Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid weak global cues; banks under pressure

December 15, 2020 / 08:52 AM IST

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

Abundant liquidity, positive global cues and sustained economic recovery continues to provides support to the market momentum. Vaccine rollout, Brexit talks and hopes of US stimulus could keep the sentiments buoyant. Investors would react to the India’s inflation data on Tuesday and would track US Fed Policy meet due on Thursday.

Technically too, Nifty formed a small bodied candle on daily scale as buying is visible at lower levels but momentum is missing at higher zones. Now it has to continue to hold above 13350 to witness an up move towards 13650-13750 while on the downside support exists at 13400-13300. India VIX was up by 3.3% to 19.4, but the overall lower levels of volatility suggests that Bulls are holding the tight grip and any small decline could be bought in the market.