English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    March 01, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 400 pts, Nifty above 17,400 led by IT, metal, realty, banks

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Delhivery, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Total Gas and Vedanta are among the most active shares on the BSE.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 400 pts, Nifty above 17,400 led by IT, metal, realty, banks
      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 11:54 AM IST

        ICICI Bank hikes lending rates

      • 11:53 AM IST

        Alembic Pharma receives USFDA final approval for Docetaxel Injection

      • 11:48 AM IST

        Max Ventures share price rises after NCLT nod to ‘Delhi One’ project

      • 11:47 AM IST

        Power Grid wins order to establish inter-state transmission system

      • 11:38 AM IST

        Tata Power arm receives investment of Rs 2,000 crore from GreenForest New Energies

      • 11:35 AM IST

        Adani Group stocks rise after investor roadshow and reassurances of stability

      • 11:09 AM IST

        Gujarat Alkalies gains after expanding caustic soda production

      • 11:07 AM IST

        ICICI Bank hikes lending rates by 10 basis points across tenures from today

      • 11:02 AM IST

        About 2238 shares have advanced, 790 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged

      • 11:00 AM IST

        Uflex extends gain for second day

      • 10:54 AM IST

        Indoco Remedies declines after US FDA issues observations

      • 10:49 AM IST

        Citi keeps Buy rating on Federal Bank, target Rs 165

      • 10:25 AM IST

        VST Tillers February total sales up 16.47% at 4,002 units

      • 10:15 AM IST

        NCC bags 3 new orders worth Rs 2,374 crore in February

      • 10:02 AM IST

        Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty around 17,400; metal, auto, banks in focus

      • 10:00 AM IST

        Steel Strips February gross turnover up 10.5% at Rs 432.21 crore

      • 09:55 AM IST

        Equitas Small Finance Bank hikes FD & recurring deposits interest rates

      • 09:54 AM IST

        Banks, capital goods, IT stocks can give good returns for medium to long run: V K Vijayakumar

      • 09:50 AM IST

        Nifty Auto index up nearly 1 percent supported by M&M, Tata Motors, Bosch

      • 09:45 AM IST

        BSE Metal index up 1 percent led by APL Apollo, Jindal Steel, Hindalco

      • 09:37 AM IST

        Expect GDP growth to moderate to 6.1% in FY24: Rajani Sinha

      • 09:23 AM IST

        Bajaj Auto February total sales down 11% at 2,80,226 units

      • 09:22 AM IST

        Gold rises for third day on softer dollar; rate-hike fears linger

      • 09:19 AM IST

        Delhivery block deal | 2.8 crore shares i.e. 3.8% equity changes hands

      • 09:14 AM IST

        Escorts Kubota February total sales up 27.8% at 7,811 units

      • 09:08 AM IST

        Natco Pharma launches generic Pomalidomide Capsules in Canada

      • 09:06 AM IST

        Markets are likely to extend caution in early trades: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:44 AM IST

        Dollar eases, upbeat China PMI revives risk sentiment

      • 08:42 AM IST

        Oil prices rise as China factory gains boost demand outlook

      • 08:39 AM IST

        Hinduja Global Solutions arm complets acquisition of Teklink International Inc

      • 08:35 AM IST

        Asian Markers are trading firm, Hang Seng up 2.5%

      • 08:33 AM IST

        Centre's fiscal deficit widens to Rs 11.91 lakh crore in April-January, 67.8% of FY23 target

      • 08:19 AM IST

        January core sector growth at 7.8%, up from December

      • 08:11 AM IST

        Wall Street closes out weak February as Fed concerns remain

      • 08:09 AM IST

        Softbank plans to sell Delhivery shares worth Rs 600 crore via block deals

      • 08:07 AM IST

        Japan factory activity shrinks the most in 2-1/2 years

      • 08:06 AM IST

        Axis Bank completes acquisition of Citibank’s India consumer business

      • 08:05 AM IST

        LPG cylinder prices hike

      • 08:05 AM IST

        Jet fuel (ATF) price cut to Rs 1.07 lakh per kilolitre

      • 08:05 AM IST

        Divgi Torqtransfer Systems raises Rs 185.45 crore via anchor book

      • 08:04 AM IST

        India's GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in October-December

      • 08:02 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mixed; Hang Seng up 1%

      • 08:01 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,375.36413.24 +0.70%
      Nifty 5017,427.10123.15 +0.71%
      Nifty Bank40,655.60386.55 +0.96%
      Nifty 50 17,427.10 123.15 (0.71%)
      Wed, Mar 01, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris1,508.10144.25 +10.58%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Power Grid Corp217.90-4.35 -1.96%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5431.70162.60 +3.09%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma11738.60-8.50 -0.07%


    • March 01, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

      ICICI Bank hikes lending rates

      ICICI Bank hiked lending rates by 10 bps across tenures from today, reported CNBC-TV18.

      ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 857.25, up Rs 2.60, or 0.30 percent.

    • March 01, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

      Alembic Pharma receives USFDA final approval for Docetaxel Injection

      Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Docetaxel Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) SingleDose Vial, and 80 mg/8 mL (10 mg/mL) and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials.

      The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Docetaxel Injection, 20 mg/2 mL, 80 mg/8 mL, and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL), of Hospira, Inc.

      Docetaxcel Injections are indicated for the breast cancer, nonsmall cell lung cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck.

      Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Docetaxel Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) SingleDose Vial, and 80 mg/8 mL (10 mg/mL) and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Docetaxel Injection, 20 mg/2 mL, 80 mg/8 mL, and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL), of Hospira, Inc. Docetaxcel Injections are indicated for the breast cancer, nonsmall cell lung cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 01, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

      Buzzing

      Shares of Max Ventures & Industries Limited (MaxVIL) gained more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan submitted by the company’s real estate arm Max Estates Limited (MEL) for development of a commercial plot in Noida.

      The 34,697-square-metre plot in Noida is under the ‘Delhi One’ project and its acquisition has the potential to add 2.5-3 million square feet of additional development footprint to the portfolio of Max Estates, the company said in a filing.

      : Shares of Max Ventures & Industries Limited (MaxVIL) gained more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan submitted by the company’s real estate arm Max Estates Limited (MEL) for development of a commercial plot in Noida. The 34,697-square-metre plot in Noida is under the ‘Delhi One’ project and its acquisition has the potential to add 2.5-3 million square feet of additional development footprint to the portfolio of Max Estates, the company said in a filing.
    • March 01, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

      Power Grid wins order to establish inter-state transmission system

      Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as the successful bidder under a Tariff Based Competitive Bidding.

      The bidding is to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the establishment of Khavda Pooling Station-3 in Khavda RE Park on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The scope of the project also comprises of the establishment of a new 765/400kV GIS Substation, 765kV Direct Current Transmission Line and associated works in the state of Gujarat.

      Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as the successful bidder under a Tariff Based Competitive Bidding. The bidding is to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the establishment of Khavda Pooling Station-3 in Khavda RE Park on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The scope of the project also comprises of the establishment of a new 765/400kV GIS Substation, 765kV Direct Current Transmission Line and associated works in the state of Gujarat.
    • March 01, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

      On BSE

      Most Active Stocks
      CompanyCMP Chg(%)VolumeValue(Rs cr)
      Delhivery 348.70
      1.32      		28.08m 965.54
      Adani Enterpris 1,526.00
      11.87      		1.13m 168.65
      Adani Ports 606.10
      2.28      		1.18m 71.67
      Yes Bank 18.32
      4.99      		28.32m 51.52
      Adani Total Gas 699.70
      2.87      		629.47k 43.95
      Vedanta 271.85
      1.27      		895.27k 24.42
      Bank of Baroda 163.35
      2.57      		1.03m 16.66
      Ambuja Cements 349.75
      2.25      		469.33k 16.44
      Infosys 1,495.00
      0.52      		96.88k 14.47
      PNB 49.65
      2.69      		2.85m 14.03
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 01, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

      Tata Power arm receives investment of Rs 2,000 crore from GreenForest New Energies

      Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Tata Power Company has received the second and final round of investment of Rs 2,000 crore from GreenForest New Energies Bidco Limited (GreenForest) and has successfully allotted 20,00,00,000 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) at face value of Rs 100 each at par aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore on a preferential basis to GreenForest.

      Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Tata Power Company has received the second and final round of investment of Rs 2,000 crore from GreenForest New Energies Bidco Limited (GreenForest) and has successfully allotted 20,00,00,000 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) at face value of Rs 100 each at par aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore on a preferential basis to GreenForest.
    • March 01, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

      Adani Group stocks gain

      Adani stocks rose for a second consecutive session following the group's reassuring statements during its Asia roadshow. Investors were informed that the company is capable of fulfilling its obligations in the upcoming years and generating cash.

      Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped nearly 8% after gaining 14% on Tuesday. Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar Ltd, NDTV Ltd and Adani Power Ltd touched 5% upper circuit for the second straight day. Adani Ports and SEZ rose 2.33%, ACC Ltd jumped 1.4% while Ambuja Cement added 2.7%. On Tuesday, the group added over Rs 30000 crore market value.

      Adani Total Gas trading higher after falling for 31 days and 28 day's of lower circuit. Adani Green Energy jumped after 21 out of 22 sessions trading lower while Adani Transmission rose after 23 out of 25 sessions falling. Adani Power Ltd dropped 12 out of 15 trading sessions.

    • March 01, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
    • March 01, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

      Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

      COMEX Gold prices edged higher from a seven week low and closed at $1,836.7 per troy ounce on Tuesday, up by 0.65%. Still, the yellow metal ended February with a loss of more than 5%, as a slew of economic data showed an overheated US economy and markets started pricing in higher peaks for interest rates this year. After a strong rebound in Chinese Manufacturing activity post the reopening, now all eyes are on US ISM Manufacturing PMI to be released later today. US Factory activity is expected to slightly rebound in February, still forecasts see a contraction. Any upside surprise on the data front might prove negative for gold prices, as it might showcase the resilience of the US economy and the stronger case for further rate hikes from the Fed.

    • March 01, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

      Gujarat Alkalies gains after expanding caustic soda production

      Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicalshas expanded the Caustic Soda Lye Plant from 785 MTPD to 1310 MTPD of its Dahej Complex. As a part of the Caustic Soda expansion, a new 700 MTPD Caustic Evaporation Unit (CEU) was also commissioned to cater to the requirement of Caustic Soda Lye production (48% wlw), the company said in an exchange filing.

      Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicalshas expanded the Caustic Soda Lye Plant from 785 MTPD to 1310 MTPD of its Dahej Complex. As a part of the Caustic Soda expansion, a new 700 MTPD Caustic Evaporation Unit (CEU) was also commissioned to cater to the requirement of Caustic Soda Lye production (48% wlw), the company said in an exchange filing.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 01, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

      Alert | ICICI Bank hikes lending rates by 10 basis points across tenures from today

      At 11:07 am, the stock is quoting at Rs860.70 apiece on the NSE, higher by 1.97 percent.

    • March 01, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

      Markets at 11 AM

      The Sensex is up 361.66 points or 0.61 percentat 59,323.78. Nifty is up 114.60 points or 0.66 percentat 17,418.60. About 2238 shares have advanced, 790 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged.

      The Sensex is up 361.66 points or 0.61 percentat 59,323.78. Nifty is up 114.60 points or 0.66 percentat 17,418.60. About 2238 shares have advanced, 790 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged.
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market