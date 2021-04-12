Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices open weak amid mixed global cues; TCS, Infosys in focus

April 12, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

Man Industries gets new order worth Rs 766 crore:

Man Industries has received new order worth Rs 766 crore from domestic Hydrocarbon Sector. With this new order the unexecuted order book as on date stands at approximately Rs 1,900 crore to be executed in the current financial year, company said in its release.

Man Industries (India) was quoting at Rs 80.65, down Rs 0.85, or 1.04 percent on the BSE.