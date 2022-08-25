English
    August 25, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,688 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST. Asian markets are trading higher tracking positive US markets.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,085.4354.13 +0.09%
      Nifty 5017,604.950.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank39,038.500.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,604.95 0.00 (0.00%)
      Thu, Aug 25, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Apollo Hospital4,210.75139.80 +3.43%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      BPCL329.55-4.15 -1.24%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank39038.50340.80 +0.88%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28859.85-97.95 -0.34%


    • August 25, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST

      Oil prices rise

      Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia suggested the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could consider cutting output, though bearish economic signals from central bankers and falling equities weighed.

      U.S. crude futures rose 34 cents to $95.23 a barrel by 0016 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose 51 cents, or $101.73 a barrel.

      Both crude oil benchmark contracts touched three-week highs on Wednesday after the Saudi energy minister flagged the possibility of cutting production.

    • August 25, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

      Singtel to sell 3.3% direct stake in Airtel to Bharti Telecom

      Singtel’s wholly-owned subsidiaries have entered into a share purchase agreement to sell a 3.3% direct stake in regional associate Airtel to Bharti Telecom, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and Singtel, at any time before 23 November 2022. The sale will unlock approximately S$2.25 billion as part of the Singtel Group’s capital recycling strategy.

    • August 25, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST

      DreamFolks Services IPO subscribed 1.96 times on Day 1

      The initial public offering (IPO) of DreamFolks Services, a dominant player in the airport lounge aggregation industry in India, got a good response from retail investors on August 24, the first day of bidding.

      Retail investors had bid 7.93 times the portion set aside for them. Bids had came in for 1.85 crore equity shares against an offer size of 94.83 lakh shares.

      The IPO had been subscribed 1.96 times, data available with exchanges show. The issue size was reduced to 94.83 lakh shares from 1.72 crore shares after the company raised Rs 253 crore through its anchor book on August 23.

      Non-institutional investors had bid for 1.39 percent of the shares set aside for them, while qualified institutional buyers bought 13.11 lakh equity shares against their quota of 51.72 lakh shares.

    • August 25, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST

      Asian Markets trade higher

    • August 25, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST

      Wall Street ends higher

      Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in energy stocks and Intuit while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference this week.

      The S&P 500 climbed 0.29% to end the session at 4,140.77 points.

      The Nasdaq gained 0.41% to 12,431.53 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.18% to 32,969.23 points.

    • August 25, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 72.50 points or 0.41 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,688 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.

    • August 25, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

      Market on Wednesday:

      The Indian market managed modest gains amid volatility on August 25 amid weak global cues with investors staying on the sidelines as they await US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s signal on interest hikes.

      At close, the Sensex was up 54.13 points, or 0.09 percent, at 59,085.43, and the Nifty was up 27.50 points, or 0.16 percent, at 17,605.

      The market started on a flat note and remained in the negative territory for most of the session but last-hour buying helped the indices to close in the green.

      Apollo Hospitals, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, NTPC and ICICI Bank were among the major Nifty gainers.

      The losers included BPCL, Tata Steel, Divis Laboratories, Sun Pharma and TCS.

      On the sectoral front, Nifty bank, metal and PSU bank indices rose 0.5 percent each. Some selling was seen in pharma names.

      The broader market outperformed the benchmarks, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising 0.5 percent each.

    • August 25, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Start your day with Abigail Johnson's famous quote about the stock market.

    • August 25, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

