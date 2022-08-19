Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in the pre-opening amid mixed global cues

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Stock Market News: Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 34 points.
Nifty may see some consolidation going ahead: Prashanth Tapse
Govt reviews windfall gains tax, cuts cess on crude
Japan's inflation holds above BOJ target, price pressures broaden
Gold drops to 3-week low on US dollar strength, rate-hike fears
Oil edges higher on optimism for firmer crude demand
Dollar hits 1-month high as Fed officials talk up rate hikes
Syrma SGS Technology IPO subscribed 32.61 times, QIBs portion booked 87.56 times on final day
US home sales fell again in July as housing slowdown deepens
Asian Market are trading mostly lower with Straits Times doen 0.5%
Wall Street ends higher, Cisco Systems jumps after forecast
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,295.71
|-2.29
|0.00%
|Nifty 50
|17,930.55
|-25.95
|-0.14%
|Nifty Bank
|39,656.15
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,904.50
|64.80
|+3.52%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ONGC
|135.55
|-4.10
|-2.94%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5977.15
|54.35
|+0.92%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|30018.90
|-238.00
|-0.79%
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Domestic equities are likely to start the trading session Friday on a weak note tracking a fall in SGX Nifty even as Asian markets are displaying a mixed trend. Trading session could be muted today on account of Janmashtami.
Although, Nifty bounced back to erase its losses to end positive in yesterday's trade, caution could prevail as the market is clearly in an overbought zone and may, hence, see some consolidation going ahead.
The Nifty is already around a four-and-a-half-month high and, most importantly, is up around 17% from mid-June lows. Also, FIIs for the first time in August were net sellers of local equities on Thursday to the tune of Rs 1,706 crore after the US Fed minutes indicated that policymakers could go for more rate hikes.
Mahindra mulls buying Maharashtra factory of General Motors
Mahindra & Mahindra is exploring the possibility of acquiring General Motors’ Talegaon factory in Maharashtra. Mahindra executives made several visits to the facility in the past few weeks. The visits came after the US carmaker’s term sheet with Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors expired on June 30.
Canadian pension fund in talks with Vodafone to buy stake in Indus Towers
Canadian pension fund CDPQ is in talks with Vodafone to buy the residual 21 percent stake the UK telecom firm owns in Indus Towers, India’s largest mobile tower installation company. A formal due diligence is expected to start as the stake sale process has been revived in recent weeks.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers for the first time in current month, offloading shares worth Rs 1,706 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 470.79 crore on August 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers
Govt reviews windfall gains tax, cuts cess on crude
In its third fortnightly review of windfall gains tax, the Government of India on August 18 cut the cess on crude oil and reduced it to Rs 13,000/tonne from Rs 17,750 per tonne.
According to a circular issued by the Centre, the export duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was hiked to Rs 2 per litre from nil while the export duty on diesel was hiked by two rupees to Rs 7 per litre from Rs 5 per litre.
The changes will come into force on August 19, 2022. Read More
Japan's inflation holds above BOJ target
Japan's core consumer inflation accelerated in July to its fastest in seven-and-a-half years, driven by fuel and raw material prices and adding to the costs of living for households yet to see significant wage gains.
While inflation exceeded its 2% target for four straight months, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is likely to remain an outlier in keeping monetary conditions ultra-loose with price rises still modest compared with other major economies.
The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food prices, rose 2.4% in July from a year earlier, matching a median market forecast, government data showed on Friday. That followed a 2.2% gain in June and marked the fastest pace since December 2014, excluding sales tax hike effects.
After April-June, the task before the MPC would be to guide inflation to its target of 4 percent. This may prove to be more arduous than the loss of height into the tolerance band, the central bank…
Gold drops to 3-week low
Gold prices slipped to a three-week low on Friday and were heading for their first weekly decline in five, as a stronger dollar and prospects of more rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve dented bullion's appeal.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,755.89 per ounce, as of 0107 GMT, after falling to its lowest since July 29 at $1,753.68 in early Asian trading. For the week so far, the metal is down 2.5%.
FDA issues Form 483 to Sun Pharma with 6 observations after Mohali plant inspection.