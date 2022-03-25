PVR, Inox Leisure hit 25-month high as RRR hits cinemas

RRR movie poster (Wikipedia)

Shares of multiplex chains surged on March 25 as the much-anticipated SS Rajamouli's big-budget movie RRR opened in cinemas, with both PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd stocks hitting over a 25-month highs.

Inox Leisure Ltd hit Rs 479, a level last seen on February 26, 2020, while PVR Ltd rose to Rs 1,839, which it last hit on February 28, 2020, on the BSE.

At 11 am, Inox Leisure was up 6 percent at Rs 468. The stock has gained in five of the past six sessions and has advanced nearly 17 percent. Year to date, it has gained 34 percent.

PVR rose 3 percent to Rs 1,827 a share. Since 7 March, the stock has surged nearly 22 percent and has climbed 41 percent this year.

Investors have continued to buy multiplex stocks amid releases of films like Jhund, The Kashmir Files, Bacchan Panday and now RRR. Easing of Covid restrictions is also expected to bring more audience to cinema halls hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

Said to be made on a budget of at least Rs 300 crore, period drama RRR has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among the other stars.

Reports said the movie, released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malyalam and Hindi, is expected to see a record box office opening.

Based on the prices seen on BookMyShow, a ticket for RRR at PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, Gurugram, is going at Rs 2,100.

Made on a small budget, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, which has triggered a debate and come under fire from some sections over alleged misrepresentation of facts, has raked in Rs 200 crore after it was released on March 11.