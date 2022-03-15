Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower dragged by IT, metal, oil & gas; realty, pharma gain

March 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

There are positives and negatives for the market today. The big positive is the sharp decline in FPI selling to a mere Rs 176 crore yesterday. Interestingly, the two segments which saw sustained FPI selling - financials and IT - are witnessing improving prospects.

IT has bounced back smartly; financials have more room to go up. The drop in crude from USD 140 to USD 103 is a big relief and will turn out to be a tailwind for the market if the decline sustains.

The negative is the sharp upmove in US 10-year bond yield to 2.16%. If the Fed turns more hawkish than expectations on Wednesday, that can be a headwind for equity markets globally.