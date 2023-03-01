Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 400 pts, Nifty above 17,400 led by IT, metal, realty, banks

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Docetaxel Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) SingleDose Vial, and 80 mg/8 mL (10 mg/mL) and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Docetaxel Injection, 20 mg/2 mL, 80 mg/8 mL, and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL), of Hospira, Inc.

Docetaxcel Injections are indicated for the breast cancer, nonsmall cell lung cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck.