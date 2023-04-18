Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start; Asia mostly lower, US markets gain

April 18, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

India’s Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) declined for the 10th consecutive month to stand at 1.34% in March’23 versus 3.85% in February’23. This comes in line with the easing of March’s retail inflation.

From the data front, all the commodities including Fuel & Power, Primary articles and Manufactured Products showed a deceleration from the previous months. The inflation for Fuel & Power stood at 8.96%, while inflation of primary articles stood at 2.40% and that of manufacturing products at 0.77%.

The fall in WPI also comes in at a time when the RBI paused the rate hikes after raising the repo rates by 250 bps. The falling of WPI should come as a boost to the market as input cost for companies reduce, aiding their margins.