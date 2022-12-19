Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high, Nifty above 18,300; Bharti Airtel, Power Grid top gainers

December 19, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

IT stocks in focus:

Accenture has delivered a 15% year-on-year growth in revenue at $15.75 billion in constant currency terms (better than its own forecast of 11-14%), and 5% growth in dollar terms.

Operating margin at 16.5% expanded 20 bps YoY, but new bookings at $16.2 billion declined 3% YoY & down 12% QoQ.

The IT company has retained its FY23 revenue growth guidance at 8-11% in constant currency terms and also margin forecast at 15.3-15.5%, while it sees Q2 revenue growth at 6-10% YoY in constant currency terms.