    January 13, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm in the pre-opening; Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,936.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 9:05 IST. US markets ended on positive note, while Asian markets are trading mostly in the green.

      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 09:08 AM IST

        IMF chief expects to keep 2023 global growth forecast steady at about 2.7%

      • 08:54 AM IST

        Expect a range of 81.00 and 81.90 on USDINR spot: Anindya Banerjee

      • 08:47 AM IST

        Dollar wobbles as US inflation fuels hopes of slower Fed rate path

      • 08:42 AM IST

        Gold set for weekly gain on smaller US rate-hike bets

      • 08:34 AM IST

        Godrej Properties acquires 60-acres land parcel in Chennai

      • 08:27 AM IST

        US consumer prices fall in December

      • 08:20 AM IST

        Apax Partners likely to sell entire stake in Shriram Finance via block deal

      • 08:07 AM IST

        India's IIP growth rebounds to 7.1% in November

      • 08:03 AM IST

        CPI inflation falls again in December, hits 1-year low of 5.72%

      • 07:58 AM IST

        HCL Tech logs 20% rise in Q3 net profit, beats estimates

      • 07:50 AM IST

        Infosys Q3 net profit surges 13% to Rs 6,586 crore, beats estimates

      • 07:47 AM IST

        Oil heads for solid weekly gain on China demand hopes

      • 07:43 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mixed with Nikkei down 1 percent, KOspi, Taiwa up nearly 1% each

      • 07:40 AM IST

        Wall Street ticks higher as hot US inflation cools further

      • 07:36 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

    January 13, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

      IMF chief expects to keep 2023 global growth forecast steady at about 2.7%

      The International Monetary Fund is not likely to downgrade its forecast for 2.7% growth in 2023, the head of the global lender said on Thursday, noting that a feared oil price spike had failed to materialize and labor markets remained strong.

      IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said 2023 would be another "tough year" for the global economy, and inflation remained stubborn, but she did not expect another year of successive downgrades like those seen last year, barring unexpected developments.

      The IMF in October forecast that global growth would slow to 2.7% in 2023 after falling from 6.0% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022. It had previously forecast growth of 2.9% for 2023, but Georgieva said she did not expect further cuts to the outlook.

    • January 13, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

      Mark Matthews, Julius Baer & Co on US interest rates

      Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said:
      -US interest rates will not go as high as consensus
      -Inflation reading was in-line with expectations
      -Even now, we see no more need to raise rates
      -Reopening of China has been an important event
      -Emerging markets can be decoupled
      -India returns have been higher compared to China over the last 30 years
      -India will outweigh China in long term

    • January 13, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened higher by 29 paise at 81.26 per dollar on against previous close of 81.55.

    • January 13, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 147.08 points or 0.25% at 60105.11, and the Nifty was up 83.90 points or 0.47% at 17942.10.

    • January 13, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

      Positive global cues coupled with moderating inflation levels in both India and the US, and better-than-expected earnings from tech major Infosys is pointing towards a firm opening for local markets. 

      The US bond market too is signaling that the Federal Reserve could indeed be near the end of its rate-hiking campaign. 

      The only negative catalyst which can haunt the market is FIIs relentless selling, as they have already sold to the tune of Rs 14,997 crore.

    • January 13, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

      Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities

      USDINR spot closed nearly flat at 82.55 on spot, down 2 paise. Trading was quiet, ahead of the US inflation report. 

      Over the remainder of the week, US CPI will be the driving force. A lower than expected inflation can drive USDINR towards 81 levels. Over the near term, we expect a range of 81.00 and 81.90 on spot, with a  downward bias.

    • January 13, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

      CPI inflation at 5.72% in December confirms the downtrend which started in November. This will enable the RBI to go slow on rate hikes. 

      Along with easing inflation, IIP rising to 7.1% in November reinforces the growth rebound story in India. This means India can achieve 6% GDP growth rate in FY 24 despite the global growth slowdown.

    • January 13, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

      Dollar Updates:

      The US dollar swayed on Friday, flirting with seven-month lows after a sharp dive overnight as data showed U.S. inflation was slowing, boosting hopes of the Federal Reserve taking its foot off an aggressive interest rate hike policy.

      The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six others, rose 0.059% to 102.220 but was languishing around its lowest level since June.

      The euro was up 0.03% to $1.0849, having touched fresh nine-month high earlier in the session. Sterling was last trading at $1.221, up 0.08% on the day.

    • January 13, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

      Gold set for weekly gain:

      Gold prices ticked higher on Friday and were on track for a fourth consecutive weekly gain, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

      Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,898.57 per ounce, as of 0234 GMT. Prices gained 1.8% so far this week.

      U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,899.60.

    • January 13, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

      Results Today:

    • January 13, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

      Godrej Properties acquires 60-acres land parcel in Chennai

      Godrej Properties today announced that it has purchased 60 acres on an outright basis in the fast-developing micro market of Oragadam Junction, Chennai.

      Spread across ~ 60 acres, the proposed project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 1.6 million square of saleable area, comprising primarily of residential plotted development.

    • January 13, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

      Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities

      The US CPI (YoY) (Dec) actual number has come at around 6.5% which is in line with consensus estimate. It is below the 7% mark for the first time in a year and lowest in 13 months. This is good news for both global and Indian markets as it brings the Fed closer to the terminal rates. 

      With this inflation print the gap between Inflation (6.5%) and US interest rates (4.5%) has further reduced to 2%. This will give room for the Fed to go slow on hikes and probably even stop the rate hikes within a couple of months. This could be a big positive for the financial markets since it reduces cost of funds for corporations.

