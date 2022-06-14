English
    June 14, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 15,800; power, IT, metals gain; RIL, Bajaj Finance most active

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except oil & gas, other sectoral indices are trading in the green with realty and power indices up 1 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex52,936.8290.12 +0.17%
      Nifty 5015,806.1531.75 +0.20%
      Nifty Bank33,447.3541.50 +0.12%
      Nifty 50 15,806.15 31.75 (0.20%)
      Tue, Jun 14, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Ports712.0016.75 +2.41%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      BPCL314.00-3.95 -1.24%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5054.1054.10 +1.08%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank33450.1044.30 +0.13%


    • June 14, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

      Nifty Information Technology index gained nearly 1 percent led by the L&T Technology Services, Mindtree, L&T Infotech

    • June 14, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

      Vivek Rathi, Director-Research Knight Frank India

      India’s consumer inflation moderated to 7% supported by the government measures undertaken to curb domestic fuel and food prices in May 2022. However, the inflation levels are still above the RBIs’ upper limit of 6%. 

      The narrowing gap between WPI and CPI further highlights the pass through of input costs rise from producers to consumers; as evident in elevated core inflation of 6.2%; which is still high; albeit with slight moderation. 

      In the coming months, the spillovers from global commodity and food prices would continue to add stress to domestic prices. We thus, do not see India’s inflation cooling down in the near term and in such a scenario maintaining the strength of domestic demand will be crucial from policy perspective.

    • June 14, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

      BSE Power index added 1 percent supported by the Adani Power, Adani Transmission, NHPC

    • June 14, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

      TCNS Clothing was quoting at Rs 553.00, up Rs 34.60, or 6.67 percent. It was trading with volumes of 7,221 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,587 shares, an increase of 9.63 percent.

    • June 14, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

      Adani and TotalEnergies entered into a new partnership

      Adani and energy supermajor TotalEnergies of France, have entered into a new partnership to jointly create the world’s largest green hydrogen ecosystem. 

      In this strategic alliance, TotalEnergies will acquire 25% minority interest in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) from Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL). 

    • June 14, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      G R Infraprojects share price fell over 7 percent on June 14, plunging over 17 percent since yesterday after reports said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at several locations of the company in Shillong, Guwahati, Gurgaon, and Bangalore.

      The raids were conducted in connection with alleged irregularities in a national road highway project in Assam, as per the reports.

      GR Infra said in an exchange filing on June 13 that some of their employees at a project site have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

    • June 14, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

      The sharp cut in US markets on Monday has pushed the S&P 500 into bear market territory. With the Nasdaq already in bear market territory, markets are likely to remain weak with occasional relief bounces.

      The sharp decline in the US markets was triggered by a WSJ article indicating a 75 bp hike by the Fed in its Wednesday meeting. Now, the majority view is that the Fed will have to hike aggressively with a couple of 75 bp rate hikes to contain inflation and establish its credibility.

      CPI inflation in India in May coming at 7.04%, down from 7.8% in April, is good news that inflation is not getting out of control. So, RBI need not hike aggressively like the Fed.

      Financials, particularly leading private sector banks, have the potential to give market beating returns for investors with a one-year perspective. Defenses like leading FMCGs are safe bets.

    • June 14, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices erased most of the opening losses and trading flat amid volatility.

      The Sensex was down 60.77 points or 0.11% at 52785.93, and the Nifty was down 14.20 points or 0.09% at 15760.20. About 1660 shares have advanced, 1087 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.

    • June 14, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

      Keystone Realtors files draft documents for Rs 850 crore IPO

      Mumbai-based Rustomjee Group firm Keystone Realtors has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise up to Rs 850 crore through an initial public offering. 

      The share sale comprises a fresh issue of Rs 700 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 150 crore by promoters and shareholders.

    • June 14, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      Dynamatic Technologies share price rose more than 9 percent on June 14 after company won a contract to manufacture the Escape Hatch Door for Airbus A220 aircraft.

      The contract was placed by recently established STELIA AERONAUTIQUE CANADA Inc, a subsidiary of Airbus Atlantic SAS. 

      This contract marks a milestone of workshare of the A220 supply chain in India and extends Dynamatic's capabilities for manufacturing critical aerostructure to Airbus, company said in its press release.

    • June 14, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

      D.R.E Reddy, CEO and Managing Partner, CRCL LLP:

      The central bank had revised the inflation projection for FY23 in its monetary policy earlier in the month to 6.7% from 5.7% earlier. 
      The CPI inflation has remained above the 6% level for 5 months since January. High food, vegetable, and edible oil kept the inflation upwards. 

      Going forward, the elevated crude prices and favorable distribution of monsoon will help ease pressure on inflation.

      Commodity costs have been on the rise since the middle of 2021, leaving enterprises with no choice but to pass on the high price to end consumers. Policy outcome from the US Fed, inflation levels will guide the RBI policy going forward.

