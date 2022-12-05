Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to positive start; US markets mixed, Asia firm

December 05, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

Oil prices climbs

Oil prices jumped 2% on Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a price cap kicking in on Russian crude.

At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand, more Chinese cities eased COVID-19 curbs over the weekend.

Brent crude futures rose $1.84, or 2.2%, to $87.41 a barrel at 0142 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.64, or 2%, to $81.62 a barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to stick to their October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November through 2023.