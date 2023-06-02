English
    June 02, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty at 18,550, Sensex up 190 pts; Hero Moto, MOIL, Tata Motors, AstraZeneca in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Asian Paints and Tata Motors.

      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 09:14 AM IST

        Mphasis subsidiary signs agreement to acquire 100% shares in eBECS

      • 09:08 AM IST

        Adani Ports records lifetime high monthly cargo volumes in May 2023

      • 08:58 AM IST

        Gold eyes best week in nearly 2 months on Fed pause hopes

      • 08:52 AM IST

        India's economy likely to grow in 6.5-6.7% range in FY'24: CII President

      • 08:45 AM IST

        Tata Elxsi, Cultos Global partner to integrate a NFT Token mechanism

      • 08:40 AM IST

        FII sells shares worth Rs 71.07 crore on June 1

      • 08:37 AM IST

        Nifty may face resistance at 18,650: Rupak De

      • 08:27 AM IST

        Dollar wallows as June Fed bets ebb, debt ceiling deal close

      • 08:23 AM IST

        Nifty has support at 18,400-18,450 in the short-term: Sahaj Agrawal

      • 08:21 AM IST

        Expect USDINR to trade within a range of 82 and 82.70 on spot: Anindya Banerjee

      • 08:13 AM IST

        NSE, BSE remove Adani Enterprises from short-term ASM framework

      • 08:06 AM IST

        Oil prices rise as market awaits possible OPEC+ cuts

      • 07:55 AM IST

        J.P.Morgan hikes India's FY24 GDP forecast to 5.5%

      • 07:43 AM IST

        Asian markets trade higher with Hang Seng up 2 percent

      • 07:36 AM IST

        Wall Street rises on hopes of Fed pausing hikes, debt ceiling deal cheer

      • 07:32 AM IST

        GST collections in May cross Rs 1.57 lakh crore, up 12% YoY

      • 07:27 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex62,696.65268.11 +0.43%
      Nifty 5018,569.4581.70 +0.44%
      Nifty Bank44,028.75238.55 +0.54%
      Nifty 50 18,569.45 81.70 (0.44%)
      Fri, Jun 02, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Hero Motocorp2,900.0599.65 +3.56%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC Life578.00-4.20 -0.72%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5949.4065.20 +1.11%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12806.30-6.50 -0.05%


    • June 02, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

      Hero MotoCorp sales in May grow 7% YoY to Rs 5.19 lakh units

      Hero MotoCorp has sold 5.19 lakh units in May 2023, which is in line with analysts' estimates, rising 7% over a year-ago month. Domestic sales grew by 9% year-on-year to 5.08 lakh units, but exports fell 44.8% to 11,165 units in the same period.

    • June 02, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      Market Opens

      : Indian indices opened on a positive note on June 2 with Nifty at 18550.

      The Sensex was up 189.98 points or 0.30% at 62,618.52, and the Nifty was up 65.20 points or 0.35% at 18,553. About 1626 shares advanced, 425 shares declined, and 92 shares unchanged.

      Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Asian Paints and Tata Motors.

    • June 02, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

      Mphasis subsidiary signs agreement to acquire 100% shares in eBECS

      Mphasis Consulting Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mphasis, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in eBECS Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of DXC UK International Operations Limited)

    • June 02, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

      Bond Yields Update:

    • June 02, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

      Adani Ports records lifetime high monthly cargo volumes in May 2023 

      In May’23, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled over 36 MMT of total cargo at its ports, implying 19% YoY growth.

      On YTD basis, APSEZ has clocked ~68.5 MMT of overall cargo volumes, which is a good 16% YoY growth. Growth observed across most ports and all three cargo segments - Container +24%, Dry Bulk +12%, and Liquids & Gas +10%.

      Logistics volumes also show a significant jump with YTD rail volumes of ~93,000 TEUs (+25% YoY) and GPWIS volumes of ~3 MMT (+46%).

    • June 02, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened 9 paise higher at 82.32 per dollar against previous close of 82.41.

    • June 02, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open:

      Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 94.93 points or 0.15% at 62,523.47, and the Nifty was up 84 points or 0.45% at 18,571.80.

    • June 02, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

      Gold eyes best week in nearly 2 months on Fed pause hopes

      Gold was set on Friday for its biggest weekly gain in nearly two months, as hopes for a pause in the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign bolstered bullion's appeal amid progress on the U.S. debt-ceiling deal.

      Spot gold was flat at $1,978.74 per ounce, as of 0241 GMT. U.S. gold futures were also little changed, at $1,996.20.

    • June 02, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

      India's economy likely to grow in 6.5-6.7% range in FY'24: CII President

      Industry body CII on Thursday said India's economy is expected to grow in the range of 6.5-6.7 percent in the current financial year supported by strong domestic drivers and robust capex momentum of the government.

      India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 6.1 percent in the March quarter of 2022-23, pushing the annual growth rate to 7.2 percent. The growth has propelled the country's economy to USD 3.3 trillion, setting the stage for achieving the USD 5 trillion target in the next few years.

