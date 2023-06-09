Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open firm on positive global cues; SGX in the green

June 09, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

Sharp correction in the last hour trade pulled down the Sensex below the 63000 mark, as realty shares faltered sharply after the recent upsurge. While rate hike pause by the MPC was on expected lines, subdued commentary by the RBI on inflation for this fiscal year dampened the sentiment.

Technically, on daily charts, the Nifty has formed a long bearish candle, which indicates further weakness from the current levels. However, the medium term formation of the index is still in to the bullish side.

For traders, as long as the index is trading below 18725, the technical correction is likely to continue. Below which, the market could slip till 18600-18550. Contra traders can take a long bet near 18550 with a strict stop loss at 18520.