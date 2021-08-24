Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; Infosys hits USD 100 billion market cap

August 24, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research: Indian benchmark started with previous session’s momentum. Sentiments will get a boost as Commerce and Industry Minister said foreign direct investments into the country is on the rise. Indian’s benchmark rose with investor sentiments buoyed by a full US approval for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Research suggests that 16,350 is an important support level in the short term, if the market sustains above this level, we can expect the market to remain positive and gain momentum, leading to an upside projection till 16,700-16,750 level.