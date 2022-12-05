English
    December 05, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to positive start; US markets mixed, Asia firm

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,869 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:55 IST. US markets ended mixed on Friday, while Asian markets are trading in the green.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex62,868.50-415.69 -0.66%
      Nifty 5018,696.100.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank43,103.750.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 18,696.10 0.00 (0.00%)
      Mon, Dec 05, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Apollo Hospital4,871.4595.75 +2.00%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Eicher Motors3,331.85-105.60 -3.07%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Midcap 10032566.80283.00 +0.88%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto13046.35-145.45 -1.10%


    • December 05, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

      FPIs turn net buyers in November; invest Rs 36,329 crore in equities

      After pulling out money from Indian equities market in the past two months, FPIs made a strong come back in November with a net investment of Rs 36,329 crore on weakening of the US dollar index and positivity about overall macroeconomic trends.

      This was the third month (July, August and November) in this year when FPIs witnessed net inflows. Moreover, they started the month of December on a positive note. Going forward, flow trajectory is expected to remain positive in December. Read More

    • December 05, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

      Oil prices climbs

      Oil prices jumped 2% on Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a price cap kicking in on Russian crude.

      At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand, more Chinese cities eased COVID-19 curbs over the weekend.

      Brent crude futures rose $1.84, or 2.2%, to $87.41 a barrel at 0142 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.64, or 2%, to $81.62 a barrel.

      The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to stick to their October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November through 2023.

    • December 05, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

      FPIs turned strong buyers in November consistently buying financials, IT, autos, FMCG, capital goods and telecom. They were sellers in financials in October, but were buyers in November. There is no consistency in their sectoral selling strategy. 

      In the short run the most important factor determining FPI strategy is the movement in the dollar index. When the dollar index moves up and is expected to trend up, they sell. Conversely when the dollar index declines and is expected to trend down, they buy. Going forward, India will get its fair share of FPI money. But the high valuation in India will be a deterrent.

    • December 05, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST

      Asian markets trade higher

      Asian shares edged higher on Monday as investors hoped steps to unwind pandemic restrictions in China would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand, even if full freedom could be months away.

    • December 05, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

      Wall Street ends mixed:

      The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Friday, although major indexes rallied off their worst levels of the day, as the November payrolls report fueled expectations the Federal Reserve would maintain its path of interest rate hikes to combat inflation.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.87 points, or 0.1%, to 34,429.88, the S&P 500 lost 4.87 points, or 0.12%, to 4,071.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.95 points, or 0.18%, to 11,461.50.

    • December 05, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 49.50 points or 0.26 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,874 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

    • December 05, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

      Market on Friday:

      The Indian equity market snapped an eight-day gaining streak and stalled the record run of Sensex and Nifty on December 2, amid weak global cues and across-the-board selling barring metal, PSU bank and realty stocks.

      At Close, the Sensex was down 415.69 points or 0.66% at 62,868.50, and the Nifty was down 116.40 points or 0.62% at 18,696.10.

      However, for the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty rose 1 percent each.

      Amid weak Asian markets and mixed close of the US markets in the overnight trade, the Indian market started on a negative note and extended the selling as the day progressed. However, buying at lower levels helped trim some of the day's losses.

      Eicher Motors, M&M, Tata Consumer Products, HUL and Hero MotoCorp were among the top Nifty losers. The gainers were Apollo Hospitals, Grasim Industries, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

      On the sectoral front, except Nifty PSU banks and metal, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with the Nifty auto index slipping 1 percent and the energy index falling 0.5 percent.

      The BSE midcap and smallcap index rose 0.7-0.8 percent.

    • December 05, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Before you start your day, here's a reminder of Warren Buffett's rules for investing…

    • December 05, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

