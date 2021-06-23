Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 15,700, Sensex falls 282 pts; metal, oil & gas stocks major hit

June 23, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST

Market Close: In the volatile session on June 23, the benchmark indices ended near the day's low with Nifty below 15700.

At close, the Sensex was down 282.63 points or 0.54% at 52306.08, and the Nifty was down 85.80 points or 0.54% at 15687. About 1335 shares have advanced, 1629 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.

Adani Ports, Wipro, JSW Steel, Divis Labs and L&T were among major losers, while Maruti Suzuki, Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC and M&M were among major gainers.

Except auto, all other sectoral indices ended lower. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended in th

e red.