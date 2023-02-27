Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 17,400; IT, auto stocks drag

February 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

SpiceJet board meeting on February 27

SpiceJet: The board of directors of the company will meet again on February 27 to consider issuance of equity shares on preferential basis consequent upon conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares, and raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers.

Spicejet on February 24 reported 160 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 110 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. Its net profit stood at Rs 42 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations jumped 2.4 percent to Rs 2,316.8 crore as against Rs 2,262.6 crore in the year-ago period. In Q2 FY23, the company had reported loss of Rs 833 crore on revenue of Rs 1,954 cror