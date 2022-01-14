Personal Finance | Investors should add equities to portfolio to shield returns from inflation

Beating inflation and retaining liquidity, while ensuring timely returns, have been the primary requisites for most Indian investors. Even the most conservative investor wants his money to retain purchasing power and not lose value. India's inflation, most often, trended higher than in the west and interest rates have also been ruling higher than inflation. This was mainly because of the scarce money supply in our economy, which ensured that debt instruments met return expectations of the most conservative savers and retirees. So,...