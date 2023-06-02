Market LIVE Updates: Nifty at 18,550, Sensex up 190 pts; Hero Moto, MOIL, Tata Motors, AstraZeneca in focus

June 02, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

: Indian indices opened on a positive note on June 2 with Nifty at 18550.

The Sensex was up 189.98 points or 0.30% at 62,618.52, and the Nifty was up 65.20 points or 0.35% at 18,553. About 1626 shares advanced, 425 shares declined, and 92 shares unchanged.

Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Asian Paints and Tata Motors.