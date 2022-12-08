English
    December 08, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 18,600, Sensex gains; Dharmaj Crop Guard lists with premium

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Larsen and Toubro, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, M&M and Apollo Hospitals were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Motors, HDFC Life and TCS.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex62,577.66166.98 +0.27%
      Nifty 5018,610.3549.85 +0.27%
      Nifty Bank43,374.60275.90 +0.64%
      Nifty 50 18,610.35 49.85 (0.27%)
      Thu, Dec 08, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Eicher Motors3,317.5057.65 +1.77%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Sun Pharma989.00-28.75 -2.82%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4265.7050.45 +1.20%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12758.00-111.80 -0.87%


    • December 08, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

      Lumax Industries to set up new Greenfield Project at Chakan, Pune

      Lumax Industries will set up new greenfield project at Chakan, Pune involving a capex of Rs 175 crore for phase 1. The project will service the orders received from OEMs for advanced lighting solutions. 

      The project is expected to be commissioned by Q2FY24 and will be financed by a mix of debt and internal accruals. The company may also avail Long Term credit facilities for this project.

    • December 08, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

      Dharmaj Crop Guard makes a stellar debut:

      In line with analyst expectations of double-digit gains, agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard made a stellar debut on bourses on December 8, despite the raging volatility in the markets.

      The stock listed with 12 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 237. It started trading at Rs 266 on the NSE and BSE.

    • December 08, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      The Sensex was up 205.82 points or 0.33% at 62616.50, and the Nifty was up 61.20 points or 0.33% at 18621.70. About 1852 shares have advanced, 1008 shares declined, and 142 shares are unchanged.

    • December 08, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

      Inox Wind promoters infuse Rs 623 crore in the company

      Promoters of Inox Wind have infused Rs 623 crore in Inox Wind. 

      The Board had given its accord on 30th August, 2022 to raise funds (upto Rs 800 Crore by way of issuance of 0.01% Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Participating Redeemable Preference Shares on private placement basis, to ‘Promoter/ Promoter Group’ entities) which was consequently approved in the AGM.

      Further, Inox Wind has used these funds to repay Gujarat Fluorochemicals the advances (net off wind capacity expected to be commissioned) it had received for setting up the wind power capacity. This is in line with the stated vision of the InoxGFL Group to achieve zero net debt across all their operating entities.

    • December 08, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

      Y. Viswanatha Gowd, MD & CEO of LIC Housing Finance

      The rate hike seems like a calculated call by the RBI and is on expected lines. Increase in rates will be benign as far as equated monthly instalments (EMIs) of home loans are concerned. 

      The fact remains that the Indian economy is faring better than most major economies and therefore I expect good buoyancy to remain prevalent in the real estate sector.

    • December 08, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

      Talbros Automative shares gain 4% on multi years order win

      Talbros Automotive Components has received a new multi years order worth Rs 60 crore in the heat shield business from a leading passenger vehicle (PV) OEM in India. This order is to be executed over a period of next 5 years.

    • December 08, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

      Crude Steel Production for Nov’22 grew by 16% YoY

      JSW Steel reported standalone Crude Steel production for the month of November, 2022 at 16.90 lakh tonnes, a growth of 16% YoY on standalone basis

      The break-up of standalone production in Lakh Tonnes

    • December 08, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

      Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1 percent led by Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of India

    • December 08, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      Even while reaffirming that “the Indian economy is doing well in a world of slowing growth and inflation fears” RBI Governor Saktikanta Das indicated that “the global spillovers are slowing down India’s economic momentum”. In this context the sharp dip in Brent crude below $78 has come as a shot in the arm of the economy. This has the potential to act as a fiscal stimulus for the economy while the monetary policy is tightening. 

      Next week will be significant for global equity markets since we will have the US inflation print and the FOMC meet. The market is likely to consolidate around the current levels till then. 

      The PSU banking space, particularly the leading names, is likely to continue to remain resilient. Capital goods stocks are showing strength.

