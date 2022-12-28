Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; power stocks gain, IT drags

December 28, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Sharekhan maintain 'buy' on Britannia Industries, target Rs 5,060

-Maintain Buy with a revised Price Target of Rs 5,060

-With sustained market share gains, new product launches, and higher traction on new channels (including e-commerce), we expect Britannia’s core biscuit category to beat the industry’s growth in the medium term

-Britannia to achieve double-digit earnings growth of 17.2% over FY2022-FY2025E

Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 4,389.90, up Rs 18.05, or 0.41 percent.