Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; Bajaj twins top gainers, metals drag

CLSA maintains buy on Sun Pharma:

Company’s specialty ramp-up is progressing well. Expect profit contribution from specialty to rise sharply in the next 2-3 years and FY21 annual report reiterates commitment to this segment.

There was a sharp decline in SG&A for global specialty business but some costs may return, CLSA added.

