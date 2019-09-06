Prabhat Dairy zooms 20% as co considers delisting from exchanges

Shares of Prabhat Dairy rallied 20 percent in the early trade on September 6, a day after the company said it is mulling delisting from exchanges on September 10. The scrip was locked at the upper circuit.

The promoters will look to buy back 49.9 percent stake from the public shareholders as they already hold 50.1 percent stake in the company.

The stock has gained over 35 percent in the last three days, and this announcement came in as an icing on the cake resulting in the stock rocketing 20 percent.

At 0929 hrs, Prabhat Dairy was quoting at Rs 78.15, up Rs 13.00, or 19.95 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 78.15 and an intraday low of Rs 78.