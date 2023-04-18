Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start; Asia mostly lower, US markets gain

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 533.20 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 269.65 crore on April 17, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
17,800-17,870 will act as immediate resistance for the Nifty: Shrikant Chouhan
SBI to consider fundraising on April 18, 2023
Bank of India board to discuss capital raising plan
Oil steady as markets look ahead to China GDP data
Just Dial Q4 net profit rises 278.4% at Rs 83.8 crore
Dollar firm on Fed rate hike view, focus on China data
Mankind Pharma IPO to open on April 25; closes on April 27
China Q1 GDP rises 4.5% YoY
Avalon Technologies to make debut today
Asian markets trade mostly lower; Hang Seng down 0.5%, Nikkei up 0.5%
Wall Street ends higher; investors await earnings, Fed cues
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|59,910.75
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|17,706.85
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|42,262.55
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nestle
|20,244.40
|779.05
|+4.00%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Infosys
|1,258.30
|-130.90
|-9.42%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|3923.90
|119.15
|+3.13%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|27008.20
|-1334.60
|-4.71%
India’s Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) declined for the 10th consecutive month to stand at 1.34% in March’23 versus 3.85% in February’23. This comes in line with the easing of March’s retail inflation.
From the data front, all the commodities including Fuel & Power, Primary articles and Manufactured Products showed a deceleration from the previous months. The inflation for Fuel & Power stood at 8.96%, while inflation of primary articles stood at 2.40% and that of manufacturing products at 0.77%.
The fall in WPI also comes in at a time when the RBI paused the rate hikes after raising the repo rates by 250 bps. The falling of WPI should come as a boost to the market as input cost for companies reduce, aiding their margins.
The much-anticipated profit-taking came to the fore, as technology stocks led the correction that saw the Sensex slump below the psychological 60,000 mark. The real damage was done by the frontline IT stocks, with Infosys coming under severe hammering after its corporate earnings failed to meet street estimates.
Besides disappointing results, worries of weak IT spending by multinational giants on gloomy economic conditions and recessionary fears weighed on the sector.
On the daily charts, the Nifty formed a bar-reversal candlestick, indicating time-based correction till the market doesn’t cross 17,870.
For the bulls, 17,800-17,870 will act as immediate resistance, while 17,600-17,500 will act as key support. Fresh buying will only be seen above 17,870.
The executive committee of the central board of State Bank of India (SBI) is scheduled to have a meeting on 18 th April 2023 to examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches of up to USD 2 Billion under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible foreign currency during the Financial Year 2023-24.
The board of directors of Bank of India would be considering at their meeting proposed on 18th April, 2023, the proposal of raising capital for the FY 2023-24 aggregating upto Rs 6,500 crore by issue of fresh equity capital in the form of FPO / QIP / Rights Issue / Preferential Issue and / or Basel III compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds (domestic and foreign currency) upto an amount of Rs 4,500 crore.
And by issue of Basel III compliant Tier-2 bonds upto an amount of Rs 2,000 crore.
Oil prices held steady in early trading on Tuesday after falling 2percentin the previous session, with markets awaiting the release of economic data in China, looking for signs of economic recovery and growth to offset weakening demand elsewhere.
Brent crude was flat at $84.76 a barrel at 0004 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up 5 cents at $80.88 a barrel.
Embedded finance, fraud detection and reg-tech (regulatory tech) are the new emerging sectors in the fintech space. We've seen early adoption happening around these themes and they will definitely gather more traction in the coming few years. That said, fund houses have become more cautious on valuations since last month. Many have not closed any deals or signed term sheets, amid funding winter. We need to see a MVP (minimum viable product) in place that can be monetized going ahead, and only then we start evaluating an investment.
Just Dial has posted 278.4 percenton yearjump in its Q4FY23 net profit which rose toRs 83.8 crores.
The operating revenue stood at Rs 232.5 crores, up 39.5percenton year and 5 percent sequentially.
Ravi Singhal, CEO, GCLBroking
As inflation falls, WPI falls as well. Palm oil prices have plummeted 50 percentfrom their highs, so the margin appears to be healthy and ITC began new shopping to broaden its portfolio, such as Sprout Life Foods.In addition, the cigarette margin has increased again.Technically, our target is Rs 470 and stop loss is Rs 372.
CA Manish Mishra, Virtual CFO
ITC Ltd.'s share price has reached a new all-time high, crossing the Rs 400 mark. This surge in share price reflects the positive sentiment among investors, likely driven by the company's strong financial performance, growing demand for FMCG products in India, and favorable macroeconomic conditions. It also highlights ITC's position as a major player in the Indian FMCG market, with potential for further growth in the future