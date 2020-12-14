Market LIVE Updates: Indices in the green, Nifty below 13,550; Burger King debuts with premium

December 14, 2020 / 11:02 AM IST

Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking

Burger King made a stellar listing on the exchange by listing at 87.5 percent above the issue price. Such listing was in line with our expectation as the company issue was priced at a significant discount compared to listed peers such as Jubilant FoodWorks (Domino’s Pizza) and Westlife Development (McDonald).

Short-term investors can book profit. We advise long-term investors to stay invested in the company as there is ample scope available for the company to increase its business in India.

Even after such a bumper listing, there is no issue with the valuation of the company.

In the future, we expect the company to gain market share by opening more stores compared to the competitors. As the store count will increase, operating leverage will kick in and the company will be able to report profit and it will lead to re-rating of the multiple for the stock.