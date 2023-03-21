Revolt Motors selects former Ola Electric boss Pankaj Sharma as chief business officer

RattanIndia Enterprises

Revolt Motors, the top-selling electric bike company in the nation, owned by RattanIndia, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Pankaj Sharma as the chief business officer.

Sharma had earlier served as the India head of Ola Electric, where he was responsible for managing sales, service, distribution, customer experience, and go-to-market strategies for the company.

A veteran, with almost three decades of experience in the Indian automotive industry, Sharma has held leadership roles in renowned two-wheeler, four-wheeler, and commercial vehicle companies, and has extensive expertise in various aspects of the industry such as strategy development, sales, marketing, customer service, dealer development, and digital transformation.

During his previous employment, Sharma served as the national business head and was a member of the management team at Royal Enfield. He was also the national head of sales operations at Volkswagen Group India, where he was responsible for expanding sales and the dealer network for the company.

Sharma also held various leadership positions in Maruti Suzuki, where his stint in the automotive industry began. He was one of the youngest members to be promoted to the management committee of Maruti Suzuki. He has also served in commercial vehicle sales during his early career at Tata Motors.