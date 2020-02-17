App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI tightens norms for investment advisory services, unveils 'regulatory sandbox'

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) today announced a number of steps to regulate financial markets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) today announced a number of steps to regulate financial markets, including asking investment advisors and distributors of financial products to segregate their services.

The regulator approved changes to the law under which investment advisory firms, who advise clients on buying and selling of various financial products such as stocks or mutual funds, will have to segregate their services from distribution.

Fees for such services will also be streamlined.

Close

SEBI will also introduce enhanced eligibility criteria for registration as an investment advisor including for networth qualification and experience. There will be a provision for grandfathering existing individual advisers.

related news

Pure-play distributors such as bank relationship managers etc whose job is to help execute such transactions will not be allowed to call themselves “financial advisors” or “wealth manager” unless they are registered with SEBI as investment advisors.

The new rules framed, after considering four consultation papers and public comments, are also aimed at bringing clarity in payment of fees and introduction of upper limit on fees charged to investors, SEBI said.

The last consultation paper was floated for public comments in January.

SEBI also approved a ‘regulatory sandbox’ through which innovative products can be launched for firms within a controlled environment.

The regulator announced a slew of changes to operations of mutual funds, saying it would tweak the categorisation of fund categories, as demanded by fund houses. Further, with a view to promoting skin in the game, it asked fund houses to invest in their closed-end schemes.

Among other announcements, SEBI said it would allow non-bank custodians to hold gold-related instruments.

On the issue of Karvy, SEBI said the broker, which defaulted on its obligations after making losses on illegally acquired client securities, will clear its dues by March.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Feb 17, 2020 05:50 pm

tags #investment advisor #Karvy #mutual fund #SEBI

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.