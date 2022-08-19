Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in the pre-opening amid mixed global cues

August 19, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Domestic equities are likely to start the trading session Friday on a weak note tracking a fall in SGX Nifty even as Asian markets are displaying a mixed trend. Trading session could be muted today on account of Janmashtami.

Although, Nifty bounced back to erase its losses to end positive in yesterday's trade, caution could prevail as the market is clearly in an overbought zone and may, hence, see some consolidation going ahead.

The Nifty is already around a four-and-a-half-month high and, most importantly, is up around 17% from mid-June lows. Also, FIIs for the first time in August were net sellers of local equities on Thursday to the tune of Rs 1,706 crore after the US Fed minutes indicated that policymakers could go for more rate hikes.