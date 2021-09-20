Rakesh Jhunjhunwala offloads additional 98,094 shares in The Mandhana Retail Ventures

live bse live

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has offloaded additional 0.44 percent equity stake in The Mandhana Retail Ventures, the textile and garments manufacturer. The stock gained 1.03 percent to close at Rs 14.75 on September 20.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold additional 98,094 equity shares in the company (or 0.44 percent stake) and reduced his shareholding to 10.32 percent from 10.77 percent earlier.

Jhunjhunwala sold 65,820 equity shares on September 17 and 32,274 shares on September 20.

"On September 16, 2021, I was holding 23,78,871 equity shares (10.7726 percent shareholding) of The Mandhana Retail Ventures," said Jhunjhunwala in his letter sent to the company secretary of the company.

He further said,"From the last disclosure till September 16, I have reduced the holding by 4,34,403 equity shares which is 1.9672 percent. Further on September 17 and 20, I have sold 98,094 equity shares, thereby resulting in a change of 2.4114 percent of The Mandhana Retail Ventures."

"This takes my total shareholding to 22,80,777 equity shares which is 10.3284 percent of total paid up equity of the company," he added.

Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala held 12.74 percent stake in the company as of June 2021.