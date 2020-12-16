MARKET NEWS

SEBI approves doing away with minimum promoter contribution towards FPO

Currently, promoters are mandated to contribute 20 percent towards FPO.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 04:32 PM IST
Representative Image

The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) on December 16 approved doing away with Minimum Promoters’ Contribution towards further public offer (FPO) on December 16.

Currently, promoters are mandated to contribute 20 percent towards FPO.

This is subject to the fulfillment of the following requirements, according to a statement from SEBI:

-The equity shares of the issuer are frequently traded on a stock exchange for a period of at least three years.

-The issue has been in compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for a period of at least three years

-The issuer has redressed at least ninety-five percent of the complaints received by investors.

However, for those companies coming out of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), they will now have to achieve a 5 percent minimum public shareholding (MPS) at the time of relisting.

Such companies will also get 12 months to achieve 10 percent MPS and up to 3 years to achieve 25 percent MPS, according to the outcome of the board meeting of SEBI.

Lock-in on shares allotted to resolution applicant shall not be applicable to achieve 10 percent MPS within a year.

Such companies shall be required to make additional disclosures, according to SEBI. This includes specific details of a resolution plan as well as details of assets post-CIRP, securities continuing to be imposed on the companies’ assets and other material liabilities imposed on the company.

It will also be required to furnish details about any proposed steps to be taken by the incoming investor/acquirer for achieving the minimum public shareholding (MPS), as well as a quarterly disclosure of the status of achieving the MPS.

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #FPO norms #India #markets #SEBI
first published: Dec 16, 2020 04:15 pm

