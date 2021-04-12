English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
April 12, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices open weak amid mixed global cues; TCS, Infosys in focus

All the sectoral indices were trading in the red. Asian indices were trading lower, while US markets ended higher with S&P 500 and the Dow close at record highs on Friday.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 12, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

    Nifty Auto index slipped 4 percent dragged by the Ashok Leyland, Motherson Sumi, Tata Motors

    Nifty Auto index slipped 4 percent dragged by the Ashok Leyland, Motherson Sumi, Tata Motors
  • April 12, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Man Industries gets new order worth Rs 766 crore:

    Man Industries has received new order worth Rs 766 crore from domestic Hydrocarbon Sector. With this new order the unexecuted order book as on date stands at approximately Rs 1,900 crore to be executed in the current financial year, company said in its release.

    Man Industries (India) was quoting at Rs 80.65, down Rs 0.85, or 1.04 percent on the BSE.

  • April 12, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index shed 6 percent dragged by the Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, IOB, Punjab and Sind Bank

    Nifty PSU Bank index shed 6 percent dragged by the Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, IOB, Punjab and Sind Bank
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 12, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Gold prices slip as yields gain on higher inflation

    Gold prices fell on Monday as data showing very strong readings for US inflation and a faster economic rebound bolstered Treasury yields, weighing on the safe-haven metal.

  • April 12, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

    Except Infosys, all other shares are in red on BSE Sensex in the early trade

    Except Infosys, all other shares are in red on BSE Sensex in the early trade
  • April 12, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened weak on April 12 with Nifty below 14600 on the back of mixed global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 813.07 points or 1.64% at 48,778.25, and the Nifty was down 245.90 points or 1.66% at 14,589. About 386 shares have advanced, 1181 shares declined, and 76 shares are unchanged.

  • April 12, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to see a negative opening tracking mixed global cues and rapidly rising Coronavirus cases in the country. However, global news flows and sector specific developments will be key monitorables. US markets ended higher amid optimism about the economic recovery ahead of quarterly earnings reports.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 12, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 14650.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 296.05 points or 0.60% at 49295.27, and the Nifty was down 175.90 points or 1.19% at 14659.00.

  • April 12, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

    Bitcoin price surge above $60,000

    Bitcoin rose above $60,000 to approach record highs on the weekend, breaking out of a two-week tight range and propelled by talk of constrained new supplies against evidence of wider adoption. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency hit $61,222.22 on Saturday, its highest in nearly a month. It was slightly lower at $59,907 on Sunday.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.