delhi and Gurugram and the residence of our Chairman & CEO Dr. Pawan Munial on Wednesday. We have been informed that this is a routine inquiry, which is not uncommon before the end of the financial year.

      We reassure all our stakeholders that it continues to be business as usual.

      We at Hero MotoCorp are an ethical and law-abiding corporate, and maintain the highest standards of impeccable corporate governance. In keeping with this philosophy, we are extending our full cooperation to the authorities.

    • March 24, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

      Asian shares fall

      Asian shares fell on Thursday, while the sell-off in US Treasuries paused and oil prices rose, as investors and traders weighed the latest developments in the Ukraine war and more hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials.

      MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei fell by more than 1% on Thursday morning, after touching a two-month high in the previous session.

      China's markets opened lower, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index down 0.9% and the mainland's bluechip index off 0.7%. Shares of Tencent Holdings dropped 4.6% after it posted its slowest-ever sales rise.

    • March 24, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

      Canada Pension Fund to offload stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank

      The block deal of Kotak Mahindra Bank has been launched wherein Canada Pension Fund, a stakeholder in the private lender, will sell shares today,  as per media reports.

      The base deal size is 28 million shares, with an upsize of 12 million shares, taking the cumulative total to 40 million, the report added. A discount of 0-5 percent on current market price is on the cards, it said.

      The seller, Canada Pension Fund, will offload 1.41 to 2.02 percent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank at Rs 1,681.26-1,769.75 per share, the report said.

      The total deal value is estimated to be around Rs 4,707.5 crore to Rs 4,955 crore. Click to Read More

    • March 24, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

      Wall Street ends lower:

      All three major U.S. stock indexes ended more than 1% lower on Wednesday as oil prices jumped and Western leaders began gathering in Brussels to plan more measures to pressure Russia to halt its conflict in Ukraine.

      Responding to Western sanctions that have hit Russia's economy hard, President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will seek payment in roubles for natural gas sales from "unfriendly" countries, while its forces bombed areas of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv a month into their assault.

      Oil prices rallied 5% to over $121 a barrel and natural gas futures also jumped. While higher oil prices benefit energy shares, they are a negative for consumers and many businesses. The S&P 500 energy sector rose 1.7% and utilities gained 0.2%, while all of the other major S&P 500 sectors were lower on the day.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 448.96 points, or 1.29%, to 34,358.5, the S&P 500 lost 55.37 points, or 1.23%, to 4,456.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 186.21 points, or 1.32%, to 13,922.60.

    • March 24, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 481.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 294.23 crore on March 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • March 24, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

      Veranda Learning Solutions IPO to open on March 29

      Veranda Learning Solutions has decided to launch its maiden public offer for subscription on March 29. This would be the second initial public offering (IPO) getting launched in the current month.

      The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 130-137 per equity share.

      The learning solutions provider is planning to raise Rs 200 crore through the public issue that will close on March 31.

      Up to 75 percent of the total offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional bidders, and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

