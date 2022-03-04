Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening amid weak global cues

March 04, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:



Key indices may retreat further in early trades amid gloomy world equity markets. Nifty is in a perfect ‘eye of the storm' of uncertainty amid negative impact of a prolonged Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy and inflation.

The street fears stagflation in the near future because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is obviously going to push inflation higher. Amidst this stagflation headwind, expect Nifty Auto index and Bank Nifty to underperform.

We expect a waterfall of selling below Nifty’s 16203 mark and below the same the immediate downside risk is at 15901 mark.