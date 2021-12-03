Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase early gains, trade lower; metal, FMCG, pharma under pressure

December 03, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

The index is currently trading within its resistance zone of 17400-17500. It would need to close above this level for a positive short term trend to emerge. Once that happens we could expect higher levels of 17800-18000.

Until that does not happen, the bias continues to remain on the sell side and traders should be watchful and cautious. If the market turns from here and breaks 17100, we would revisit the recent lows.