    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    June 09, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open firm on positive global cues; SGX in the green

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets ended higher, while Asian markets are trading in the green. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,753 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 08:26 AM IST

        Till Nifty trading below 18725, the technical correction is likely to continue.Shrikant Chouhan

      • 07:59 AM IST

        Dollar retreats on jump in US jobless claims; eyes on Fed

      • 07:47 AM IST

        Oil prices fall on demand fears, headed for second weekly loss

      • 07:33 AM IST

        Asian markets trade higher with Nikkei up 1%, Taiwan, Kospi up 0.8% each

      • 07:22 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex62,848.640.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5018,634.550.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank43,995.250.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 18,634.55 0.00 (0.00%)
      Fri, Jun 09, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      NTPC182.054.70 +2.65%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Grasim1,711.95-57.10 -3.23%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy24215.0089.80 +0.37%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28591.10-322.60 -1.12%


    • June 09, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

      Till Nifty trading below 18725, the technical correction is likely to continue.Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

      Sharp correction in the last hour trade pulled down the Sensex below the 63000 mark, as realty shares faltered sharply after the recent upsurge. While rate hike pause by the MPC was on expected lines, subdued commentary by the RBI on inflation for this fiscal year dampened the sentiment.

      Technically, on daily charts, the Nifty has formed a long bearish candle, which indicates further weakness from the current levels. However, the medium term formation of the index is still in to the bullish side.

      For traders, as long as the index is trading below 18725, the technical correction is likely to continue. Below which, the market could slip till 18600-18550. Contra traders can take a long bet near 18550 with a strict stop loss at 18520.

    • June 09, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

      Gold Prices Update:

      Gold prices climbed 1 percent on Thursday after data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims surged last week, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause its interest rate hiking cycle. Spot gold rose 1.4 percent to $1,967.16 per ounce. US gold futures gained 1.2 percent to $1,982.4.

    • June 09, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST
    • June 09, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

      Dollar retreats on jump in US jobless claims; eyes on Fed

      The dollar retreated on Friday, dragged by lower U.S. Treasury yields after a spike in weekly jobless claims raised traders' hopes that a peak in U.S. interest rates was near, as focus turned to the upcoming week packed with central bank meetings.

      The dollar index last stood at 103.35 in early Asia trade on Friday, having lost more than 0.7% in the previous session, its largest daily decline in weeks.

    • June 09, 2023 / 07:47 AM IST

      Oil prices fall on demand fears, headed for second weekly loss

      Oil prices fell in early Asia trade on Friday as demand concerns outweighed the prospect of tighter supply from global producers while investors remained sceptical that the United States and Iran could strike a nuclear deal.

      Brent crude futures dropped 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.60 a barrel by 0058 GMT, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures eased 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $70.96 a barrel.

      Both benchmarks slid by around $1 on Thursday, rebounding from their earlier losses of more than $3, after the U.S. and Iran both denied a report by the Middle East Eye that they were close to a nuclear deal.

    • June 09, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

      Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

      Nifty closed lower after a volatile session on June 08, dragged down by weak global cues. At close, Nifty was down 0.49% or 91.9 points at 18634.6. Volumes on the NSE continued to be on the higher side. Midcap index fell more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio fell to 0.55:1.

      Global markets were mixed on Thursday as negative sentiments arising out of expectations of further interest rate hikes by major central banks and the fact that Eurozone has entered recession after its Jan-Mar GDP fell 0.1% was offset by optimism over more Chinese stimulus measures.

      India’s southwest monsoon, which waters more than half of India's farmland, has arrived over Kerala on June 8, Thursday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department after a one-week delay.

      Nifty formed a near Engulfing Bear pattern on daily charts. It could now face resistance from 18778, while 18531 could act as a support. In case the Nifty closes below this support on Friday, it could result in Engulfing Bear pattern on weekly charts and the downtrend could gather momentum.

    • June 09, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

      Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise after the S&P 500 hit a new high for 2023 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a third straight day of gains.

    • June 09, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

      Wall Street ends up amid record low volatility ahead of eventful week

      US stocks closed higher on Thursday regaining some of their momentum thanks to a rebound by technology stocks, while volatility dropped to record lows ahead of an eventful economic and policy calendar next week.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 168.59 points, or 0.5%, to 33,833.61, the S&P 500 gained 26.41 points, or 0.62%, to 4,293.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 133.63 points, or 1.02%, to 13,238.52.

    • June 09, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST

      SGX Nifty

      Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 32 points or 0.17 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,752.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.

    • June 09, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST

      Market on Thursday:

      The Indian market ended lower in a choppy session on June 8 after the Reserve Bank of India left rates unchanged but said that the inflation battle was far from over, pointing to a policy tightrope walk.

      The 30-pack Sensex closed 294.32 points or 0.47% down at 62,848.64, and the Nifty closed 91.90 points or 0.49% lower at 18,634.50.

      After a flat start, the market moved higher but selling in the afternoon session erased the gains and it closed half a percent lower.

      As expected, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained the repo rate, the key short-term lending rate, at 6.5 percent and also stuck to the “withdrawal-of-accommodation” stance.

      The central bank maintained its GDP growth projection for the fiscal year 2023-24 at 6.5 percent, while made a slight downward revision to its inflation forecast for 2023-24, lowering it by 10 basis points to 5.1 percent but still above its target of 4 percent.

      Grasim Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Apollo Hospitals were among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were NTPC, JSW Steel, ONGC, Power Grid Corp and Larsen and Toubro.

      Except power and capital goods, all sectoral indices ended in the red.

      The BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.5 percent each.

