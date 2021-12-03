MARKET NEWS

English
December 03, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase early gains, trade lower; metal, FMCG, pharma under pressure

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except FMCG all other sectoral indices are trading in the green with capital goods and power indices up 1 percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,363.14-98.15 -0.17%
    Nifty 5017,373.60-28.05 -0.16%
    Nifty Bank36,619.50111.25 +0.30%
    Nifty 50 17,373.60 -28.05 (-0.16%)
    Fri, Dec 03, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Larsen1,830.5041.30 +2.31%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Nestle19,167.75-335.45 -1.72%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2653.2012.40 +0.47%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma13444.00-113.00 -0.83%


  • December 03, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

    The index is currently trading within its resistance zone of 17400-17500. It would need to close above this level for a positive short term trend to emerge. Once that happens we could expect higher levels of 17800-18000. 

    Until that does not happen, the bias continues to remain on the sell side and traders should be watchful and cautious. If the market turns from here and breaks 17100, we would revisit the recent lows.

  • December 03, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST

    BSE Capital Goods index rose 2 percent supported by the Finolex Cables, L&T, Adani Green Energy

  • December 03, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    Adani Ports operational performance for November 2021

    In 8 months of FY22 ending November 30, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's portfolio of ports handled a cargo volume of 209.45 MMT a growth of 43% on a y-o-y basis, which is also higher than the entire volume handled in FY19.

    Its Mundra Port crossed 100 MMT during the eight months period. The container volumes reached 5.5 million TEUs, of which Mundra Port has achieved 4.4 million TEUs and dry cargo volume surpassed 100 MMT.

    The cargo volume for November’21 stands at 24.74 MMT versus 23.77 MMT for the same period last year.

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 739.65, up Rs 0.80, or 0.11 percent.

  • December 03, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    BSE Power index added 1 percent led by the IEX, NHPC, Adani Green

  • December 03, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Unichem Laboratories gets USFDA approval for Aripiprazole tablets

    Unichem Laboratories share price rose more than 7 percent on December 3 after company received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

    "Unichem Laboratories has received ANDA approval for its Aripiprazole Tablets USP, 2 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Abilify Tablets, 2 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg, of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd.," company said in its release.

    Aripiraprazole tablets are indicated for schizophrenia and irritability associated with autistic disorder. 

  • December 03, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • December 03, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat with positive bias on December 3 with Nifty above 17400.

    At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 206.24 points or 0.35% at 58667.53, and the Nifty was up 59.50 points or 0.34% at 17461.20. About 1409 shares have advanced, 511 shares declined, and 74 shares are unchanged.

    Infosys, BPCL, L&T, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers are Nestle, Tata Consumer Products, Hindalco, Power Grid Corp and Bajaj Auto.

  • December 03, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST

    ICICI Direct

    The Indian markets are likely to open on the negative note amid mixed global cues as traders are evaluating the rising risks from the omicron virus strain of Covid-19. 

    US markets ended higher amid value buying and news flows.

  • December 03, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 52.45 points or 0.09% at 58408.84, and the Nifty was down 36.00 points or 0.21% at 17365.70.

  • December 03, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

    Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

    Benchmark Indices are expected to open on negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. European markets closed in red and US markets closed in green, while majority of the Asian markets are trading in red. 

    On Thursday Indian Benchmark indices closed on a positive note and continued the upward journey for the second consecutive day in the month of December. 

    Going forward, investors have to be little cautious as the two cases of Omicron variant has been detected in India and can cap the upside movement of the market.

    On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 17500 followed by 17590 and on the downside 17228 followed by 17050 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 36660 and 36260 respectively.

  • December 03, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices on December 3:

    Petrol and diesel prices remained the same on December 3 for the 30th consecutive day after the Centre's excise duty cut. The price of petrol in Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 95.41, a day after the government reduced VAT from 30 percent to 19.4 percent, leading to a cut of around Rs 8 per litre.

    Diesel price also remained static in Delhi at Rs 86.67 per litre.

