    June 28, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 15,803.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST. Asian markets are trading lower following negative closing of US markets.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex53,161.28433.30 +0.82%
      Nifty 5015,832.05132.80 +0.85%
      Nifty Bank33,811.25183.80 +0.55%
      Nifty 50 15,832.05 132.80 (0.85%)
      Mon, Jun 27, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Coal India182.055.50 +3.12%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Apollo Hospital3,794.50-43.90 -1.14%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28345.95568.15 +2.05%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12221.5543.15 +0.35%


    • June 28, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST

      Wall Street ends lower:

      U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with few catalysts to sway investor sentiment as they approach the half-way point of a year in which the equity markets have been slammed by heightened inflation worries and tightening Fed policy.

      The major U.S. stock indexes lost ground after oscillating earlier in the session, with weakness in interest rate sensitive megacaps such as Amazon.com, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc providing the heaviest drag.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.42 points, or 0.2%, to 31,438.26, the S&P 500 lost 11.63 points, or 0.3%, to 3,900.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 93.05 points, or 0.8%, to 11,514.57.

    • June 28, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 30.50 points or 0.19 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,803.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.

    • June 28, 2022 / 07:21 AM IST

      Market On Monday:

      Indian equity benchmarks continued their up-move for the third consecutive session on June 27, making a strong start to the week on positive global cues, a fall in oil prices and buying in IT and metal stocks.

      At close, the 30-share Sensex was up 433.3 points, or 0.82 percent, at 53,161.28, while the broad-based Nifty gained 132.8 points, or 0.85 percent, to 15,832.05, their best showing in more than two weeks.

      Gains in the global markets, steady monsoon progress and a decline in crude and collapse in metal prices, raised hopes of domestic inflation trending down in the second half of FY23, boosted sentiment.

      Strength was visible across sectors. The Nifty IT index was the biggest gainer, rallying more than 2 percent. The Nifty metals index registered gains of 1.52 percent, while Nifty auto, realty and FMCG indices were up by close to 0.9 percent.

      The Nifty pharma was the weakest performer, ending 0.35 percent higher.

      The broader markets also had a good day. The BSE midcap index was up by 0.87 percent and the smallcap surged 1.57 percent.

    • June 28, 2022 / 07:19 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 
    • June 28, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
