Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

June 28, 2022 / 07:21 AM IST

Market On Monday:

Indian equity benchmarks continued their up-move for the third consecutive session on June 27, making a strong start to the week on positive global cues, a fall in oil prices and buying in IT and metal stocks.

At close, the 30-share Sensex was up 433.3 points, or 0.82 percent, at 53,161.28, while the broad-based Nifty gained 132.8 points, or 0.85 percent, to 15,832.05, their best showing in more than two weeks.

Gains in the global markets, steady monsoon progress and a decline in crude and collapse in metal prices, raised hopes of domestic inflation trending down in the second half of FY23, boosted sentiment.

Strength was visible across sectors. The Nifty IT index was the biggest gainer, rallying more than 2 percent. The Nifty metals index registered gains of 1.52 percent, while Nifty auto, realty and FMCG indices were up by close to 0.9 percent.

The Nifty pharma was the weakest performer, ending 0.35 percent higher.

The broader markets also had a good day. The BSE midcap index was up by 0.87 percent and the smallcap surged 1.57 percent.