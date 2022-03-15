Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower dragged by IT, metal, oil & gas; realty, pharma gain

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
Benchmark indices trade marginally lower amid volatility
Benchmark indices trade marginally lower amid volatility
Nifty Information Technology index sheds 1 percent dragged by the Coforge, L&T Infotech, L&T Technology Services
BSE Oil & Gas index slips 1 percent dragged by the ONGC, Gail India, Indraprastha Gas
BSE Metal index sheds over 2 percent dragged by the Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, NMDC
ONGC, Oil India share down after crude falls below USD 100
Godrej Properties share price rises nearly 2% on acquiring land in Sonipat
Indices open on positive note with Nifty above 16900
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note: ICICI Direct
Support for Nifty at 16411: Prashanth Tapse
Benchmark indices is expected to open on a negative note: Mohit Nigam
Oil falls on Ukraine talks, fears of slower demand in China
Petrol, diesel prices on March 15
BoE to lift Bank Rate on Thursday, inflation to peak in Q2
Inflation may continue to remain above the 6% level for the next few months: Raghvendra Nath
Reliance New Energy acquires Lithium Werks' assets for $61 million
War could be over by May, says Ukrainian presidential adviser
China's Industrial output growth accelerates in January-February
Sameer Gehlaut resigns as non-executive director of Indiabulls Housing Finance
All eyes on approaching Fed meet, yen slips further
Oil falls over 5% on Russia-Ukraine talk hopes, China lockdowns
CPI inflation rises to 6.07% in February from 6.01% in January
Asian Markets trade lower with Hang Seng down nearly 4 percent, Shanghai Composite down over 2 percent
Tech, growth stocks lead Wall Street to lower close as investors focus on interest rates
SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|56,466.02
|-20.00
|-0.04%
|Nifty 50
|16,866.20
|-5.10
|-0.03%
|Nifty Bank
|35,439.20
|127.05
|+0.36%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|TATA Cons. Prod
|750.90
|28.65
|+3.97%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ONGC
|165.00
|-6.80
|-3.96%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|10244.40
|170.10
|+1.69%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6018.20
|-142.85
|-2.32%
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
Benchmark indices were trading marginally lower in the volatile session dragged by the IT, metal and oil & gas.
The Sensex was down 70.15 points or 0.12% at 56415.87, and the Nifty was down 19.80 points or 0.12% at 16851.50. About 1751 shares have advanced, 1068 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.
Benchmark indices were trading marginally lower in the volatile session dragged by the IT, metal and oil & gas.
The Sensex was down 70.15 points or 0.12% at 56415.87, and the Nifty was down 19.80 points or 0.12% at 16851.50. About 1751 shares have advanced, 1068 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
There are positives and negatives for the market today. The big positive is the sharp decline in FPI selling to a mere Rs 176 crore yesterday. Interestingly, the two segments which saw sustained FPI selling - financials and IT - are witnessing improving prospects.
IT has bounced back smartly; financials have more room to go up. The drop in crude from USD 140 to USD 103 is a big relief and will turn out to be a tailwind for the market if the decline sustains.
The negative is the sharp upmove in US 10-year bond yield to 2.16%. If the Fed turns more hawkish than expectations on Wednesday, that can be a headwind for equity markets globally.
ONGC, Oil India share down after crude falls below USD 100:
Shares of ONGC fell over 3% while Oil India dropped 2.3% after international crude oil slipped overnight.
Crude fell below USD 100 a barrel amid hopes for progress toward a diplomatic end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - a development that would boost global supplies.
Buzzing:
Godrej Properties share price rose nearly 2 percent on March 15 after company expanded its residential portfolio in NCR.
Godrej Properties has acquired approximately 50 acres of land in Sonipat, Haryana, company said in its press release.
This project will offer approximately 1 million sq. ft. of plotted residential development, offering attractive plot sizes along with exceptional lifestyle amenities, it added.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on March 15 with Nifty above 16900 amid mixed global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 223.36 points or 0.40% at 56709.38, and the Nifty was up 52.90 points or 0.31% at 16924.20. About 1459 shares have advanced, 439 shares declined, and 64 shares are unchanged.
Asian Paints, M&M, Cipla, Tata Consume Products and Maruti Suzuki were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and SBI Life Insurance.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today tracking negative global cues. Investors globally await the outcome of major central bank meetings this week. The focus also remains on developments on the Russia-Ukraine war.
US markets ended lower tracking losses in technology stocks amid a spike in treasury yields.