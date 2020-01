RBL Bank share price climbs as the lender raises funds

Shares of RBL Bank climbed by over a percent on BSE on January 1, a day after it said it had raised Rs 675.80 crore through preferential allotment of shares.

RBL Bank on December 31 said it has raised Rs 675.80 crore through preferential allotment of shares, completing total fundraising of Rs 2,701 crore. A total of 1.98 crore shares were allotted preferentially at a price of Rs 340.70 per share on December 30.

"This brings the total capital raised by the bank to Rs 2,701 crore through preferential allotment and the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) completed earlier this month," it said in a release.

The preferential allotment increases the bank's total capital adequacy ratio to 16.31 percent, core equity tier I ratio to 15.29 percent, enhancing the bank's capital adequacy.

The allotment of equity shares was made to East Bridge Capital Master Fund I Ltd, FEG Mauritius FPI, Ishana Capital Master Fund and WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund.

Shares of RBL Bank traded 1.09 percent up at Rs 348.55 on BSE around 09:40 hours IST.