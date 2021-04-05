Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 14,650, Sensex cracks 870 pts on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases

April 05, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST

Market Close: Benchmark indices lost 1.5 percent on the back of concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in India with Nifty closing below 14,650 and Sensex below 50,000 level.

At close, the Sensex was down 870.51 points or 1.74% at 49,159.32, and the Nifty was down 229.60 points or 1.54% at 14,637.80. About 1063 shares have advanced, 1848 shares declined, and 180 shares are unchanged.

Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Eicher Motors and M&M were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were HCL Technologies, TCS, Britannia Industries, Wipro and Infosys.

On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 4 percent, Nifty Bank index shed over 3 percent and auto index declined more than 2 percent. However, IT index gained 2 percent.