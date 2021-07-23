MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

SEBI gives more time to top 100 listed companies to hold AGM

Under the rules, the top 100 listed entities by market capitalisation are required to hold their AGM within five months from the date of closing of the financial year.

PTI
July 23, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST

Easing compliance norms for firms amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic, market regulator SEBI on Friday said the top 100 companies by market capitalisation can delay their annual general meetings (AGM) by a month.

Such listed entities will hold their AGM within six months from the date of closing of the financial year for 2020-21, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular.

Under the rules, the top 100 listed entities by market capitalisation are required to hold their AGM within five months from the date of closing of the financial year.

The move comes after SEBI received representations from listed entities and the Institute of Chartered Secretary of India (ICSI), requesting an extension of time to such entities for holding their AGM inter-alia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The circular comes into force with immediate effect.
PTI
Tags: #AGM #Business #Market news #SEBI
first published: Jul 23, 2021 05:54 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.