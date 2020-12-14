PlusFinancial Times
December 14, 2020 / 10:46 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices in the green, Nifty below 13,550; Burger King debuts with premium

Except IT and Auto, other sectoral indices are trading in the green. Cipla, Coal India, IOC, ONGC and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty.

  • December 14, 2020 / 11:02 AM IST

    Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking 

    Burger King made a stellar listing on the exchange by listing at 87.5 percent above the issue price. Such listing was in line with our expectation as the company issue was priced at a significant discount compared to listed peers such as Jubilant FoodWorks (Domino’s Pizza) and Westlife Development (McDonald). 

    Short-term investors can book profit. We advise long-term investors to stay invested in the company as there is ample scope available for the company to increase its business in India.  

    Even after such a bumper listing, there is no issue with the valuation of the company. 

    In the future, we expect the company to gain market share by opening more stores compared to the competitors. As the store count will increase, operating leverage will kick in and the company will be able to report profit and it will lead to re-rating of the multiple for the stock. 

  • December 14, 2020 / 10:56 AM IST

    HDFC Securities maintains buy on Cipla: HDFC Securities Institutional Research has maintained a 'buy' rating on Cipla and increased the target price to Rs 940 based on 23 times September 22 EPS, Rs 29 per share for gAdvair and Rs 40 per share for gRevlimid. 

    "We believe Cipla is in a sweet spot with key businesses witnessing strong growth momentum. While COVID sales could normalise in India, recovery in ex-COVID prescription business, structural savings in costs and ramp up in gAlbuterol share in the US is likely to drive an earnings growth of about 28 percent CAGR over FY20-23E," said Bansi Desai, Institutional Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. 

    Lower-than-expected growth in India, a slower ramp-up in Albuterol, delay in resolution of Goa warning letter and higher price erosion in the US are the key risks. 

  • December 14, 2020 / 10:50 AM IST

    Sensex gainers and losers

  • December 14, 2020 / 10:30 AM IST

    Biocon Biologics and Mylan receive CHMP recommendation:

    Biocon Biologics Ltd., (a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd.), and Mylan (a subsidiary of Viatris Inc.) have received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommending approval of the market authorization of Kixelle, a biosimilar Insulin Aspart, which is a rapid acting insulin for the treatment of Type 1 and 2 diabetes. 

  • December 14, 2020 / 10:20 AM IST

    Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the NMDC, Coal India, SAIL:

  • December 14, 2020 / 10:14 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    While the markets have opened on a positive note this morning, we must not lose sight of the fact that we are in a patch of resistance. This range is between 13400-13700. The Nifty is currently trading around the upper end of this range. Unless we do not get past 13700 or break 13400, we will not see a convincing rally up or down. There is strong support around the 13350-13400 range and as long as that holds, traders can utilise dips to accumulate long positions.

  • December 14, 2020 / 10:09 AM IST

    Rupee Opens flat: Indian rupee opened flat at 73.64 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 73.65, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    On December 11, rupee ended flat at 73.66 per dollar against Thursday's close of 73.66.

  • December 14, 2020 / 10:07 AM IST

    Burger King debuts at premium:

    Quick restaurant chain Burger King India shares had a strong opening premium of 92.25 percent on the first day of trade on December 14.

    The listing premium was better-than-expected given the stellar subscription and consistent strong revenue growth as well as store additions in last more than five years of operations.

    The stock opened at Rs 115.35, against issue price of Rs 60 on the BSE, while on the National Stock Exchange, shares made a debut at Rs 112.50, a 87.50 percent premium over IPO price. Read More

  • December 14, 2020 / 09:56 AM IST
  • December 14, 2020 / 09:51 AM IST

    Cipla reaches settlement with Celgene Corp:

    Cipla share price rose 5 percent on December 14 after company announced the settlement of its litigation with Celgene Corporation, and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb relating to patents for REVLIMID (lenalidomide).

    As part of the settlement, the parties will file consent judgments with the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey that enjoin Cipla from marketing generic lenalidomide before the expiration of the patents-in-suit, except as provided for in the settlement. Read More

