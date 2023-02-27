 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 17,400; IT, auto stocks drag

Rakesh Patil
Feb 27, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

February 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

SpiceJet board meeting on February 27

SpiceJet: The board of directors of the company will meet again on February 27 to consider issuance of equity shares on preferential basis consequent upon conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares, and raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers.

Spicejet on February 24 reported 160 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 110 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. Its net profit stood at Rs 42 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations jumped 2.4 percent to Rs 2,316.8 crore as against Rs 2,262.6 crore in the year-ago period. In Q2 FY23, the company had reported loss of Rs 833 crore on revenue of Rs 1,954 cror

February 27, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price fall as company to take a 25% production cut due to uncertainties in export markets like Nigeria, reported CNBC-TV18.

February 27, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

February 27, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened on negative note on February 27 with Nifty around 17400.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 238.89 points or 0.40% at 59,225.04, and the Nifty was down 69.10 points or 0.40% at 17,396.70. About 929 shares have advanced, 1124 shares declined, and 180 shares are unchanged.

Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were among major losers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia Industries, Cipla, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Power Grid Corp.

February 27, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Fabindia withdraws IPO documents due to market volatility

Fabindia, a retailer of Indian ethnic wear, has withdrawn its initial share sale documents for its Rs 4,000 crore initial public offering amid market uncertainty.

The decision to withdraw was taken as the current market conditions were not conducive for listing, the company said, adding that Fabindia will explore other liquidity options, including filing for an IPO in the future, depending on its need for growth capital and market conditions.

February 27, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

With the overall sentiment remaining bearish, local equities are expected to ease in early Monday trades. Caution is likely to remain the buzzword as concerns over more rate hikes by the developed economies in the wake of stubbornly high inflation levels continue to weigh on investors' minds.

There are indications that on the back of renewed inflation spike, the Fed could hike interest rates by 50 bps in its next meeting. Technically, benchmark Nifty seems to be slipping towards its 200-DMA placed at 17368 mark.

February 27, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

Bond Yields Update

February 27, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Market at pre-open

: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 108.79 points or 0.18% at 59,355.14, and the Nifty was down 19.70 points or 0.11% at 17,446.10.

February 27, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 82.84 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 82.75.

February 27, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

The Nifty has fallen back into the falling channel, heightening the chances of further downsides. The 50DMA and 14DMA are in a bearish crossover. Also, the current value is sitting well below the critical near-term moving averages, with the momentum oscillator RSI (14) slipping below the reading of 50. The current set-up is likely to keep the Nifty under pressure, with a potential downside towards 17,150–17,200 over the short term. On the higher end, crucial resistance is placed at 17,800.