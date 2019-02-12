Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Repco Home Finance, target Rs 330: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be sold at current levels and on a rise towards Rs 368 with a stop loss above Rs 378 for the target of Rs 330.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashish Chaturmohta

Repco Home Finance saw a sharp decline from Rs 650 to Rs 292 last year and then bounced back to Rs 449 in January. The stock has again seen a reversal from Rs 449 and resumed its decline.

The price was consolidating in a range of Rs 370 and Rs 415 in the last couple of weeks. The price has given a breakout on the downside from the Bollinger Band with the expansion of bands indicating a continuation of the trend in the direction of breakout on the daily chart.

The RSI on the weekly chart has given a negative crossover with its average last week. Thus, the stock can be sold at current levels and on a rise towards Rs 368 with a stop loss above Rs 378 for the target of Rs 330.

The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management. 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 01:27 pm

tags #Repco Home Finance #Stocks Views

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.