Sensex at 1,00,000 a real possibility, what should be your investment strategy?

One should not get carried away with index levels. It is important to stick to a disciplined approach of buying and holding on to great businesses and eliminate undeserving names from the portfolio, say experts.

Kshitij Anand January 22, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST

The liquidity taps are unlikely to be turned off anytime soon and the rally will continue to get support but long-term investors should build a portfolio that can withstand any meaningful dip.

Invest but not because of FOMO (fear of missing out) or TINA (there is no alternative) but because you have faith and trust in the company you are investing in.

“The Sensex touching 50k is particularly remarkable as we saw extreme emotions of fear and greed in the last 10 months. While March 2020 was a month where investors were worried and were thinking of redemptions or at least to save whatever is left in the kitty, a feeling of missing out and having missed out ruled for the last few months,” Devang Mehta, Head Equity Advisory, Centrum Broking said.

Record foreign flows supported by global central banks, the relative attractiveness of equities against other asset classes, improvement in macro-economic indicators and high-frequency data and coronavirus vaccine acted as catalysts to the upbeat sentiment, he said.

Mehta warned against getting carried away and said it was important to follow a disciplined approach of buying and holding on to great businesses and eliminating undeserving names in the portfolio.

When to sell

The big question that investors usually ask is when to sell or book profit, especially at a time when most stocks in the portfolio have rallied in double digits.

Investors struggle to find the “right time” to sell stocks. It is easier to be objective while buying but when it is time to sell, emotions can cloud judgement.

To make money in stocks, you must protect the money you have. “Live to invest another day by following this simple rule: always sell a stock it if falls 7-8 percent below what you paid for it. This basic principle helps you cap your potential downside,” Mayuresh Joshi, Head-Equity Research, William O'Neil India, said.

“It is the simplest way to make sure you never let a small loss become a big one. The 7-8 percent sell rule is based on an ongoing study covering over 100 years of stock market history. Even the best stocks will sometimes breakout and then drop slightly below their ideal buy-point,” he said.

When they do, they typically do not fall more than 8 percent below it, said Joshi. If the stock does decline more than 8 percent, it usually means something is wrong with your chosen entry point, the company, its industry, the general market, or all of the above.

“To grow your portfolio substantially, take most gains in the 20-25 percent range. Though contrary to human nature, the best way to sell a stock is while it's on the way up, still advancing, and looking strong to everyone,” Joshi said.

After a significant advance of 20 percent to 25 percent, sell into strength. When you sell like this, you won't be caught in a crushing 20-40 percent correction that can hit market leaders.

