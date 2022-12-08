Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 18,600, Sensex gains; Dharmaj Crop Guard lists with premium

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on Himachal Pradesh Election Results
Lumax Industries to set up new Greenfield Project at Chakan, Pune
Dharmaj Crop Guard makes a stellar debut, lists at 12% premium to IPO price
Inox Wind promoters infuse Rs 623 crore in the company
Talbros Automative shares gain 4% on multi years order win
Crude Steel Production for Nov’22 grew by 16% YoY
Nifty PSU Bank index rises 1 percent led by Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of India
Metro Brands completes 100 percent acquisition of Cravatex Brands
Macrotech Developers fixes QIP offer floor price at Rs 1,022.75 per share
2.75 crore shares (11.4% equity) of Triveni Engineering worth Rs 776.5 crore change hands
Talbros Automative receives multi years order worth Rs 60 crore
Dharmaj Crop Guard to debut Today
Asia stocks edge up despite global growth worries
Triveni Engineering promoter likely to sell 7.03% stake via block deal
Dollar struggles as recession worries simmer
HDFC Bank files petition with NCLT for Composite scheme of amalgamation
Market is likely to remain consolidative: Siddhartha Khemka
Oil prices steady after hitting 2022 lows
TVS Motor arm acquires 100% stake in German company
Nomura sees India FY24 GDP growth at 5.1%, RBI cutting repo rate by 75 bps in 2023
Asian Markets trade mixed; Hang Seng up nearly 2%, Nikkei down 0.5%
S&P, Nasdaq extend losing streaks amid rising recession worries
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|62,577.66
|166.98
|+0.27%
|Nifty 50
|18,610.35
|49.85
|+0.27%
|Nifty Bank
|43,374.60
|275.90
|+0.64%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Eicher Motors
|3,317.50
|57.65
|+1.77%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sun Pharma
|989.00
|-28.75
|-2.82%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|4265.70
|50.45
|+1.20%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|12758.00
|-111.80
|-0.87%
Lumax Industries will set up new greenfield project at Chakan, Pune involving a capex of Rs 175 crore for phase 1. The project will service the orders received from OEMs for advanced lighting solutions.
The project is expected to be commissioned by Q2FY24 and will be financed by a mix of debt and internal accruals. The company may also avail Long Term credit facilities for this project.
Dharmaj Crop Guard makes a stellar debut:
In line with analyst expectations of double-digit gains, agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard made a stellar debut on bourses on December 8, despite the raging volatility in the markets.
The stock listed with 12 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 237. It started trading at Rs 266 on the NSE and BSE.
Market at 10 AM
The Sensex was up 205.82 points or 0.33% at 62616.50, and the Nifty was up 61.20 points or 0.33% at 18621.70. About 1852 shares have advanced, 1008 shares declined, and 142 shares are unchanged.
Promoters of Inox Wind have infused Rs 623 crore in Inox Wind.
The Board had given its accord on 30th August, 2022 to raise funds (upto Rs 800 Crore by way of issuance of 0.01% Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Participating Redeemable Preference Shares on private placement basis, to ‘Promoter/ Promoter Group’ entities) which was consequently approved in the AGM.
Further, Inox Wind has used these funds to repay Gujarat Fluorochemicals the advances (net off wind capacity expected to be commissioned) it had received for setting up the wind power capacity. This is in line with the stated vision of the InoxGFL Group to achieve zero net debt across all their operating entities.
Y. Viswanatha Gowd, MD & CEO of LIC Housing Finance
The rate hike seems like a calculated call by the RBI and is on expected lines. Increase in rates will be benign as far as equated monthly instalments (EMIs) of home loans are concerned.
The fact remains that the Indian economy is faring better than most major economies and therefore I expect good buoyancy to remain prevalent in the real estate sector.
Talbros Automotive Components has received a new multi years order worth Rs 60 crore in the heat shield business from a leading passenger vehicle (PV) OEM in India. This order is to be executed over a period of next 5 years.
HDFC AMC was the third highest gainer in the futures & options segment, climbing nearly 4 percent to Rs 2,274, the highest closing level since April 7, 2022 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes. It has seen a breakout of long horizontal resistance trend line adjoining March 16 and December 2 this year.... Read More
JSW Steel reported standalone Crude Steel production for the month of November, 2022 at 16.90 lakh tonnes, a growth of 16% YoY on standalone basis
The break-up of standalone production in Lakh Tonnes
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Even while reaffirming that “the Indian economy is doing well in a world of slowing growth and inflation fears” RBI Governor Saktikanta Das indicated that “the global spillovers are slowing down India’s economic momentum”. In this context the sharp dip in Brent crude below $78 has come as a shot in the arm of the economy. This has the potential to act as a fiscal stimulus for the economy while the monetary policy is tightening.
Next week will be significant for global equity markets since we will have the US inflation print and the FOMC meet. The market is likely to consolidate around the current levels till then.
The PSU banking space, particularly the leading names, is likely to continue to remain resilient. Capital goods stocks are showing strength.