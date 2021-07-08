MARKET NEWS

July 08, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors top losers; PSU banks in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices are trading in the green. On the sectoral front, buying is seen in the IT and PSU bank names, while selling is witnessing in the auto and metal stocks.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,936.86-117.90 -0.22%
    Nifty 5015,840.20-39.45 -0.25%
    Nifty Bank35,731.55-39.75 -0.11%
    Nifty 50 15,840.20 -39.45 (-0.25%)
    Thu, Jul 08, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Shree Cements28,007.20460.20 +1.67%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Bajaj Auto4,091.55-96.70 -2.31%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2535.9511.55 +0.46%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG36287.30-159.75 -0.44%


  • July 08, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on July 8. It opened 20 paise lower at 74.81 per dollar against previous close of 74.61.

    On July 7, the rupee ended marginally lower at 74.61 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 74.55.

  • July 08, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices were trading flat with Nifty around 15850.

    The Sensex was down 72.82 points or 0.14% at 52981.94, and the Nifty was down 26.30 points or 0.17% at 15853.40. About 1729 shares have advanced, 916 shares declined, and 92 shares are unchanged.

    Shree Cements, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, IOC and Tech Mahindra were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, ONGC, JSW Steel and HUL.

    Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices were trading flat with Nifty around 15850.

The Sensex was down 72.82 points or 0.14% at 52981.94, and the Nifty was down 26.30 points or 0.17% at 15853.40. About 1729 shares have advanced, 916 shares declined, and 92 shares are unchanged.

Shree Cements, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, IOC and Tech Mahindra were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, ONGC, JSW Steel and HUL.
  • July 08, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    TCS to announce Q4 earnings today

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is going to announce its June quarter earnings on July 8. The company is expected to report about 4 percent sequential growth in revenue in constant currency terms, driven by seasonality, strong bookings, and digital traction.

    TCS is also expected to report margin contraction because of higher wage costs, while other income is expected to support profitability. The market will also look out for an update on the management’s expectation of double-digit growth in FY22.

    Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,269, down Rs 6.30, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.

  • July 08, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST

    KPR Mill to consider proposal of sub-division of equity shares

    KPR Mill touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,868.40 and rising 10 percent on July 8 as company is going to consider proposal of sub-division of the equity shares.

    A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on July 27, 2021 to consider, the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2021.

    The board also consider the proposal for sub-division of the face value of the equity shares of the company, subject to the approval of shareholders, company said in the release.

  • July 08, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Tata Motors share price falls 2%

    Tata Motors share price slipped 2 percent on July 8 after company owned British brands, Jaguar Land Rover expects to end the first half of the year with a 36 percent loss in volumes due to the on-going semiconductor shortage.

    However, the second half is expected to see better supply of chips and improvement in vehicle production, a top company official said on July 7.

  • July 08, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    A distinct trend in currency market recently has been the steady depreciation of INR from around 72.50 to the dollar in May to around 74.60 now. Apart from the gains to the IT and pharma industry INR depreciation augurs well for other major exporters like textiles and auto ancillaries which have done well in Q4 FY 21 and is all set to improve both top and bottom lines in FY22. 

    While the steady rise in the dollar index is an EM negative, it is getting neutralized by the sharp dip in the US 10-year yield to 1.32%. FIIs turning buyers (Rs 533 crore yesterday) after sustained selling for many days removes a major concern of an imminent big correction triggered by large-scale FII selling. Nifty breaking 15900 level and sustaining above that appears a big challenge.

  • July 08, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    FADA June sales data:

    Auto industry witnessed high pent up demand in June. The total vehicle retail sales rose 22.6% YoY on low base.

    The June retail sales down 28% compared to June 2019. The two-wheeler sales up 17% and three-wheelers sales were up 22%.

    The June passenger vehicle up 43%, YoY, while tractor sales up 14% & commercial vehicle sales were up 2.4x.

  • July 08, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex

  • July 08, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on July 8 amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 3.33 points or 0.01% at 53058.09, and the Nifty was down 8 points or 0.05% at 15871.70. About 1379 shares have advanced, 553 shares declined, and 81 shares are unchanged.

