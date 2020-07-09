Schroder Asian Growth Fund offloads Arvind Fashions RE shares, HDFC MF sells stake in Tejas Networks

HDFC Mutual Fund through its HDFC Growth Fund on July 9 has offloaded 1.32 percent equity stake in Tejas Networks through open market transactions.

HDFC Growth Fund sold 12,19,691 equity shares in Tejas at Rs 51.8 per share, bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Tejas Networks was locked in a 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 51.80 on July 9, especially after Kedia Securities acquired 0.81 percent stake in Tejas in the previous session.

Schroder Asian Growth Fund sold 3,21,371 Rights Entitlement shares of Arvind Fashions at Rs 55.89 per share.

Tejas Tradefin bought 15 lakh shares in Reliance Capital at Rs 10.7 per share.

Among other deals, Marfatia Nishil Surendra sold 18,24,283 shares in Bil Energy Systems at Rs 1.1 per share.

Paramount Trading bought 96,000 shares in Globe Textiles at Rs 47.5 per share.

UMW India Ventures sold 3,52,283 shares in Oil Country Tubular at Rs 4.85 per share.

Dilipkumar Vishindas Lakhi acquired 60,719 shares in Premier Explosives at Rs 132.7 per share.