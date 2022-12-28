English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    December 28, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; power stocks gain, IT drags

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power and auto index up 0.5-1 percent, while information technology index down 0.5 percent.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; power stocks gain, IT drags
      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 10:09 AM IST

        BSE Auto index up 0.5 percent led by TVS Motor Company, Ashok Leyland Samvardhana Motherson International

      • 10:05 AM IST

        Indices trade flat amid volatility; power stocks gain, IT drags

      • 09:57 AM IST

        Sharekhan maintain 'buy' on Britannia Industries, target Rs 5,060

      • 09:52 AM IST

        India Pesticides arm gets environmental clearance for new manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh

      • 09:46 AM IST

        BSE Information Technology index falls 0.5 percent dragged by Black Box, Birlasoft, Kellton Tech Solutions

      • 09:42 AM IST

        Ashish Kacholia offloads 0.65% stake in SP Apparels

      • 09:35 AM IST

        Nifty PSU Bank index sheds 1 percent dragged by Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra

      • 09:32 AM IST

        BSE Power index up 1 percent led by Adani Power, Power Grid, NHPC

      • 09:20 AM IST

        Rail Vikas Nigam shares gain on project implementation contract in Maldives

      • 09:08 AM IST

        18,000 can act as strong support for Nifty: Mohit Nigam

      • 09:03 AM IST

        Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.78 per dollar

      • 08:46 AM IST

        Above 18200, Nifty can stretch towards 18400: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi

      • 08:44 AM IST

        18206-18255 could be the next resistance for the Nifty: Deepak Jasani

      • 08:37 AM IST

        Asian shares slip as investors gauge China reopening policy

      • 08:34 AM IST

        Punjab & Sind Bank board to consider fundraise of Rs 250 crore on Dec 30

      • 08:24 AM IST

        Hang Seng Index above 20,000 for the first time since August

      • 08:24 AM IST

        KFin Technologies to debut tomorrow; experts anticipate listing at a discount

      • 08:22 AM IST

        Oil prices rise on hopes for China demand boost

      • 08:15 AM IST

        Dollar edges to one-week high vs yen amid spike in Treasury yields

      • 08:13 AM IST

        Coal India to meet 700 MT production target of FY23, says chairman

      • 08:09 AM IST

        NCLT Ahmedabad approves merger of Daman Hospitality & Daman Entertainment with Delta Corp

      • 07:55 AM IST

        Radiant Cash Management Services IPO bought 53% on final day

      • 07:49 AM IST

        Japan Nov factory output falls on weakening global demand

      • 07:44 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mostly lower with Kospi down 2%, Nikkei and Shanghai Composite down 0.5 percent each; Hang Seng gained 1.5%

      • 07:35 AM IST

        S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, weighed by growth stocks

      • 07:32 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,939.4312.00 +0.02%
      Nifty 5018,135.903.60 +0.02%
      Nifty Bank42,896.6037.10 +0.09%
      Nifty 50 18,135.90 3.60 (0.02%)
      Wed, Dec 28, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Titan Company2,568.4064.85 +2.59%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      ONGC143.45-1.35 -0.93%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto12609.3086.55 +0.69%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28505.20-131.10 -0.46%


    • December 28, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

      BSE Auto index rose 0.5 percent led by TVS Motor Company, Ashok Leyland Samvardhana Motherson International

      BSE Auto index rose 0.5 percent led by TVS Motor Company, Ashok Leyland Samvardhana Motherson International
    • December 28, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      The Sensex was up 5.92 points or 0.01% at 60933.35, and the Nifty was up 1.90 points or 0.01% at 18134.20. About 1799 shares have advanced, 1023 shares declined, and 134 shares are unchanged.

      Market at 10 AM The Sensex was up 5.92 points or 0.01% at 60933.35, and the Nifty was up 1.90 points or 0.01% at 18134.20. About 1799 shares have advanced, 1023 shares declined, and 134 shares are unchanged.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • December 28, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

      Sharekhan maintain 'buy' on Britannia Industries, target Rs 5,060

      -Maintain Buy with a revised Price Target of Rs 5,060

      -With sustained market share gains, new product launches, and higher traction on new channels (including e-commerce), we expect Britannia’s core biscuit category to beat the industry’s growth in the medium term

      -Britannia to achieve double-digit earnings growth of 17.2% over FY2022-FY2025E

      Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 4,389.90, up Rs 18.05, or 0.41 percent.

    • December 28, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

      India Pesticides arm gets environmental clearance

      India Pesticides' subsidiary Shalvis Specialities (SSL) has received an environmental clearance for setting up manufacturing plant of "agrochemicals & intermediates, API ingredients & intermediates and fine chemicals manufacturing unit in Sumerpur, Uttar Pradesh.

      India Pesticides arm gets environmental clearance India Pesticides' subsidiary Shalvis Specialities (SSL) has received an environmental clearance for setting up manufacturing plant of "agrochemicals & intermediates, API ingredients & intermediates and fine chemicals manufacturing unit in Sumerpur, Uttar Pradesh.
    • December 28, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

      BSE Information Technology index fell 0.5 percent dragged by Black Box, Birlasoft, Kellton Tech Solutions

      BSE Information Technology index fell 0.5 percent dragged by Black Box, Birlasoft, Kellton Tech Solutions
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • December 28, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

      Ashish Kacholia offloads 0.65% stake in SP Apparels

      Ace investor Ashish Ramesh Kacholia has offloaded 1.64 lakh shares or 0.65 percent of shareholding in SP Apparels via open market transactions. This shares were sold at an average price of Rs 307.1 per share.

      Ashish Kacholia offloads 0.65% stake in SP Apparels Ace investor Ashish Ramesh Kacholia has offloaded 1.64 lakh shares or 0.65 percent of shareholding in SP Apparels via open market transactions. This shares were sold at an average price of Rs 307.1 per share.
    • December 28, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

      Nifty PSU Bank index shed 1 percent dragged by Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra

      Nifty PSU Bank index shed 1 percent dragged by Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra
    • December 28, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

      BSE Power index rose 1 percent led by Adani Power, Power Grid, NHPC

      BSE Power index rose 1 percent led by Adani Power, Power Grid, NHPC
    • December 28, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      Three major trends are emerging as the New Year approaches: One, the impressive credit growth is sustaining; two, capex is gaining momentum; three, real estate is picking up. Therefore, financials, capital goods and construction related stocks are well positioned to outperform in 2023. 

      In financials, the leading private sector banks have potential to move up further and PSU banks are short-term trading plays. The leading two or three PSU banks look good for long-term investment. 

      All the leading names in the capital goods space are poised for further up move and consolidation in 2023. The real estate recovery can be played with stocks in the cement, metals, paints and adhesives segments.

    • December 28, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • December 28, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      Rail Vikas Nigam shares gain on project implementation contract in Maldives

      Rail Vikas Nigam has received letter of award for appointment as project implementation agency for implementation of the UTF harbor project in Maldives. This is a strategic project of government and the project cost is Rs 1,544.60 crore.

      Rail Vikas Nigam shares gain on project implementation contract in Maldives Rail Vikas Nigam has received letter of award for appointment as project implementation agency for implementation of the UTF harbor project in Maldives. This is a strategic project of government and the project cost is Rs 1,544.60 crore.
    • December 28, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on December 28 amid mixed global cues.

      The Sensex was down 132.86 points or 0.22% at 60794.57, and the Nifty was down 41.80 points or 0.23% at 18090.50. About 1163 shares have advanced, 781 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.

      Hindalco Industries, Infosys, ONGC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Power Grid Corp, NTPC, Divis Labs, UPL and Asian Paints.

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes