    December 19, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high, Nifty above 18,300; Bharti Airtel, Power Grid top gainers

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buying is seen in the FMCG, metal stocks, while IT, pharma and capital goods sectors are under pressure.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,607.18269.37 +0.44%
      Nifty 5018,347.2078.20 +0.43%
      Nifty Bank43,338.75119.25 +0.28%
      Nifty 50 18,347.20 78.20 (0.43%)
      Mon, Dec 19, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Bharti Airtel842.1519.40 +2.36%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Infosys1,506.10-16.10 -1.06%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG45727.70406.95 +0.90%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28544.70-157.50 -0.55%


    • December 19, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

      IT stocks in focus:

      Accenture has delivered a 15% year-on-year growth in revenue at $15.75 billion in constant currency terms (better than its own forecast of 11-14%), and 5% growth in dollar terms. 

      Operating margin at 16.5% expanded 20 bps YoY, but new bookings at $16.2 billion declined 3% YoY & down 12% QoQ.

      The IT company has retained its FY23 revenue growth guidance at 8-11% in constant currency terms and also margin forecast at 15.3-15.5%, while it sees Q2 revenue growth at 6-10% YoY in constant currency terms.

    • December 19, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

      Shilpa Medicare launches Capecitabine 1000 MG dispersible tablet

      Shilpa Medicare has launched Capecitabine 1000 MG dispersible tablet in the Indian market, which are used in treatment of colorectal & metastatic breast cancer. It is further looking to introduce Capebel 1 gm DT in various international markets through our partners and clients.

    • December 19, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      The Sensex was up 166.48 points or 0.27% at 61504.29, and the Nifty ws up 48.30 points or 0.26% at 18317.30. About 1711 shares have advanced, 1317 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.

    • December 19, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

      Nifty Information Techniology index fell 0.5 percent dragged by Persistent Systems, Infosys, Coforge

    • December 19, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

      Promoter sells shares in Suryoday Small Finance Bank

      Promoter Baskar Babu Ramachandran has offloaded 50 lakh shares in Suryoday Small Finance Bank via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 110.88 per share, which was worth Rs 55.44 crore. 

      Ramachandran sold shares to repay the loan availed by him for exercising warrants in order to maintain the promoter's stake at the minimum of 26% for the first 5 years as per the RBI regulations. 

      Post this transaction, the total promoter group holding will stand at 23.30% and Ramachandran’s individual holding will stand at 5.94%. However, MS Param Value Investments bought 15 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 111.87 per share.

      Suryoday Small Finance Bank was quoting at Rs 121.35, down Rs 2.50, or 2.02 percent.

    • December 19, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

      Promoter offloads Rs 1,154 crore stake in GMM Pfaudler

      Promoter Pfaudler Inc has sold 67.85 lakh shares or 15 percent stake in GMM Pfaudler via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,700.14 per share. 

      The stake sale was worth Rs 1,153.68 crore. 

      The total promoter shareholding in the company was 56.06% as of September 2022 including Pfaudler Inc's 31.88%. However, five investors Plutus Wealth Management LLP, USSL as Trustee of Universities Superannuation Scheme, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd, Indus Capital Advisors (UK) LLP A/C Indus India Fund (Mauritius), and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund were buyers for some of those shares, buying 33.08 lakh shares or 7.35% stake in the company.

    • December 19, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

      BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index added 1 percent led by Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Avadh Sugar & Energy

    • December 19, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

      Nifty Pharma index fell 0.5 percent dragged by Natco Pharma, Sun Pharma, Alkem Laboratories

    • December 19, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

      L&T divests its entire stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects

      Larsen & Toubro signed an agreement to divest its 51% stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL) to a portfolio company of Infrastructure Yield Plus II, an infrastructure fund managed by Edelweiss Alternatives. 

      With this, L&T will divest its entire stake in the concession subsidiary, L&T IDPL. This is in line with L&T’s strategy of reducing
      its exposure to the non-core asset heavy developmental projects portfolio.

    • December 19, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

      Sun Pharma shares fall on warning letter from USFDA for Halol plant

      Sun Pharma has received Warning Letter from USFDA for the Halol facility. The Warning Letter summarizes violations with respect to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations. 

    • December 19, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Tata Group set to buy majority stake in UTI Asset Management Company

      The Tata Group is in final talks to buy a majority stake in UTI Asset Management Company from four state-owned financial entities. 

      Punjab National Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda together own a 45.16 percent stake in UTI AMC. 

      A final agreement is being sought on the deal valuation. Internal approvals have been secured and Tata has received in-principle nod from the other big investor in the AMC, global investment management firm T Rowe Price Group, which holds around 23 per cent.

    • December 19, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      The synchronised rate hikes by the leading central banks of the world and their hawkish tone impacted market sentiments last week with Nifty closing below the near-term support of 18400. While this risk-off can continue to impact the market, there are positive triggers too, like steadily declining inflation in the U.S. and the hope that the Fed will respond to this with a pause in rate hikes in early 2023. Therefore, market trends are likely to oscillate like the World Cup finals. 

      Leading indicators point to a resilient Indian economy. Credit growth continues to be strong and this can impart strength to the Bank Index. High quality bank stocks can be bought on declines. 

      IT may show weakness on fears of a US recession but this weakness can be an opportunity for long-term investors. Capital goods segment is on a strong wicket.

