January 01, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high, Sensex inching towards 48K led by PSU banks

PSU Bank index added 1 percent, while auto stocks also witnessing buying. M&M, UPL, TCS, HDFC and SBI were among major gainers on the Nifty.

  • January 01, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST

    Nifty Holds 14000: Benchmark indices are trading near the day's high level with Nifty holding above 14000.

    At 11:31 IST, the Sensex was up 177.54 points or 0.37% at 47,928.87, and the Nifty was up 48.90 points or 0.35% at 14,030.70. About 1770 shares have advanced, 733 shares declined, and 99 shares are unchanged.

    Nifty Holds 14000 : Benchmark indices are trading near the day's high level with Nifty holding above 14000. At 11:31 IST, the Sensex was up 177.54 points or 0.37% at 47,928.87, and the Nifty was up 48.90 points or 0.35% at 14,030.70. About 1770 shares have advanced, 733 shares declined, and 99 shares are unchanged.
  • January 01, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    As we enter 2021, the market is sitting at all-time high and is showing resilience on the back of abundant liquidity, positive developments on the vaccine front and signs of economic recovery. More importantly, COVID-19 cases have seen a meaningful decline. Improved corporate earnings have also buoyed the market sentiments. We expect Nifty earnings to remain flattish in FY21 while expecting a sharp rebound in FY22. Thus, the overall structure of the market remains positive. 

    With the economic activity continuing its recovery, it could lead to start of earnings upgrade cycle. Further liquidity flows across Emerging Markets could remain strong which bodes well for Indian markets. However, intermittent corrections cannot be ruled out as there is a risk of second wave of Covid-19 and thus sustenance of economic recovery holds the key. From next 12 months perspective, we are positive on IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom, Auto and Consumer.

  • January 01, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head - Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors:

    Rupee to remain in range of 73.00/73.50. RBI present at 73.00 in currency futures. Year-end selling all done. But flows will continue. So all uptick to be sold as and when we get it. Importers to keep hedging all near term imports. Stock markets still up as no correction coming while investors keep waiting for a correction.

  • January 01, 2021 / 11:07 AM IST

    Rupee Updates: Indian rupee is trading higher at 73.03 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. It opened flat at 73.09 per dollar against Thursday's close of 73.07.

  • January 01, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

    NCC bags new orders:

    NCC has received fifteen new orders totaling to Rs 8,980 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of December,2020. These orders are received from Central/State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

  • January 01, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

    63 Moons moves NCLT in DHFL case: 63 Moons Technologies, on December 31, moved the bankruptcy court to ensure fair distribution of recovery from Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) among creditors, ahead of voting on bids for the lender. 63 Moons moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), demanding that the recovery is distributed among all creditors, including non-convertible debenture (NCD) holders. The NCLT will hold a final hearing of the case on January 13.

  • January 01, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki December auto sales: Total sales grew 20.2 percent at 1.6 lakh units against 1.3 lakh units (YoY). Domestic sales was up 19.5 percent at 1.5 lakh units against 1.3 lakh units (YoY).

  • January 01, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Jindal Steel and Power share price rose more than 2 percent after Ministry of Coal declared the company as the successful bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 Mine. Jindal Power (JPL) a subsidiary of Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) has been declared the successful bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 coal mine by the Ministry of Coal.

  • January 01, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

  • January 01, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST

    RBI to conduct simultaneous sale-purchase of govt securities next week

    The RBI on Thursday announced it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for Rs 10,000 crore each on January 7, 2021. The decision was taken after a review of current liquidity and financial conditions, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

