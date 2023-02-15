Closing Bell: Nifty above 18,000, Sensex up 243 points; IT, auto, realty gain

February 15, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Nifty rose for the second consecutive session on February 15. At close, Nifty was up 0.48% or 86 points at 18015.9. Midcap index rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio improved to 1.23:1. Indian markets were the star performers in the Asian region where most markets ended in the red.

Asian stocks were mostly down but European markets recovered from the initial weakness on Wednesday after US inflation edged down less than expected, fuelling concern the Federal Reserve might think more interest rate hikes are needed. UK CPI data showed inflation fell for the third month in a row January to hit 10.1%, according to the Office for National Statistics, below Reuters economists’ expectations of 10.3%.

India's trade deficit narrowed in January as imports fell at a faster rate than exports. The trade deficit narrowed to USD 17.75 billion in January, compared with USD 23.76 billion in December 2022.

Exports contracted by 6.6% to USD 32.91 billion y-o-y. Imports contracted by 3.6% to USD 50.7 billion y-o-y.

Nifty broke out upwards out of a trading range, as expected. Now the trading range of the Nifty shifts to 17,856-18,118 with an upward bias for the near term.