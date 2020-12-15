PlusFinancial Times
December 15, 2020 / 09:41 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid weak global cues; banks under pressure

Benchmark indices opened lower as Asian indices trading lower amid mixed closing from the US markets.

  • December 15, 2020 / 09:32 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    Due to a fall in the Dollar index, the USDINR pair moved towards its support levels. We feel a bounce could be seen towards 74 levels from the support.
     
    The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.65 in the last session. The open interest fell marginally by 1.8% in the December series contract.

  • December 15, 2020 / 09:20 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • December 15, 2020 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on December 15 with Nifty around 13500 amid weak global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 173.90 points or 0.38% at 46079.56, and the Nifty was down 45.40 points or 0.33% at 13512.80. About 743 shares have advanced, 557 shares declined, and 51 shares are unchanged.

  • December 15, 2020 / 09:09 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    Indian markets are likely to open with a flat to negative bias tracking mixed global cues as positive news on the Coronavirus vaccine front was negated by concerns on new lockdown measures in the US. US markets ended mixed amid gains in tech stocks and on concerns regarding further lockdown measures.

  • December 15, 2020 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 150.96 points or 0.33% at 46404.42, and the Nifty was up 35.40 points or 0.26% at 13593.60.

  • December 15, 2020 / 08:52 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Abundant liquidity, positive global cues and sustained economic recovery continues to provides support to the market momentum. Vaccine rollout, Brexit talks and hopes of US stimulus could keep the sentiments buoyant. Investors would react to the India’s inflation data on Tuesday and would track US Fed Policy meet due on Thursday.

    Technically too, Nifty formed a small bodied candle on daily scale as buying is visible at lower levels but momentum is missing at higher zones. Now it has to continue to hold above 13350 to witness an up move towards 13650-13750 while on the downside support exists at 13400-13300. India VIX was up by 3.3% to 19.4, but the overall lower levels of volatility suggests that Bulls are holding the tight grip and any small decline could be bought in the market.

  • December 15, 2020 / 08:44 AM IST

    Asia Updates:

    Asian stocks drifted lower on Tuesday as worries about increasing COVID-19 deaths and lockdowns overshadowed optimism about the roll-out of coronavirus vaccinations.

    Markets showed little reaction to China’s industrial output, which grew in line with expectations in November, expanding for an eighth straight month as an economic recovery gathered pace.

  • December 15, 2020 / 08:42 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

  • December 15, 2020 / 08:41 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

  • December 15, 2020 / 08:31 AM IST

    China's Nov industrial output steps up

    China’s industrial output grew in line with expectations in November, expanding for the eighth straight month as the economic recovery gathered pace and global demand picked up.

    Industrial output growth quickened to 7.0% in November from a year earlier, data from the National Statistics Bureau showed on Tuesday. That was in line with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll and faster than the 6.9% expansion in October.

