Portfolio planning: Here’s how you can allocate Rs 100 to various sectors

The Indian market has rallied by about 4 percent from the Budget Day when Nifty50 closed at 11,661. It may not have been a blockbuster Budget, but it certainly has something for sectors that are related to the economy, consumption and financial services.

The market has seen intermittent corrections so far in 2020 which has given investors enough opportunities to build a portfolio.

If investors are looking to rejig their portfolio, experts feel that this is a good time as the impact of policies introduced by the government and the Reserve Bank of India in the MPC meeting will start showing their impact in the next few quarters.

Budget 2020 came at a time when the Indian economy was besieged by slowdown across various sectors. And the government was struggling to scale up tax revenue collection as intended through GST collection, suggest experts.

“With these challenges, the Budget remained broadly balanced act with long-term intention while tweaking its fiscal target to create more space for capital spending. It favoured certain sectors through capital allocation which had a long term impact to create robust economy at the grassroots level, and build an economic roadmap to accomplish the sheer vision of $5 trillion economy,” Dinesh Rohira - Founder, CEO - 5nance.com told Moneycontrol.

“Therefore, there is also a need to align our investment in combination with the government’s objective through proper diversification across sectors which can generate long-term growth,” he said.

Ideally, investors should avoid rejigging their portfolio frequently but given the fact that certain sectors have been given more preference in the Budget, those sectors will attract smart money.

The proposals in the Budget is likely to be positive for sectors like agriculture, infrastructure, renewable energy, finance, aviation, consumption, and travel & tourism.

“Ideally, one should not be dependent on the Budget only for allocation strategy. Though there would be sectors benefitting out of it. Sector-wise, Budget was pro for railways, infrastructure, consumption, private financials, power distribution, aviation,” Pritam Deuskar, Fund Manager, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“It had some optional investment making an effect on insurance cos but it would be back on track in some years as people would realise the importance of insurance even if they save with new tax regime,” he said.

We spoke to experts on how investors can deploy their Rs 100 (investment) into various sectors:

Expert: Dinesh Rohira - Founder, CEO - 5nance.com