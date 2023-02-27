Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 17,400; IT, auto stocks drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were among major losers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia Industries, Cipla, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Power Grid Corp.
SpiceJet board meeting on February 27
SpiceJet: The board of directors of the company will meet again on February 27 to consider issuance of equity shares on preferential basis consequent upon conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares, and raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers.
Spicejet on February 24 reported 160 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 110 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. Its net profit stood at Rs 42 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's revenue from operations jumped 2.4 percent to Rs 2,316.8 crore as against Rs 2,262.6 crore in the year-ago period. In Q2 FY23, the company had reported loss of Rs 833 crore on revenue of Rs 1,954 cror
Bajaj Auto share price fall as company to take a 25% production cut due to uncertainties in export markets like Nigeria, reported CNBC-TV18.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on negative note on February 27 with Nifty around 17400.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 238.89 points or 0.40% at 59,225.04, and the Nifty was down 69.10 points or 0.40% at 17,396.70. About 929 shares have advanced, 1124 shares declined, and 180 shares are unchanged.
Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were among major losers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia Industries, Cipla, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Power Grid Corp.
Fabindia withdraws IPO documents due to market volatility
Fabindia, a retailer of Indian ethnic wear, has withdrawn its initial share sale documents for its Rs 4,000 crore initial public offering amid market uncertainty.
The decision to withdraw was taken as the current market conditions were not conducive for listing, the company said, adding that Fabindia will explore other liquidity options, including filing for an IPO in the future, depending on its need for growth capital and market conditions.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
With the overall sentiment remaining bearish, local equities are expected to ease in early Monday trades. Caution is likely to remain the buzzword as concerns over more rate hikes by the developed economies in the wake of stubbornly high inflation levels continue to weigh on investors' minds.
There are indications that on the back of renewed inflation spike, the Fed could hike interest rates by 50 bps in its next meeting. Technically, benchmark Nifty seems to be slipping towards its 200-DMA placed at 17368 mark.
Bond Yields Update
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 108.79 points or 0.18% at 59,355.14, and the Nifty was down 19.70 points or 0.11% at 17,446.10.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 82.84 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 82.75.
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
The Nifty has fallen back into the falling channel, heightening the chances of further downsides. The 50DMA and 14DMA are in a bearish crossover. Also, the current value is sitting well below the critical near-term moving averages, with the momentum oscillator RSI (14) slipping below the reading of 50. The current set-up is likely to keep the Nifty under pressure, with a potential downside towards 17,150–17,200 over the short term. On the higher end, crucial resistance is placed at 17,800.
The next support is placed at 200-day SMA of 17,368, which coincides with Budget day's low, as breaking this may drag the Nifty towards 17,000 level, whereas the near-term resistance is expected at 17,600 followed by 17,700-17,800
Dollar advances
The dollar was on the front foot on Monday, hovering near a seven-week peak after a slew of strong U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further and for longer.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, was at 105.17, just below the seven week peak of 105.32 it touched on Friday after hotter-than-expected data. The index is up 3% for February and set to snap a four-month losing streak.
BSNL nears deal closure with TCS consortium
A consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services has reached the final stages of closure in its deal with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. The deal size is estimated at $2.9 billion (around Rs 24,500 crore). BSNL has received the required clearance from its board and the state-owned firm now requires the government’s approval, which may come in the first half of March.
The consortium, which includes the Centre for Development of Telematics and Tejas Networks, will provide 4G equipment for 100,000 new telecom towers. This includes network gear and third-party items costing about Rs 13,000 crore.
Adani starts discussions to raise $400 million in debt against Australian coal port
The Adani Group has begun discussions with international credit funds to raise up to USD 400 million in debt against assets of a key coal port in Australia that makes up a large portion of the conglomerate’s coal exports from the controversial Carmichael mine.
Adani family trust-controlled North Queensland Export Terminal is now being considered to help raise funds for the Group, which has lost nearly USD 150 billion in market value since Hindenburg alleged accounting fraud and stock price manipulation by the conglomerate.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 1,470.34 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 1,400.98 crore on February 24, the National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
Asia stocks face rate squeeze, dollar gets the benefit
Asian shares slipped on Monday as markets were forced to price in ever-loftier peaks for U.S. and European interest rates, slugging bonds globally and underpinning the dollar near multi-week highs.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6%, having shed 2.6% last week. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2% and South Korea 1.0%.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
FPIs continue to be on sale mode in February, too. FPIs sold equity for Rs 2627 crores in February. Relative to January, the pace of selling has come down. For 2023, through 24th February FPIs have sold equity for Rs 31164 crores ( Source: CDSL).
There is a clear change in the sell portfolio. In the first half of February, FPIs turned buyers into financials. They were selling in financials in January. Also FPIs bought capital goods, IT and healthcare in the first half of February. They sold oil & gas, metals and power.
Last week bond yields in the US continued to rise in anticipation of the Fed turning more hawkish in the context of the slow disinflation in the U S. Rising rates in the US might lead to more capital outflows from emerging markets. South Korea and Taiwan witnessed good capital inflows this month.
Oil little changed as Russian supply cuts support prices
Oil was little changed in early trade on Monday, as Russia's plans to deepen oil supply cuts continued to support prices, while increasing global inflation risks and rising crude inventories in the United States weighed.
West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures (WTI) was trading at $76.36 a barrel, 4 cents, or 0.05% higher, while Brent crude futures was down 2 cents, or 0.02%, at $83.14 a barrel at 0114 GMT.
Mayne Pharma sells US retail generics business to Dr Reddy’s for USD 90 million: Bloomberg
Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities
Technically, the Nifty has formed a long bearish candle on weekly charts which indicate further weakness from the current levels. However, with the market in an oversold territory, we could see a quick pullback rally if the index trades above 17,500.
Above which, the pullback formation is likely to continue till 17,600-17,750.
On the flip side, as long as the index is trading below 17,500, the weak sentiment will continue. Below which the index could retest the level of the 200-day SMA or 17,400.
Vodafone Idea shareholders approve to issue debentures:
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea's shareholders have approved the preferential issuance of up to Rs 1,600 crore of optionally convertible debentures to vendor American Tower Corp (ATC), according to a regulatory filing.
The special resolution to this effect was cleared at an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Vodafone Idea on Saturday.
According to the voting results, overall 99.99 per cent of the votes were in favour of the resolution, which pertained to issue of optionally convertible debentures of up to Rs 1,600 crore to American Tower Corp.
SpiceJet Q3 earnings:
Airline operator Spicejet on February 24 reported 160 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 110 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. Its net profit stood at Rs 42 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's revenue from operations jumped 2.4 percent to Rs 2,316.8 crore as against Rs 2,262.6 crore in the year-ago period. In Q2 FY23, the company had reported loss of Rs 833 crore on revenue of Rs 1,954 crore.
Adani Ports cargo volumes cross 300 MMT in just 329 days
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone crossed 300 MMT of cargo handling on 23 February 2023, in just 329 days, beating its own milestone from last year of 354 days.
The company has registered unprecedented growth since it started operations over two decades ago and continues to outperform all India cargo volume growth, with its market share rising rapidly, Adani Ports said.
Granules India gets USFDA approval
Granules India share price rose percent in the early trade on February 27 as comapny received USFDA approval for Losartan Potassium tablets.
The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved Granules India's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Losartan Potassium tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, company said in its release.
Wall Street ends sharply lower:
Wall Street's main indexes posted their biggest weekly drop of 2023 after sharp losses on Friday, as investors braced for the possibility of more aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve as U.S. economic data pointed to resilient consumers.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 336.99 points, or 1.02%, to 32,816.92, the S&P 500 lost 42.28 points, or 1.05%, to 3,970.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 195.46 points, or 1.69%, to 11,394.94.
For the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average, the 3% fall was its biggest weekly decline since September. It was also the Dow's fourth straight weekly decline, its longest losing streak for nearly 10 months.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were also down 2.7% and 3.3%, respectively.
Asian shares slipped on Monday as markets were forced to price in ever-loftier peaks for U.S. and European interest rates, slugging bonds globally and pushing the dollar to multi-week highs
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 14.50 points or 0.08 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,531 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Friday:
The Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the sixth day in a row on February 24 with Sensex falling 141.87 points or 0.24 percent to end at 59,463.93, and the Nifty closing at 17,465.80, down 45.50 points or 0.26 percent.
After a decent start, the market stayed positive for the first couple of hours; however, profit booking during the afternoon session erased all the early gains and extended sell-off, dragging the Nifty near 17,400 on the first trading session of the March series.
Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, M&M, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while gainers included Divi's Laboratories, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Coal India and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.
Among sectors, the Nifty metal index shed 3 percent, the auto index slipped by 0.87 percent and the PSU Bank index by 0.88 percent. However, the energy index was up 0.6 percent.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with minor losses.
On the BSE, the metal index shed 2.4 percent, the auto index slipped 1 percent while the capital goods and realty were down 0.7 percent each. However, some buying was seen in the oil & gas and healthcare indices.