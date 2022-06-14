Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 15,800; power, IT, metals gain; RIL, Bajaj Finance most active

June 14, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Vivek Rathi, Director-Research Knight Frank India

India’s consumer inflation moderated to 7% supported by the government measures undertaken to curb domestic fuel and food prices in May 2022. However, the inflation levels are still above the RBIs’ upper limit of 6%.

The narrowing gap between WPI and CPI further highlights the pass through of input costs rise from producers to consumers; as evident in elevated core inflation of 6.2%; which is still high; albeit with slight moderation.

In the coming months, the spillovers from global commodity and food prices would continue to add stress to domestic prices. We thus, do not see India’s inflation cooling down in the near term and in such a scenario maintaining the strength of domestic demand will be crucial from policy perspective.