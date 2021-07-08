Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors top losers; PSU banks in focus

July 08, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

A distinct trend in currency market recently has been the steady depreciation of INR from around 72.50 to the dollar in May to around 74.60 now. Apart from the gains to the IT and pharma industry INR depreciation augurs well for other major exporters like textiles and auto ancillaries which have done well in Q4 FY 21 and is all set to improve both top and bottom lines in FY22.

While the steady rise in the dollar index is an EM negative, it is getting neutralized by the sharp dip in the US 10-year yield to 1.32%. FIIs turning buyers (Rs 533 crore yesterday) after sustained selling for many days removes a major concern of an imminent big correction triggered by large-scale FII selling. Nifty breaking 15900 level and sustaining above that appears a big challenge.