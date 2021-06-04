Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

June 04, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

Two features of the market rally this year stand out: One, the rally has been steady with surprising lack of volatility; two, the broader market has been outperforming significantly. While the Nifty is up 12.22% YTD the Nifty Mid & Small-cap indices are up by 26.48% & 33.20% YTD respectively.

The spectacular performance of many mid-small-cap firms in Q4 FY21 and positive commentaries by managements have created lot of interest in these segments. Active retail participation in the broader market also is a significant factor contributing to the exuberance. A disturbing aspect in this broader market rally is the retail investors buying low-grade small-cap stocks driven by the FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) factor. Investors have to exercise caution.

Today's monetary policy announcement is unlikely to impact markets since it is likely to keep repo rate unchanged while continuing with the accommodative stance. However, some unconventional policy initiatives can be expected.

Market moving data is likely to come from the US job numbers expected today. US jobs data has implications for inflation, bond yields, Fed's likely policy moves and hence for financial markets globally.