Panacea Biotec share price jumps 11% on $24 million order

Shares of Panacea Biotec gained 10.9 percent intraday on December 19 after the company bagged an order for supplying Pentavalent vaccine from UN agencies.

The stock also rallied 11 percent in previous session. It was quoting at Rs 132.70, up Rs 7.45, or 5.95 percent amid high volumes on the BSE at 1052 hours IST.

Panacea Biotec said it had received awards worth $24.32 million (over Rs 170 crore) from UN Agencies (UNICEF and PAHO).

The contract is for the supply of its Easyfive-TT, a fully liquid WHO prequalified wP based Pentavalent vaccine (DTwP-HepB-Hib), it added.

"UNICEF award is for the calendar year 2020 and award of PAHO is for three calendar years i.e. 2020-2022," company said in its BSE filing.

Pediatric vaccination plays an important role to achieve Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, in particular, the target to reduce the under-five mortality rate to less than 25 per 1,000 live births.

Pentavalent vaccine protects children against five deadly diseases; Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hepatitis B and invasive infections caused by Haemophilus Influenza Type b - becoming the foundation of paediatric immunization programs across the world.