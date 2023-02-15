Closing Bell: Nifty above 18,000, Sensex up 243 points; IT, auto, realty gain

Taking Stock | Market ends higher on late buying; Sensex up 243 points, Nifty reclaims 18,000
On the sectoral front, information technology, auto and realty were up a percent each
Rupee closes marginally lower at 82.80 per dollar
Nifty above 18,000, Sensex up 243 points; IT, auto, realty gain
Nomura maintains neutral call on Siemens, target Rs 3,008
Expect rupee to trade with a negative bias: Anuj Choudhary
Morgan Stanley keeps 'equal-weight' rating on Eicher Motors
Citi keeps sell rating on Bharat Forge with a target of Rs 690
Sensex, Nifty trade higher amid volatility; Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors top gainers
Zydus Life gets tentative USFDA nod for Canagliflozin tablets
Nomura upgrades Eicher Motors to 'neutral', cut target price to Rs 3,264
NSE signs a Data Licensing Agreement with CME Group for WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas contracts
Integra Essentia purchases assets of Chateau Indage Winery for Rs 40 crore
Zydus Lifesciences gets tentative US FDA nod for Bosentan Tablets for oral suspension
Tejas Networks breaks a month-long consolidation, posts biggest single-day gains since August 2022
Govt may consider fuel, maize tax cuts to cool inflation: Report
About 1490 shares have advanced, 1714 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged
Jefferies keeps 'Buy' rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 4,250
PI Industries gains as Q3 profit zooms 58% to Rs 351 crore
HDFC Securities keeps Add rating on Fine Organics Industries, target price Rs 5,157
HAL & Safran Helicopter sign agreement to develop engine for Multi-role Helicopter
Citi keeps 'Buy' rating on Eicher Motors, target price Rs 4,400
Indices trade marginally lower amid volatility
Sharekhan retains Buy on Grasim Industries, target price revised to Rs 1,900
Finolex Cables on 6-day gaining streak, hits 52-week high
Dollar Industries Q3 profit tanks 82.5% YoY to Rs 7.7 crore; stock falls
Torrent Power Q3 profit surges 86% YoY to Rs 685 crore; shares gain 9%
Gold slips as US inflation data heightens rate-hike jitters
TCNS Clothing hits 52-week low on weak earnings
HDFC Securities retains Buy on CESC, target Rs 108
Siemens share price gains 3% on better Q3 earnings
Sensex, Nifty trade flat; FMCG under pressure, Adani Enterprises, RIL most active
Nifty Metal index up 0.5 percent led by Adani Enterprises, Welspun Corp, APL Apollo Tubes
Dabur issues statement on reports of acquisition plan
CAMS gets RBI nod to operate as payment aggregator
MTNL appoints Sultan Ahmed as CFO with immediate effect
Nomura on PNC Infra: Buy rating, target at Rs 370
ITC shares dip on turning ex-dividend. Top loser on Nifty FMCG index
About 1589 shares have advanced, 1432 shares declined, and 146 shares are unchanged
ITD Cementation bags order worth Rs 833 crore
CCI approves acquisition of stake in LT Foods by SALIC International Investment Corporation
ONGC share price falls despite Q3 profit growing 26% to Rs 11,045 crore
Morgan Stanley keeps overweight rating on Grasim Industries with a target price of Rs 1,960
Indices trade flat amid volatility; Eicher Motors, Adani Enterprises top gainers
Hindustan Aeronautics gets EoI from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index down 1 percent dragged by Globus Spirits, ITC, Bannari Amman Sugars
Prestige Estates Projects gains as Q3 profit jumps 48% YoY to Rs 128 crore
NSE Auto index up 0.6 percent supported by Eicher Motors, TVS Motor, Ashok Leyland
BSE Power index falls 1 percent dragged by Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Power
Jefferies keeps 'Buy' rating on Grasim Industries with a target price of Rs 2,000
CLSA keeps buy rating on Eicher Motors; target RS 4,007
Indices open marginally lower; Eicher, ONGC, Grasim in focus
Markets may struggle in early trades amid weakness in other Asian counterparts: Prashanth Tapse
Rupee opens 10 paise lower at 82.86 per dollar
BHEL, PNB, Ambuja Cements, Indiabulls Housing in F&O ban list
FII buys shares worth Rs 1,305.30 crore on February 14
Grasim Industries Q3 profit falls 47% to Rs 257 crore, revenue up 7% to Rs 6,196 crore
Expect a range of 82.30 and 83.30 on USDINR spot: Anindya Banerjee
ONGC Q3 profit grows 26 percent to Rs 11,045 crore, revenue surges 36 percent
Dollar finds friends after sticky U.S. inflation readout
Biocon Q3 consolidated net loss at Rs 21 crore
US inflation rose 0.5% in January, up 6.4% from a year ago
Eicher Motors net profit zooms over 62% to Rs 741 crore in Q3
Oil falls after industry data points to jump in U.S. crude stocks
Asian markets trade lower with Hang Seng down 1%, Kospi, Taiwan down 0.8% each
Nomura India Investment Fund buys Phoenix Mills shares worth Rs 326 crore
Wall Street ends mixed as inflation data supports rate worries
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|61,275.09
|242.83
|+0.40%
|Nifty 50
|18,015.85
|86.00
|+0.48%
|Nifty Bank
|41,731.05
|82.70
|+0.20%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Tech Mahindra
|1,071.40
|59.35
|+5.86%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|HUL
|2,548.45
|-31.15
|-1.21%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|30934.35
|345.55
|+1.13%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|45799.20
|-177.75
|-0.39%
Markets edged higher for the second consecutive session and gained nearly half a percent amid mixed cues. Weakness in the global markets was weighing on the sentiment in early trades but resilience in the select heavyweights pushed the index gradually higher. Consequently, Nifty reclaimed the 18,000 mark, after struggling for three weeks. On the sectoral front, IT, auto and realty posted decent gains while defensive viz. pharma and FMCG traded subdued.
We reiterate our positive view on the market however intermediate consolidation/profit taking on the global front and restricted participation within the index heavyweights could keep the momentum in check. We thus recommend staying selective and preferring exposure to the counters which are leading from the front.
Finally, the frontline index has surpassed the high of the big Budget Day candle and closed just above the psychological 18,000 mark. Despite the weak start Nifty managed to recover from its losses and witnessed a triangle pattern breakout in the lower time frame (30 mins).
Two consecutive bullish candles on the daily chart indicate bulls are back in action and the index also closed above its 9 & 21 EMA which is positive for the short term.
The positive takeaway was that the Nifty technical landscape looked bullish and the benchmark now should aim to sustain above the 18,000 mark. The immediate cap for the index is seen at 18,200 levels and 17,900 will act as instant support for tomorrow's weekly expiry day.
Nifty has given a falling channel breakout on the daily timeframe, suggesting a bullish reversal of the price trend. The trend looks positive now for the near term, with the 14 DMA sitting below price.
The momentum indicator RSI is in support of the price trend, with a current reading above 50. Over the near term, the index may move up towards 18,350–18,400. On the lower end, support is placed at 17,950.
Nifty rose for the second consecutive session on February 15. At close, Nifty was up 0.48% or 86 points at 18015.9. Midcap index rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio improved to 1.23:1. Indian markets were the star performers in the Asian region where most markets ended in the red.
Asian stocks were mostly down but European markets recovered from the initial weakness on Wednesday after US inflation edged down less than expected, fuelling concern the Federal Reserve might think more interest rate hikes are needed. UK CPI data showed inflation fell for the third month in a row January to hit 10.1%, according to the Office for National Statistics, below Reuters economists’ expectations of 10.3%.
India's trade deficit narrowed in January as imports fell at a faster rate than exports. The trade deficit narrowed to USD 17.75 billion in January, compared with USD 23.76 billion in December 2022.
Exports contracted by 6.6% to USD 32.91 billion y-o-y. Imports contracted by 3.6% to USD 50.7 billion y-o-y.
Nifty broke out upwards out of a trading range, as expected. Now the trading range of the Nifty shifts to 17,856-18,118 with an upward bias for the near term.
Markets were slightly volatile in early trades, but recovered in late trades to end with steady gains as investors mostly resorted to selective buying. Traders are taking a cautious approach currently due to uncertainty in global markets and the trend could continue for some more time.
Technically, post the 17,900 breakout the market is comfortably trading above 17,850, which is largely positive. The Nifty has also formed a bullish candle and a higher bottom formation on intraday charts which supports further uptrend from the current levels.
For the trend following traders, 17,900 would act as a key support zone, above which the index could move up to 18,100-18,150. On the flip side, below 17,900, bulls may prefer to exit out from the trading long position.
The US inflation, though it slowed down compared to the previous month, came in higher than expected at 6.4% YoY. Higher inflation, combined with a strong labour market, has raised concerns that the Fed will remain hawkish for an extended period.
Despite a sluggish start in the domestic market, recovery in the IT and auto sectors contributed to a positive finish. A reversal in the FII pattern to net buying has also helped maintain optimism in the domestic market.
Indian rupee closed marginally lower at 82.80 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 82.76.
benchmark indices ended higher with Nifty above 18,000.
At Close, the Sensex was up 242.83 points or 0.40% at 61,275.09, and the Nifty was up 86 points or 0.48% at 18,015.80. About 1722 shares have advanced, 1657 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.
Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers included HUL, Sun Pharma, ITC, L&T and ONGC.
On the sectoral front, IT, auto and realty up 1 percent each.
BSE midcap index added 0.7 percent and the smallcap index rose 0.4 percent.
-Neutral rating, target at Rs 3,008 per share
-Execution in-line & order inflows recorded a modest beat
-EBIT & EBITDA margin are at a multi-quarter high
-Consolidated sales delivery largely in-line
-Beats at digital industries & smart infra help offset misses in mobility & energy segments
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Torrent Power
|504.10
|10.33
|294.09k
|New India Assur
|106.95
|6.21
|153.77k
|Apollo Hospital
|4,495.00
|5.37
|58.43k
|Aditya Birla F
|257.00
|3.59
|182.09k
|Power Finance
|148.65
|3.55
|213.49k
|Max Financial
|745.25
|3.2
|40.07k
|PI Industries
|3,128.15
|3.08
|46.73k
|JSW Energy
|228.70
|2.69
|50.76k
|Deepak Nitrite
|1,800.20
|2.53
|17.33k
|SJVN
|33.05
|2.48
|321.98k
Indian Rupee declined by 0.05% on strong Dollar. However, positive domestic equities and weak crude oil prices capped sharp gains. Rupee also erased earlier losses on upbeat trade deficit data. India’s trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed to $17.75 billion in January from $23.76 billion in December. It topped estimates of $24.20 billion. While exports slipped to $32.91 billion from $34.48 billion a month earlier, imports dwindled to $50.66 billion from $58.24 billion in the previous month.
Dollar strengthened as CPI data from US printed at 6.4% in January, above estimates of 6.2%, but slightly lower than 6.5% in December, signaling that sticky inflation may keep interest rates holding on at higher levels for longer.
We expect Rupee to trade with a negative bias strength in the Dollar amid expectations of positive economic data and concerns over hawkish Fed. However, narrowing trade deficit with FII inflows may support Rupee at lower levels. Traders may remain cautious ahead of retail sales, industrial production and Empire State manufacturing index. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 82.20 to Rs 83.30.