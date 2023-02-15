Taking Stock | Market ends higher on late buying; Sensex up 243 points, Nifty reclaims 18,000

The equity benchmark extended the winning streak to the second day on February 15, supported by gains in auto, realty and information technology names.

At close, the 30-pack Sensex was up 242.83 points, or 0.40%, at 61,275.09, and the Nifty was up 86 points, or 0.48%, at 18,015.80.

The market opened lower on weak global cues but recovered early losses in and stayed flat for mostpart of the session but final-hour buying in the auto, realty and IT stocks helped the indices close near the dayâ€™s high.

"The US inflation, though it slowed down compared to the previous month, came in higher than expected at 6.4% YoY. Higher inflation, combined with a strong labour market, has raised concerns that the Fed will remain hawkish for an extended period," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Despite a sluggish start in the domestic market, recovery in the IT and auto sectors contributed to a positive finish. A reversal in the FII pattern to net buying has also helped maintain optimism in the domestic market," he added.

Mix Show by Adani group stocks

In today's trading session few of the Adani Group companies witnessed buying interest including Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 1 percent each).

However, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Adani Power dipped further as each locked at 5 percent lower circuit.

Stocks and sectors

Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers included HUL, Sun Pharma, ITC, L&T and ONGC.

On the sectoral front, Nifty information technology and auto gained 1 percent each, while infra, metal, PSU bank and energy indices up 0.3-0.8 percent.

BSE midcap index added 0.7 percent and the smallcap index rose 0.4 percent.

On the BSE, information technology, auto and realty up 1 percent each, while metal and healthcare indices up 0.3 percent each.

More than 200 stocks touched their 52-week low on the BSE, including 3I Infotech, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, JBF INDUSTRIES, SPICEJET, Bata India, Graphite India, Sunteck Realty, Coffee Day Enterprises, Patel Engineering, Thyrocare Technologies, Varroc Engineering,

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 400 percent was seen in Torrent Power, Bata India and Interglobe Aviation.

A long build-up was seen in Torrent Power, Tech Mahindra and Apollo Hospitals, while a short build-up was seen in Bharat Forge, Interglobe Aviation and Multi Commodity Exchange of India.

Outlook for February 16

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Markets were slightly volatile in early trades, but recovered in late trades to end with steady gains as investors mostly resorted to selective buying. Traders are taking a cautious approach currently due to uncertainty in global markets and the trend could continue for some more time.

Technically, post the 17,900 breakout the market is comfortably trading above 17,850, which is largely positive. The Nifty has also formed a bullish candle and a higher bottom formation on intraday charts which supports further uptrend from the current levels.

For the trend following traders, 17,900 would act as a key support zone, above which the index could move up to 18,100-18,150. On the flip side, below 17,900, bulls may prefer to exit out from the trading long position.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

Nifty has given a falling channel breakout on the daily timeframe, suggesting a bullish reversal of the price trend. The trend looks positive now for the near term, with the 14 DMA sitting below price.

The momentum indicator RSI is in support of the price trend, with a current reading above 50. Over the near term, the index may move up towards 18,350â€“18,400. On the lower end, support is placed at 17,950.

Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities:

Finally, the frontline index has surpassed the high of the big Budget Day candle and closed just above the psychological 18,000 mark. Despite the weak start Nifty managed to recover from its losses and witnessed a triangle pattern breakout in the lower time frame (30 mins).

Two consecutive bullish candles on the daily chart indicate bulls are back in action and the index also closed above its 9 & 21 EMA which is positive for the short term.

The positive takeaway was that the Nifty technical landscape looked bullish and the benchmark now should aim to sustain above the 18,000 mark. The immediate cap for the index is seen at 18,200 levels and 17,900 will act as instant support for tomorrow's weekly expiry day.

