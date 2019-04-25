Shah Foods falls 5% on termination of job work contract

Shares of Shah Foods fell 5 percent intraday on April 25 after Britannia Industries issued a termination letter of the job work contract.

The termination will be in effect from June 30, 2019.

The company in its BSE release said that it is trying to renew the contract with the food major.

"The Board of Directors of the Company have approached the concerned persons with M/S Britannia Industries Limited and are trying their best to renew/continue the job work contract," said the company.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 153 and 52-week low of Rs 47.80 on 25 April 2018, and 25 February 2019, respectively.

At 0928 hrs, Shah Foods was quoting Rs 86.65, down 4.99 percent on the BSE.