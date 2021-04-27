MARKET NEWS

April 27, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 14,500; metal stocks in focus

Among sectors, metal index gained 1 percent, while buying was also seen in the PSU bank, energy and infra names.

  • April 27, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

    Yash Sawant, Research Associate, Angel Broking:

    MCX Copper (May’21 contract) gained over 1.8 percent surpassing the Rs 750 level mark in today’s trading session on the back of mounting supply worries, rising bets on increase in Chinese demand and a softer dollar.

    Copper supply from Chile, a prime producing nation, was threatened after their mining union alarmed the possibility of a potential protest reflecting the governments bid to block any early withdrawals of the Chileans pensions savings.

    Also, China, the largest Copper consuming nation, moving in to a period of seasonally strong demand post their winter break kept Copper prices elevated.

    Further, supporting the red metal prices was a weaker US currency and plummeting inventories on the LME monitored warehouse. LME Copper inventories stood at 155,100 tonnes as on 26th April 2021, falling over 10 percent in the last 10 days.

  • April 27, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head- Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors:

    Dollar rupee is in a range of 74.50 to 74.90 with uptics to be sold as covid cases continue to fall. Yesterday there was a flow from an MNC which kept it in a range as importers have started to slow down on their imports. Exporters to sell in the upper end of the range and importers to buy on dips.

  • April 27, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) touched 52-week high of Rs 455.95, rising 3 percent on April 27 after it divested its majority stake in a subsidiary.

    ".... has accepted a binding offer from Worldone, to divest its 96.42 percent stake in Jindal Power (JPL), a material subsidiary of the company," a press release said.

  • April 27, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened higher by 5 paise at 74.67 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 74.72, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    On April 26, rupee ended higher at 74.72 per dollar against Friday's close of 75.01.

  • April 27, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST

    Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the NALCO, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel:

  • April 27, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST

    Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the NALCO, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel:

  • April 27, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    HDFC Life Insurance trade lower post Q4 numbers:

    HDFC Life Insurance Company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 319.06 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 311.65 crore in Q4 FY20, net premium income jumped to Rs 12,869.55 crore from Rs 10,475.95 crore in the year-ago.

    HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited was quoting at Rs 703.75, down Rs 1.00, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.

  • April 27, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    Tech Mahindra gains post Q4 numbers:

    Tech Mahindra reported a 17.4 percent sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,081.4 crore for Q4 FY21. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 9,729.9 crore, up 0.9 percent QoQ.

    The company's subsidiary will acquire 100% equity shares in Eventus Solutions Group LLC.

    Tech Mahindra was quoting at Rs 967.50, up Rs 4.35, or 0.45 percent on the BSE.

