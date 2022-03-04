Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening amid weak global cues

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
Expect Nifty Auto, Bank Nifty to underperform: Prashanth Tapse
South Korea Feb inflation accelerates to near decade high amid Ukraine crisis
Benchmark indices are expected to make a gap down opening: Mohit Nigam
US weekly jobless claims decline further as labour market tightens
Gold gains after Russia attacks Europe's largest nuclear plant
Ahead of IPO, LIC appoints insurance veteran Sunil Agrawal as CFO
Vodafone Idea to raise Rs 4,500 crore by issuing shares to promoters
Oil rebounds as escalating Ukraine conflict raises supply concerns
S&P drags Russia's rating deeper into junk territory
Russians begin shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant
Oil hits almost decade high before Iran throttles the rally
Asian Markets trade lower with Nikkei, Hang Seng down 2% each
SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices:
Wall Street ends lower as war in Ukraine stirs uncertainty
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|54,313.12
|-789.56
|-1.43%
|Nifty 50
|16,289.10
|-208.95
|-1.27%
|Nifty Bank
|34,944.30
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ONGC
|170.30
|7.35
|+4.51%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|UltraTechCement
|5,980.70
|-418.65
|-6.54%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|34130.30
|410.30
|+1.22%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|10261.10
|-239.35
|-2.28%
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 666.69 points or 1.21% at 54435.99, and the Nifty was down 282.10 points or 1.71% at 16215.90.
FII and DII data
Relentless selling pressure by foreign institutional investors weighed on the market as FIIs have net sold shares worth Rs 6,644.65 crore. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought shares worth Rs 4,799.24 crore, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Key indices may retreat further in early trades amid gloomy world equity markets. Nifty is in a perfect ‘eye of the storm' of uncertainty amid negative impact of a prolonged Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy and inflation.
The street fears stagflation in the near future because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is obviously going to push inflation higher. Amidst this stagflation headwind, expect Nifty Auto index and Bank Nifty to underperform.
We expect a waterfall of selling below Nifty’s 16203 mark and below the same the immediate downside risk is at 15901 mark.
South Korea Feb inflation accelerates to near decade high
South Korea's consumer inflation hovered near a decade high in February and stood above the central bank's 2% target for an 11th month, adding pressure on policymakers to raise interest rates amid surging oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
The consumer price index (CPI) for February rose 3.7% from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, exceeding a 3.5% gain tipped in a Reuters survey and a notch below the decade high of 3.8% marked in November. It rose 3.6% in January.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark indices are expected to make a gap down opening as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Both European and US markets closed in red as no middle ground can be found to stop the tussle between Russia and Ukraine.
The news of Russian attack on Europe's biggest nuclear power plant located in Ukraine has sent strong negative signals to the already jittery market. Investor’s sentiments are also weak due to rising prices of crude oil and natural gas. The corporate earnings can take a hit due to this as companies are already facing the pressure of rising input cost.
Short term investors and traders should remain cautious as markets are showing extreme volatility. Long term investors should not be worried as these significant dips present a good opportunity to accumulate quality stocks.
On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 16650 followed by 16800 and on the downside 16360 followed by 16200 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 35500 and 34500 respectively.
US weekly jobless claims decline further as labour market tightens
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to their lowest level this year last week, while layoffs declined sharply in February, indicating that the labor market recovery was gaining steam.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 18,000 to a seasonally adjusted 215,000 for the week ended Feb. 26, the lowest level since January 1, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 applications for the latest week.
Gold Updates:
Gold rose on Friday, eyeing its best weekly gain since May 2021, as investors scrambled for safe-haven assets after Russia attacked a nuclear power plant in Ukraine — the largest of its kind in Europe.
Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,946.41 per ounce by 0100 GMT and was on track for a weekly gain of about 3%. US gold futures also rose 0.6% to $1,948.60.
LIC appoints insurance veteran Sunil Agrawal as CFO
Ahead of its mega IPO launch, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced on March 3 that it has appointed insurance veteran Sunil Agrawal as the new chief financial officer (CFO), Bloomberg reported. He has been appointed on a contractual basis starting March 2022.
LIC had advertised for the appointment of a CFO six months ago in September 2021. The public notice issued by the 65-year-old insurer had stated that the post would be contractual, with a three-year term or till the new LIC CFO reaches 63 years of age. It had further mentioned that the remuneration for the same would be Rs 75 lakh per annum.
Notably, this is the first time LIC has hired an outsider for a top finance position.
Vodafone Idea to raise Rs 4,500 crore by issuing shares to promoters:
The cash-strapped telco Vodafone Idea Ltd on March 3 said its board has approved raising Rs 4,500 crore via issuing shares to its promoters Vodafone Inc and Aditya Birla group entities on a preferential basis.
The firm will issue up to 3.39 billion shares at Rs 13.30 a share, 20% premium to its current market price, to Euro Pacific Securities Ltd, Prime Metals Ltd and Oriana Investments Pte Ltd on preference basis.
Euro Pacific Securities Ltd and Prime Metals Ltd are Vodafone Group firms while Oriana Investments Pte is Aditya Birla Group company. Vodafone Group and the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) own 44.39% and 27.66%, respectively in Vodafone Idea as its co-promoters.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Weakness in market is expected to continue in near term given escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict and surging crude and commodity prices.
Upcoming state election results and US Fed meeting over next two weeks would further add to the volatility.
If the crude and commodity prices continue to surge or remain high for longer, it may impact margins and earnings of various sectors. Thus sectors benefitting from high commodity prices are likely to stay in flavor. While sectors heavily impacted from high prices are expected to remain under pressure.
Thus, till the prices don’t cool off, one can look at sectors such as oil & gas and metals while IT can be looked at from defensive perspective as it benefits from depreciating rupee.