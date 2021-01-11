Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices

January 11, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

Wall St ends higher:

Wall Street scaled new highs on Friday as hopes of more stimulus from Washington were shaken a bit by a senator’s comments but later bolstered after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said his economic package will be in the trillions of dollars.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.84 points, or 0.18%, to 31,097.97. The S&P 500 gained 20.89 points, or 0.55%, to 3,824.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 134.50 points, or 1.03%, to 13,201.98.