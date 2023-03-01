Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 400 pts, Nifty above 17,400 led by IT, metal, realty, banks

ICICI Bank hiked lending rates by 10 bps across tenures from today, reported CNBC-TV18.
ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 857.25, up Rs 2.60, or 0.30 percent.
ICICI Bank hikes lending rates
Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty around 17,400; metal, auto, banks in focus
Gold rises for third day on softer dollar; rate-hike fears linger
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|59,375.36
|413.24
|+0.70%
|Nifty 50
|17,427.10
|123.15
|+0.71%
|Nifty Bank
|40,655.60
|386.55
|+0.96%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Enterpris
|1,508.10
|144.25
|+10.58%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Power Grid Corp
|217.90
|-4.35
|-1.96%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5431.70
|162.60
|+3.09%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|11738.60
|-8.50
|-0.07%
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Docetaxel Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) SingleDose Vial, and 80 mg/8 mL (10 mg/mL) and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Docetaxel Injection, 20 mg/2 mL, 80 mg/8 mL, and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL), of Hospira, Inc.
Docetaxcel Injections are indicated for the breast cancer, nonsmall cell lung cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck.
Shares of Max Ventures & Industries Limited (MaxVIL) gained more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan submitted by the company’s real estate arm Max Estates Limited (MEL) for development of a commercial plot in Noida.
The 34,697-square-metre plot in Noida is under the ‘Delhi One’ project and its acquisition has the potential to add 2.5-3 million square feet of additional development footprint to the portfolio of Max Estates, the company said in a filing.
Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as the successful bidder under a Tariff Based Competitive Bidding.
The bidding is to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the establishment of Khavda Pooling Station-3 in Khavda RE Park on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The scope of the project also comprises of the establishment of a new 765/400kV GIS Substation, 765kV Direct Current Transmission Line and associated works in the state of Gujarat.
|Company
|CMP Chg(%)
|Volume
|Value(Rs cr)
|Delhivery
| 348.70
1.32
|28.08m
|965.54
|Adani Enterpris
| 1,526.00
11.87
|1.13m
|168.65
|Adani Ports
| 606.10
2.28
|1.18m
|71.67
|Yes Bank
| 18.32
4.99
|28.32m
|51.52
|Adani Total Gas
| 699.70
2.87
|629.47k
|43.95
|Vedanta
| 271.85
1.27
|895.27k
|24.42
|Bank of Baroda
| 163.35
2.57
|1.03m
|16.66
|Ambuja Cements
| 349.75
2.25
|469.33k
|16.44
|Infosys
| 1,495.00
0.52
|96.88k
|14.47
|PNB
| 49.65
2.69
|2.85m
|14.03
Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Tata Power Company has received the second and final round of investment of Rs 2,000 crore from GreenForest New Energies Bidco Limited (GreenForest) and has successfully allotted 20,00,00,000 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) at face value of Rs 100 each at par aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore on a preferential basis to GreenForest.
Adani stocks rose for a second consecutive session following the group's reassuring statements during its Asia roadshow. Investors were informed that the company is capable of fulfilling its obligations in the upcoming years and generating cash.
Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped nearly 8% after gaining 14% on Tuesday. Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar Ltd, NDTV Ltd and Adani Power Ltd touched 5% upper circuit for the second straight day. Adani Ports and SEZ rose 2.33%, ACC Ltd jumped 1.4% while Ambuja Cement added 2.7%. On Tuesday, the group added over Rs 30000 crore market value.
Adani Total Gas trading higher after falling for 31 days and 28 day's of lower circuit. Adani Green Energy jumped after 21 out of 22 sessions trading lower while Adani Transmission rose after 23 out of 25 sessions falling. Adani Power Ltd dropped 12 out of 15 trading sessions.
Gold Prices Today: Precious metal may edge up as US consumer confidence dips
Today's trend may remain on the upside in bullion, and buying is expected at support levels. Gold has support at Rs 55,500 and resistance at Rs 55,800. Silver has support at Rs 63,900 and resistance at Rs 64,500, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart
COMEX Gold prices edged higher from a seven week low and closed at $1,836.7 per troy ounce on Tuesday, up by 0.65%. Still, the yellow metal ended February with a loss of more than 5%, as a slew of economic data showed an overheated US economy and markets started pricing in higher peaks for interest rates this year. After a strong rebound in Chinese Manufacturing activity post the reopening, now all eyes are on US ISM Manufacturing PMI to be released later today. US Factory activity is expected to slightly rebound in February, still forecasts see a contraction. Any upside surprise on the data front might prove negative for gold prices, as it might showcase the resilience of the US economy and the stronger case for further rate hikes from the Fed.
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicalshas expanded the Caustic Soda Lye Plant from 785 MTPD to 1310 MTPD of its Dahej Complex. As a part of the Caustic Soda expansion, a new 700 MTPD Caustic Evaporation Unit (CEU) was also commissioned to cater to the requirement of Caustic Soda Lye production (48% wlw), the company said in an exchange filing.
At 11:07 am, the stock is quoting at Rs860.70 apiece on the NSE, higher by 1.97 percent.
The Sensex is up 361.66 points or 0.61 percent at 59,323.78. Nifty is up 114.60 points or 0.66 percent at 17,418.60. About 2238 shares have advanced, 790 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged.