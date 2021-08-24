MARKET NEWS

Market LIVE Updates
August 24, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; Infosys hits USD 100 billion market cap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, metal, power, oil & gas, realty and capital goods indices are trading higher, while selling is seen in the auto and FMCG names.

    Nifty 50 16,550.65 54.20 (0.33%)
  • August 24, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST

    Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart:

    Zomato's share tanked more than 13% in the last two trading sessions as the lock-in period for anchor investors ends. It has been observed that some selling pressure is seen for 1-2 days in most of the counters after the lock-in period ends for their anchor investors post listing but it acts as a buying opportunity in most of the quality stocks where low made during this period acts as strong support for the next leg of rally. If we talk about Zomato then Rs 120 is strong support and we could see some buying attraction around this level.

  • August 24, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST

    Asian Granito's  Board approves issuing equity shares via Rights Issue: The company Board approved issue of equity shares through Rights Issue under fast track mode. The stock was trading at Rs 156.75, up Rs 4.60, or 3.02 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 162 and an intraday low of Rs 152.

  • August 24, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Tata Power Renewable commissions 150 MW solar PV project at Loharki, Rajasthan: Tata Power Renewable Energy commissioned 150 MW solar power project in Loharki, Rajasthan. The plant is expected to generate more than 350 million units annually. The stock was trading at Rs 124.30, down Rs 0.65, or 0.52 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 126.00 and an intraday low of Rs 123.95.

  • August 24, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki AGM | Maruti Suzuki Chairman: Capital expenditure for this FY is likely at Rs 4,500 crore. Will Launch EV at 'Appropriate Time' when it is possible to sell without making losses. Chip shortage is a temporary issue, will get it sorted by 2022. Will get into SUV segment by next year. The stock was trading at Rs 6,799.35, down Rs 27.40, or 0.40 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 6,825 and an intraday low of Rs 6,743.

  • August 24, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

    Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research: Indian benchmark started with previous session’s momentum. Sentiments will get a boost as Commerce and Industry Minister said foreign direct investments into the country is on the rise. Indian’s benchmark rose with investor sentiments buoyed by a full US approval for a COVID-19 vaccine. 

    Research suggests that 16,350 is an important support level in the short term, if the market sustains above this level, we can expect the market to remain positive and gain momentum, leading to an upside projection till 16,700-16,750 level.

  • August 24, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 125.75 points or 0.23% at 55681.54, and the Nifty added 35 points or 0.21% at 16531.50. Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and SBI are the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mindtree and Bajaj Finance are the most active stocks.

    Among the sectors, metals along witgh PSU banks edged higher while FMCG and pharma sectors are under pressure.

  • August 24, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices hovered above the key psychological level of $1,800 on Tuesday, as the looming threat from the Delta coronavirus variant fanned expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might delay dialling back its pandemic-era stimulus.

  • August 24, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

    Ashish Singhal, Co-founder & CEO of CoinSwitch Kuber, on the development:

    It’s great to see Bitcoin reach USD 50,000 again. The surge in Bitcoin is indicative of retail and institutional investors being bullish on the asset for the past year. Chainalysis recently reported that India ranks second in cryptocurrency adoption. There is an increasing awareness about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies among Indians, with people from tier-II and tier-III cities driving adoption. This mass adoption spells a positive outlook for Bitcoin prices.  

    The volatility in the cryptocurrency market is characteristic of a market that is still in its nascent stages. So, it is better for investors to invest in small amounts that might garner great returns but can also bear risks. Investing a particular amount regularly and in a disciplined way for the long-term can build wealth for the investors.

  • August 24, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

    Govt eyes Rs 35,100 crore from partial sale of Bharatnet network, tower infra

    The government expects to realise Rs 35,100 crore from the partial sale of Bharatnet fibre assets and around 13,500 mobile towers owned by state-run telecom firms as part of its national monetisation pipeline released on Monday.

    Government think tank Niti Aayog has valued over 2.86 lakh kilometre of optical fibre assets laid by BBNL and BSNL under rural broadband project Bharatnet at Rs 26,300 crore, according to the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) document.

    According to the document, BSNL's 13,567 mobile tower assets and MTNL's 1,350 towers have been valued at Rs 8,800 crore. Both the PSUs jointly own 69,047 mobile towers.

  • August 24, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST

    BSE Oil & Gas index added 1 percent supported by the GAIL India, IOC, HPCL:

