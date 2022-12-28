Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; power stocks gain, IT drags

BSE Auto index up 0.5 percent led by TVS Motor Company, Ashok Leyland Samvardhana Motherson International
Indices trade flat amid volatility; power stocks gain, IT drags
India Pesticides arm gets environmental clearance for new manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh
BSE Information Technology index falls 0.5 percent dragged by Black Box, Birlasoft, Kellton Tech Solutions
Ashish Kacholia offloads 0.65% stake in SP Apparels
Nifty PSU Bank index sheds 1 percent dragged by Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra
BSE Power index up 1 percent led by Adani Power, Power Grid, NHPC
Rail Vikas Nigam shares gain on project implementation contract in Maldives
18,000 can act as strong support for Nifty: Mohit Nigam
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.78 per dollar
Above 18200, Nifty can stretch towards 18400: Gaurav Ratnaparkhi
18206-18255 could be the next resistance for the Nifty: Deepak Jasani
Asian shares slip as investors gauge China reopening policy
Punjab & Sind Bank board to consider fundraise of Rs 250 crore on Dec 30
Hang Seng Index above 20,000 for the first time since August
KFin Technologies to debut tomorrow; experts anticipate listing at a discount
Oil prices rise on hopes for China demand boost
Dollar edges to one-week high vs yen amid spike in Treasury yields
Coal India to meet 700 MT production target of FY23, says chairman
NCLT Ahmedabad approves merger of Daman Hospitality & Daman Entertainment with Delta Corp
Radiant Cash Management Services IPO bought 53% on final day
Japan Nov factory output falls on weakening global demand
Asian markets trade mostly lower with Kospi down 2%, Nikkei and Shanghai Composite down 0.5 percent each; Hang Seng gained 1.5%
S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, weighed by growth stocks
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,939.43
|12.00
|+0.02%
|Nifty 50
|18,135.90
|3.60
|+0.02%
|Nifty Bank
|42,896.60
|37.10
|+0.09%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Titan Company
|2,568.40
|64.85
|+2.59%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ONGC
|143.45
|-1.35
|-0.93%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|12609.30
|86.55
|+0.69%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|28505.20
|-131.10
|-0.46%
The Sensex was up 5.92 points or 0.01% at 60933.35, and the Nifty was up 1.90 points or 0.01% at 18134.20. About 1799 shares have advanced, 1023 shares declined, and 134 shares are unchanged.
Sharekhan maintain 'buy' on Britannia Industries, target Rs 5,060
-Maintain Buy with a revised Price Target of Rs 5,060
-With sustained market share gains, new product launches, and higher traction on new channels (including e-commerce), we expect Britannia’s core biscuit category to beat the industry’s growth in the medium term
-Britannia to achieve double-digit earnings growth of 17.2% over FY2022-FY2025E
Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 4,389.90, up Rs 18.05, or 0.41 percent.
India Pesticides' subsidiary Shalvis Specialities (SSL) has received an environmental clearance for setting up manufacturing plant of "agrochemicals & intermediates, API ingredients & intermediates and fine chemicals manufacturing unit in Sumerpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Ace investor Ashish Ramesh Kacholia has offloaded 1.64 lakh shares or 0.65 percent of shareholding in SP Apparels via open market transactions. This shares were sold at an average price of Rs 307.1 per share.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Three major trends are emerging as the New Year approaches: One, the impressive credit growth is sustaining; two, capex is gaining momentum; three, real estate is picking up. Therefore, financials, capital goods and construction related stocks are well positioned to outperform in 2023.
In financials, the leading private sector banks have potential to move up further and PSU banks are short-term trading plays. The leading two or three PSU banks look good for long-term investment.
All the leading names in the capital goods space are poised for further up move and consolidation in 2023. The real estate recovery can be played with stocks in the cement, metals, paints and adhesives segments.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Rail Vikas Nigam has received letter of award for appointment as project implementation agency for implementation of the UTF harbor project in Maldives. This is a strategic project of government and the project cost is Rs 1,544.60 crore.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on December 28 amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex was down 132.86 points or 0.22% at 60794.57, and the Nifty was down 41.80 points or 0.23% at 18090.50. About 1163 shares have advanced, 781 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.
Hindalco Industries, Infosys, ONGC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Power Grid Corp, NTPC, Divis Labs, UPL and Asian Paints.