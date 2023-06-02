Market LIVE Updates: Nifty at 18,550, Sensex up 190 pts; Hero Moto, MOIL, Tata Motors, AstraZeneca in focus

Hero MotoCorp has sold 5.19 lakh units in May 2023, which is in line with analysts' estimates, rising 7% over a year-ago month. Domestic sales grew by 9% year-on-year to 5.08 lakh units, but exports fell 44.8% to 11,165 units in the same period.
Mphasis subsidiary signs agreement to acquire 100% shares in eBECS
Adani Ports records lifetime high monthly cargo volumes in May 2023
Gold eyes best week in nearly 2 months on Fed pause hopes
India's economy likely to grow in 6.5-6.7% range in FY'24: CII President
Tata Elxsi, Cultos Global partner to integrate a NFT Token mechanism
FII sells shares worth Rs 71.07 crore on June 1
Nifty may face resistance at 18,650: Rupak De
Dollar wallows as June Fed bets ebb, debt ceiling deal close
Nifty has support at 18,400-18,450 in the short-term: Sahaj Agrawal
Expect USDINR to trade within a range of 82 and 82.70 on spot: Anindya Banerjee
NSE, BSE remove Adani Enterprises from short-term ASM framework
Oil prices rise as market awaits possible OPEC+ cuts
J.P.Morgan hikes India's FY24 GDP forecast to 5.5%
Asian markets trade higher with Hang Seng up 2 percent
Wall Street rises on hopes of Fed pausing hikes, debt ceiling deal cheer
GST collections in May cross Rs 1.57 lakh crore, up 12% YoY
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|62,696.65
|268.11
|+0.43%
|Nifty 50
|18,569.45
|81.70
|+0.44%
|Nifty Bank
|44,028.75
|238.55
|+0.54%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hero Motocorp
|2,900.05
|99.65
|+3.56%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|HDFC Life
|578.00
|-4.20
|-0.72%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5949.40
|65.20
|+1.11%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|12806.30
|-6.50
|-0.05%
: Indian indices opened on a positive note on June 2 with Nifty at 18550.
The Sensex was up 189.98 points or 0.30% at 62,618.52, and the Nifty was up 65.20 points or 0.35% at 18,553. About 1626 shares advanced, 425 shares declined, and 92 shares unchanged.
Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Asian Paints and Tata Motors.
Mphasis Consulting Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mphasis, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in eBECS Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of DXC UK International Operations Limited)
In May’23, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled over 36 MMT of total cargo at its ports, implying 19% YoY growth.
On YTD basis, APSEZ has clocked ~68.5 MMT of overall cargo volumes, which is a good 16% YoY growth. Growth observed across most ports and all three cargo segments - Container +24%, Dry Bulk +12%, and Liquids & Gas +10%.
Logistics volumes also show a significant jump with YTD rail volumes of ~93,000 TEUs (+25% YoY) and GPWIS volumes of ~3 MMT (+46%).
Indian rupee opened 9 paise higher at 82.32 per dollar against previous close of 82.41.
Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 94.93 points or 0.15% at 62,523.47, and the Nifty was up 84 points or 0.45% at 18,571.80.
Gold was set on Friday for its biggest weekly gain in nearly two months, as hopes for a pause in the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign bolstered bullion's appeal amid progress on the U.S. debt-ceiling deal.
Spot gold was flat at $1,978.74 per ounce, as of 0241 GMT. U.S. gold futures were also little changed, at $1,996.20.
Industry body CII on Thursday said India's economy is expected to grow in the range of 6.5-6.7 percent in the current financial year supported by strong domestic drivers and robust capex momentum of the government.
India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 6.1 percent in the March quarter of 2022-23, pushing the annual growth rate to 7.2 percent. The growth has propelled the country's economy to USD 3.3 trillion, setting the stage for achieving the USD 5 trillion target in the next few years.
Redington shares jumped 5.6 percent to Rs 184, the highest closing level since February 6 and formed strong bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale, with above average volumes. The stock has seen a breakout of horizontal resistance trendline adjoining multiple touchpoints.