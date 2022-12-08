Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 18,600, Sensex gains; Dharmaj Crop Guard lists with premium

December 08, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

Lumax Industries to set up new Greenfield Project at Chakan, Pune

Lumax Industries will set up new greenfield project at Chakan, Pune involving a capex of Rs 175 crore for phase 1. The project will service the orders received from OEMs for advanced lighting solutions.

The project is expected to be commissioned by Q2FY24 and will be financed by a mix of debt and internal accruals. The company may also avail Long Term credit facilities for this project.