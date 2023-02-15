English
    February 15, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

    Closing Bell: Nifty above 18,000, Sensex up 243 points; IT, auto, realty gain

    On the sectoral front, IT, auto and realty up 1 percent each.

    • Closing Bell: Nifty above 18,000, Sensex up 243 points; IT, auto, realty gain
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 03:33 PM IST

        Rupee closes marginally lower at 82.80 per dollar

      • 03:30 PM IST

        Nifty above 18,000, Sensex up 243 points; IT, auto, realty gain

      • 03:27 PM IST

        Nomura maintains neutral call on Siemens, target Rs 3,008

      • 03:21 PM IST

        Expect rupee to trade with a negative bias: Anuj Choudhary

      • 03:14 PM IST

        Morgan Stanley keeps 'equal-weight' rating on Eicher Motors

      • 03:10 PM IST

        Citi keeps sell rating on Bharat Forge with a target of Rs 690

      • 03:01 PM IST

        Sensex, Nifty trade higher amid volatility; Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors top gainers

      • 02:59 PM IST

        Zydus Life gets tentative USFDA nod for Canagliflozin tablets

      • 02:56 PM IST

        Nomura upgrades Eicher Motors to 'neutral', cut target price to Rs 3,264

      • 02:50 PM IST

        NSE signs a Data Licensing Agreement with CME Group for WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas contracts

      • 02:44 PM IST

        Integra Essentia purchases assets of Chateau Indage Winery for Rs 40 crore

      • 02:32 PM IST

        Zydus Lifesciences gets tentative US FDA nod for Bosentan Tablets for oral suspension

      • 02:28 PM IST

        Tejas Networks breaks a month-long consolidation, posts biggest single-day gains since August 2022

      • 02:22 PM IST

        Govt may consider fuel, maize tax cuts to cool inflation: Report

      • 02:01 PM IST

        About 1490 shares have advanced, 1714 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged

      • 01:44 PM IST

        Jefferies keeps 'Buy' rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 4,250

      • 01:39 PM IST

        PI Industries gains as Q3 profit zooms 58% to Rs 351 crore

      • 01:37 PM IST

        HDFC Securities keeps Add rating on Fine Organics Industries, target price Rs 5,157

      • 01:26 PM IST

        HAL & Safran Helicopter sign agreement to develop engine for Multi-role Helicopter

      • 01:14 PM IST

        Citi keeps 'Buy' rating on Eicher Motors, target price Rs 4,400

      • 01:05 PM IST

        Indices trade marginally lower amid volatility

      • 12:54 PM IST

        Sharekhan retains Buy on Grasim Industries, target price revised to Rs 1,900

      • 12:49 PM IST

        Finolex Cables on 6-day gaining streak, hits 52-week high

      • 12:46 PM IST

        Dollar Industries Q3 profit tanks 82.5% YoY to Rs 7.7 crore; stock falls

      • 12:33 PM IST

        Torrent Power Q3 profit surges 86% YoY to Rs 685 crore; shares gain 9%

      • 12:25 PM IST

        Gold slips as US inflation data heightens rate-hike jitters

      • 12:22 PM IST

        TCNS Clothing hits 52-week low on weak earnings

      • 12:20 PM IST

        HDFC Securities retains Buy on CESC, target Rs 108

      • 12:08 PM IST

        Siemens share price gains 3% on better Q3 earnings

      • 12:01 PM IST

        Sensex, Nifty trade flat; FMCG under pressure, Adani Enterprises, RIL most active

      • 11:47 AM IST

        Nifty Metal index up 0.5 percent led by Adani Enterprises, Welspun Corp, APL Apollo Tubes

      • 11:43 AM IST

        Dabur issues statement on reports of acquisition plan

      • 11:36 AM IST

        CAMS gets RBI nod to operate as payment aggregator

      • 11:33 AM IST

        MTNL appoints Sultan Ahmed as CFO with immediate effect

      • 11:23 AM IST

        Nomura on PNC Infra: Buy rating, target at Rs 370

      • 11:11 AM IST

        ITC shares dip on turning ex-dividend. Top loser on Nifty FMCG index

      • 11:01 AM IST

        About 1589 shares have advanced, 1432 shares declined, and 146 shares are unchanged

      • 10:44 AM IST

        ITD Cementation bags order worth Rs 833 crore

      • 10:31 AM IST

        CCI approves acquisition of stake in LT Foods by SALIC International Investment Corporation

      • 10:24 AM IST

        ONGC share price falls despite Q3 profit growing 26% to Rs 11,045 crore

      • 10:14 AM IST

        Morgan Stanley keeps overweight rating on Grasim Industries with a target price of Rs 1,960

      • 10:05 AM IST

        Indices trade flat amid volatility; Eicher Motors, Adani Enterprises top gainers

      • 10:00 AM IST

        Hindustan Aeronautics gets EoI from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

      • 09:54 AM IST

        BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index down 1 percent dragged by Globus Spirits, ITC, Bannari Amman Sugars

      • 09:48 AM IST

        Prestige Estates Projects gains as Q3 profit jumps 48% YoY to Rs 128 crore

      • 09:40 AM IST

        NSE Auto index up 0.6 percent supported by Eicher Motors, TVS Motor, Ashok Leyland

      • 09:37 AM IST

        BSE Power index falls 1 percent dragged by Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Power

      • 09:24 AM IST

        Jefferies keeps 'Buy' rating on Grasim Industries with a target price of Rs 2,000

      • 09:21 AM IST

        CLSA keeps buy rating on Eicher Motors; target RS 4,007

      • 09:15 AM IST

        Indices open marginally lower; Eicher, ONGC, Grasim in focus

      • 09:10 AM IST

        Markets may struggle in early trades amid weakness in other Asian counterparts: Prashanth Tapse

      • 09:04 AM IST

        Rupee opens 10 paise lower at 82.86 per dollar

      • 09:00 AM IST

        BHEL, PNB, Ambuja Cements, Indiabulls Housing in F&O ban list

      • 08:54 AM IST

        FII buys shares worth Rs 1,305.30 crore on February 14

      • 08:49 AM IST

        Grasim Industries Q3 profit falls 47% to Rs 257 crore, revenue up 7% to Rs 6,196 crore

      • 08:26 AM IST

        Expect a range of 82.30 and 83.30 on USDINR spot: Anindya Banerjee

      • 08:21 AM IST

        ONGC Q3 profit grows 26 percent to Rs 11,045 crore, revenue surges 36 percent

      • 08:14 AM IST

        Dollar finds friends after sticky U.S. inflation readout

      • 08:11 AM IST

        Biocon Q3 consolidated net loss at Rs 21 crore

      • 08:05 AM IST

        US inflation rose 0.5% in January, up 6.4% from a year ago

      • 08:02 AM IST

        Eicher Motors net profit zooms over 62% to Rs 741 crore in Q3

      • 07:47 AM IST

        Oil falls after industry data points to jump in U.S. crude stocks

      • 07:41 AM IST

        Asian markets trade lower with Hang Seng down 1%, Kospi, Taiwan down 0.8% each

      • 07:36 AM IST

        Nomura India Investment Fund buys Phoenix Mills shares worth Rs 326 crore

      • 07:33 AM IST

        Wall Street ends mixed as inflation data supports rate worries

      • 07:25 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,275.09242.83 +0.40%
      Nifty 5018,015.8586.00 +0.48%
      Nifty Bank41,731.0582.70 +0.20%
      Nifty 50 18,015.85 86.00 (0.48%)
      Wed, Feb 15, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Tech Mahindra1,071.4059.35 +5.86%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      HUL2,548.45-31.15 -1.21%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT30934.35345.55 +1.13%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG45799.20-177.75 -0.39%


    • February 15, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST
    • February 15, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

      Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

      Markets edged higher for the second consecutive session and gained nearly half a percent amid mixed cues. Weakness in the global markets was weighing on the sentiment in early trades but resilience in the select heavyweights pushed the index gradually higher. Consequently, Nifty reclaimed the 18,000 mark, after struggling for three weeks. On the sectoral front, IT, auto and realty posted decent gains while defensive viz. pharma and FMCG traded subdued.

      We reiterate our positive view on the market however intermediate consolidation/profit taking on the global front and restricted participation within the index heavyweights could keep the momentum in check. We thus recommend staying selective and preferring exposure to the counters which are leading from the front.

    • February 15, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

      Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities:



      Finally, the frontline index has surpassed the high of the big Budget Day candle and closed just above the psychological 18,000 mark. Despite the weak start Nifty managed to recover from its losses and witnessed a triangle pattern breakout in the lower time frame (30 mins).

      Two consecutive bullish candles on the daily chart indicate bulls are back in action and the index also closed above its 9 & 21 EMA which is positive for the short term.

      The positive takeaway was that the Nifty technical landscape looked bullish and the benchmark now should aim to sustain above the 18,000 mark. The immediate cap for the index is seen at 18,200 levels and 17,900 will act as instant support for tomorrow's weekly expiry day.

    • February 15, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

      Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

      Nifty has given a falling channel breakout on the daily timeframe, suggesting a bullish reversal of the price trend. The trend looks positive now for the near term, with the 14 DMA sitting below price.

      The momentum indicator RSI is in support of the price trend, with a current reading above 50. Over the near term, the index may move up towards 18,350–18,400. On the lower end, support is placed at 17,950.

    • February 15, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

      Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

      Nifty rose for the second consecutive session on February 15. At close, Nifty was up 0.48% or 86 points at 18015.9. Midcap index rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio improved to 1.23:1. Indian markets were the star performers in the Asian region where most markets ended in the red.

      Asian stocks were mostly down but European markets recovered from the initial weakness on Wednesday after US inflation edged down less than expected, fuelling concern the Federal Reserve might think more interest rate hikes are needed. UK CPI data showed inflation fell for the third month in a row January to hit 10.1%, according to the Office for National Statistics, below Reuters economists’ expectations of 10.3%.

      India's trade deficit narrowed in January as imports fell at a faster rate than exports. The trade deficit narrowed to USD 17.75 billion in January, compared with USD 23.76 billion in December 2022.
      Exports contracted by 6.6% to USD 32.91 billion y-o-y. Imports contracted by 3.6% to USD 50.7 billion y-o-y.

      Nifty broke out upwards out of a trading range, as expected. Now the trading range of the Nifty shifts to 17,856-18,118 with an upward bias for the near term.

    • February 15, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

      Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

      Markets were slightly volatile in early trades, but recovered in late trades to end with steady gains as investors mostly resorted to selective buying. Traders are taking a cautious approach currently due to uncertainty in global markets and the trend could continue for some more time.

      Technically, post the 17,900 breakout the market is comfortably trading above 17,850, which is largely positive. The Nifty has also formed a bullish candle and a higher bottom formation on intraday charts which supports further uptrend from the current levels.

      For the trend following traders, 17,900 would act as a key support zone, above which the index could move up to 18,100-18,150. On the flip side, below 17,900, bulls may prefer to exit out from the trading long position.

    • February 15, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST

      Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

      The US inflation, though it slowed down compared to the previous month, came in higher than expected at 6.4% YoY. Higher inflation, combined with a strong labour market, has raised concerns that the Fed will remain hawkish for an extended period.

      Despite a sluggish start in the domestic market, recovery in the IT and auto sectors contributed to a positive finish. A reversal in the FII pattern to net buying has also helped maintain optimism in the domestic market.

    • February 15, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

      Rupee Close:

      Indian rupee closed marginally lower at 82.80 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 82.76.

    • February 15, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

      Market Close:

      benchmark indices ended higher with Nifty above 18,000.

      At Close, the Sensex was up 242.83 points or 0.40% at 61,275.09, and the Nifty was up 86 points or 0.48% at 18,015.80. About 1722 shares have advanced, 1657 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.

      Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers included HUL, Sun Pharma, ITC, L&T and ONGC.

      On the sectoral front, IT, auto and realty up 1 percent each.

      BSE midcap index added 0.7 percent and the smallcap index rose 0.4 percent.

    • February 15, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

      Nomura View On Siemens 

      -Neutral rating, target at Rs 3,008 per share
      -Execution in-line & order inflows recorded a modest beat
      -EBIT & EBITDA margin are at a multi-quarter high
      -Consolidated sales delivery largely in-line
      -Beats at digital industries & smart infra help offset misses in mobility & energy segments

      -Neutral rating, target at Rs 3,008 per share
-Execution in-line & order inflows recorded a modest beat
-EBIT & EBITDA margin are at a multi-quarter high
-Consolidated sales delivery largely in-line
-Beats at digital industries & smart infra help offset misses in mobility & energy segments
    • February 15, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

      BSE Midcap

      Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Torrent Power504.1010.33294.09k
      New India Assur106.956.21153.77k
      Apollo Hospital4,495.005.3758.43k
      Aditya Birla F257.003.59182.09k
      Power Finance148.653.55213.49k
      Max Financial745.253.240.07k
      PI Industries3,128.153.0846.73k
      JSW Energy228.702.6950.76k
      Deepak Nitrite1,800.202.5317.33k
      SJVN33.052.48321.98k
    • February 15, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

      Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

      Indian Rupee declined by 0.05% on strong Dollar. However, positive domestic equities and weak crude oil prices capped sharp gains. Rupee also erased earlier losses on upbeat trade deficit data. India’s trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed to $17.75 billion in January from $23.76 billion in December. It topped estimates of $24.20 billion. While exports slipped to $32.91 billion from $34.48 billion a month earlier, imports dwindled to $50.66 billion from $58.24 billion in the previous month.

      Dollar strengthened as CPI data from US printed at 6.4% in January, above estimates of 6.2%, but slightly lower than 6.5% in December, signaling that sticky inflation may keep interest rates holding on at higher levels for longer.

      We expect Rupee to trade with a negative bias strength in the Dollar amid expectations of positive economic data and concerns over hawkish Fed. However, narrowing trade deficit with FII inflows may support Rupee at lower levels. Traders may remain cautious ahead of retail sales, industrial production and Empire State manufacturing index. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 82.20 to Rs 83.30.

