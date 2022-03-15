English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    March 15, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower dragged by IT, metal, oil & gas; realty, pharma gain

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, IT, metal and oil & gas indices down 1-2 percent, while FMCG, pharma, realty and auto indices up 0.5-1 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading in the green.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex56,466.02-20.00 -0.04%
      Nifty 5016,866.20-5.10 -0.03%
      Nifty Bank35,439.20127.05 +0.36%
      Nifty 50 16,866.20 -5.10 (-0.03%)
      Tue, Mar 15, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      TATA Cons. Prod750.9028.65 +3.97%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      ONGC165.00-6.80 -3.96%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto10244.40170.10 +1.69%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6018.20-142.85 -2.32%


    • March 15, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices were trading marginally lower in the volatile session dragged by the IT, metal and oil & gas.

      The Sensex was down 70.15 points or 0.12% at 56415.87, and the Nifty was down 19.80 points or 0.12% at 16851.50. About 1751 shares have advanced, 1068 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.

      Market at 10 AM Benchmark indices were trading marginally lower in the volatile session dragged by the IT, metal and oil & gas. The Sensex was down 70.15 points or 0.12% at 56415.87, and the Nifty was down 19.80 points or 0.12% at 16851.50. About 1751 shares have advanced, 1068 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 15, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices were trading marginally lower in the volatile session dragged by the IT, metal and oil & gas.

      The Sensex was down 70.15 points or 0.12% at 56415.87, and the Nifty was down 19.80 points or 0.12% at 16851.50. About 1751 shares have advanced, 1068 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.

      Market at 10 AM Benchmark indices were trading marginally lower in the volatile session dragged by the IT, metal and oil & gas. The Sensex was down 70.15 points or 0.12% at 56415.87, and the Nifty was down 19.80 points or 0.12% at 16851.50. About 1751 shares have advanced, 1068 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.
    • March 15, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

      Nifty Information Technology index shed 1 percent dragged by the Coforge, L&T Infotech, L&T Technology Services

      Nifty Information Technology index shed 1 percent dragged by the Coforge, L&T Infotech, L&T Technology Services
    • March 15, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

      BSE Oil & Gas index slipped 1 percent dragged by the ONGC, Gail India, Indraprastha Gas

      BSE Oil & Gas index slipped 1 percent dragged by the ONGC, Gail India, Indraprastha Gas
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      There are positives and negatives for the market today. The big positive is the sharp decline in FPI selling to a mere Rs 176 crore yesterday. Interestingly, the two segments which saw sustained FPI selling - financials and IT - are witnessing improving prospects. 

      IT has bounced back smartly; financials have more room to go up. The drop in crude from USD 140 to USD 103 is a big relief and will turn out to be a tailwind for the market if the decline sustains. 

      The negative is the sharp upmove in US 10-year bond yield to 2.16%. If the Fed turns more hawkish than expectations on Wednesday, that can be a headwind for equity markets globally.

    • March 15, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      BSE Metal index shed over 2 percent dragged by the Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, NMDC:

      BSE Metal index shed over 2 percent dragged by the Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, NMDC:
    • March 15, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

      ONGC, Oil India share down after crude falls below USD 100:

      Shares of ONGC fell over 3% while Oil India dropped 2.3% after international crude oil slipped overnight. 

      Crude fell below USD 100 a barrel amid hopes for progress toward a diplomatic end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - a development that would boost global supplies.

    • March 15, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      Godrej Properties share price rose nearly 2 percent on March 15 after company expanded its residential portfolio in NCR.

      Godrej Properties has acquired approximately 50 acres of land in Sonipat, Haryana, company said in its press release.

      This project will offer approximately 1 million sq. ft. of plotted residential development, offering attractive plot sizes along with exceptional lifestyle amenities, it added.

    • March 15, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 15, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on March 15 with Nifty above 16900 amid mixed global cues.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 223.36 points or 0.40% at 56709.38, and the Nifty was up 52.90 points or 0.31% at 16924.20. About 1459 shares have advanced, 439 shares declined, and 64 shares are unchanged.

      Asian Paints, M&M, Cipla, Tata Consume Products and Maruti Suzuki were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and SBI Life Insurance.

    • March 15, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

      ICICI Direct

      Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today tracking negative global cues. Investors globally await the outcome of major central bank meetings this week. The focus also remains on developments on the Russia-Ukraine war.

      US markets ended lower tracking losses in technology stocks amid a spike in treasury yields.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.