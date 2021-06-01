Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

June 01, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

The overall structure of the market remains positive as fresh covid cases continue to decline and investors are upbeat about unlocking of economy in June which will help revive commercial activities. Hopes of further stimulus by government is also bolstering investor confidence.

On the other hand, India’s pace of vaccination has picked up over past few days. Thus, as the 2nd Covid-19 wave continues to recede in India and pace of vaccination picks up, we expect the long term fundamentals to remain intact.

The market would react to GDP and Fiscal deficit data which is slightly ahead of expectations. Investors would also watch out for the auto sales data which would start coming from June 1. Apart from this, PMI data (Tuesday) and RBI’s MPC (Friday) would be key moniterable this week, where the officials are expected to maintain their accommodative stance.