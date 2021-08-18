MARKET NEWS

August 18, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; Bajaj twins top gainers, metals drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except metals, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green. BSE midcap index up 0.5 percent, while smallcap index trade flat.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex55,929.14136.87 +0.25%
    Nifty 5016,647.2532.65 +0.20%
    Nifty Bank35,916.5049.05 +0.14%
    Nifty 50 16,647.25 32.65 (0.20%)
    Wed, Aug 18, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    UltraTechCement7,682.05273.00 +3.68%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Hindalco428.30-8.30 -1.90%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG37822.60344.05 +0.92%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5703.60-45.80 -0.80%


  • August 18, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST

    CLSA maintains buy on Sun Pharma:

    Company’s specialty ramp-up is progressing well. Expect profit contribution from specialty to rise sharply in the next 2-3 years and FY21 annual report reiterates commitment to this segment.

    There was a sharp decline in SG&A for global specialty business but some costs may return, CLSA added.

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 787.90, up Rs 3.95, or 0.50 percent on the BSE.

  • August 18, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Benchmark indices erased some of the early gains but still trading higher with Sensex around 56,000.

    The Sensex was up 198.76 points or 0.36% at 55991.03, and the Nifty was up 52.00 points or 0.31% at 16666.60. About 1144 shares have advanced, 1686 shares declined, and 100 shares are unchanged.

  • August 18, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

    Motherson Group signs the United Nations Global Compact:

    Motherson Group has announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UN Global Compact), a strategic initiative that supports global companies with the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.

    Motherson Sumi Systems was quoting at Rs 214.70, down Rs 1.45, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.

  • August 18, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    The outperformance of large-caps, aided by the robust performance of IT majors, is likely to continue as the froth in the broader market is slowly getting removed. This is a healthy sign. An important trigger for the market today would be the good news for HDFC Bank. RBI's decision to partially remove restrictions on credit card issuances by HDFC Bank would help this bluechip regain some of its lost shine. This would be favourable to Bank Nifty too which has been underperforming this year. But it is important to understand that partly the good news is already in the price since HDFC Bank is up by 6% this month, perhaps in anticipation of the positive development. 

    Meanwhile, retail investors continue to buy aggressively in the market unmindful of the excessive valuations, particularly in the broader market. It's time to move over to the safety of large-caps from the over-valued mid-and small-caps.

  • August 18, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price jumped almost 4 percent on August 18, a day after the company signed a Rs 5,375- crore contract with GE Aviation.

    The state-run aerospace firm on August 17 said it has placed an order of Rs 5,375 crore for 99 F404-GE-IN20 engines and support services with GE Aviation, US to power the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). The contract was signed at HAL Corporate Office, the company said in a release.

  • August 18, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments: The index is trading above the resistance level of 16,600. This should allow the Nifty to achieve it's next target of 16,800-16,850. A good support lies at 16,400 and hence any dip can be utilized to accumulate long positions.

  • August 18, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 242.36 points or 0.43% at 56034.63, and the Nifty added 63.30 points or 0.38% at 16677.90. Bajaj Finance and UltraTech Cement are the top gainers while HDFC Bank and Apollo Hospitals are the most active stocks.

  • August 18, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST

    Bharat Forge to enter electric vehicle space with 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers: Bharat Forge, an auto forged components manufacturer, is set to enter the electric vehicle (EV) space with two-wheelers and three-wheelers in FY22, a top company official said.

    The launch, scheduled for the second half of the year, will further highlight how companies are rushing to tap the upcoming and burgeoning EV segment. Tork Motors, an associate company, has met the subsidy requirements specified for Phase 2 of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME-II), said Amit Kalyani, deputy managing director of Bharat Forge. The stock was trading at Rs 811.70, up Rs 0.70, or 0.09 percent.

  • August 18, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST

    BSE Power index rose 1 percent supported by the Adani Transmission, NHPC, Power Grid:

  • August 18, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors:

    Rupee has been staying in a range of 74.10 to 74.40 with RBI and oil protecting the downside and upside not being breached due to stock market related flows. The range continues for the day with opening around 74.30. 

    European currencies are all down taking the dollar index up while Asian currencies are still in a range. Exporters to sell the good uptics while importers to buy the dips in this range. 

