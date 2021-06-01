MARKET NEWS

June 01, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 15,644 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian Markets were trading firm, while US markets remained shut.

  • June 01, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,412.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 179.78 crore in the Indian equity market on May 31, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • June 01, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices on Tuesday traded near a five-month high scaled last week, supported by a softer dollar and growing inflationary pressures, while investors awaited key US data that will provide a clearer picture on the global economy’s recovery path.

  • June 01, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    The overall structure of the market remains positive as fresh covid cases continue to decline and investors are upbeat about unlocking of economy in June which will help revive commercial activities. Hopes of further stimulus by government is also bolstering investor confidence. 

    On the other hand, India’s pace of vaccination has picked up over past few days. Thus, as the 2nd Covid-19 wave continues to recede in India and pace of vaccination picks up, we expect the long term fundamentals to remain intact. 

    The market would react to GDP and Fiscal deficit data which is slightly ahead of expectations. Investors would also watch out for the auto sales data which would start coming from June 1. Apart from this, PMI data (Tuesday) and RBI’s MPC (Friday) would be key moniterable this week, where the officials are expected to maintain their accommodative stance.

  • June 01, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

    Asian Markets Update:

    Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday while gold flirted near five-month highs ahead of European and US data this week that will likely offer clues on the health of the global economy.

  • June 01, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday ahead of an OPEC+ meeting and on optimism that fuel demand will grow in the months ahead with the summer driving season starting in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer.

  • June 01, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Fiscal deficit for 2020-21 at 9.3% of GDP: CGA data

    Fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was at 9.3 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), lower than 9.5 percent estimated by the Finance Ministry in the revised Budget estimates, according to the CGA data. Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for 2020-21, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Monday said that the revenue deficit at the end of the fiscal was 7.42 percent.

  • June 01, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

    Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services:

    The better-then-expected growth print partly owes it to healthy corporate results in March quarter of FY21. We admit the situation is still in a flux, and it is too nascent to gauge the true impact of the second wave on macro variables. 

    We believe that the impact is unlikely to be of the same magnitude as last year. Clearly, factors such as better adapted firms and policy response, stable financial conditions and robust global growth spillovers create growth buffers back home. However, credible vaccine drive remains key. The faster the vaccine traction, the faster would be the delinking between mobility and virus proliferation.

  • June 01, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The dollar languished near multi-month lows versus major peers on Tuesday as traders pondered the prospects for early policy normalization by the Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the week.

